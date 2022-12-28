Lansing church holding diaper drive to help families in need

A local church is partnering with a local diaper bank to make sure families have the essentials they need to take care of their little ones.

The Bread House South Church on South Martin Luther King Blvd. has a well-defined mission to help the community.

The ministry has a clothing closet, food pantry and a diaper bank that they'd like to stock up to help more people.

"We're trying to provide those things so they don't have to provide them for their children. There's an increased need for sizes 4 through 7," said Natea Beasley.

Its estimated the average family will spend at least $1,000 each year on diapers on wipes, and not everyone can afford that.

The church says over 100 families come through the doors each month looking for help and many of them need diapers.

"People are coming in and we just can't provide those sizes to them so that's why we're doing this drive because it's such a high need and we can really use the donations right now."

Families can stop by once each month and get 50 diapers for each child who needs them.

If you'd like to donate to the drive, we have more information here:

Donations can be dropped off at the Bread House South Church (Wednesdays 6:30pm-8pm/ Thursdays & Fridays 11:30am-2pm/ Sundays 10:30am-1pm) or the Fretail Store (Monday-Friday 11am-1pm)

