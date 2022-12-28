ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humphreys County, TN

Five teens who escaped from juvenile facility have been located

By Nick Beres
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
Detectives in Hickman and Humphreys counties compared notes with Mt. Juliet police and have determined the three teens arrested early Wednesday morning in Mt. Juliet are not the same teens who escaped and stole and carjacked vehicles out of Humphreys and Hickman Counties.

A total of five teens who escaped from a juvenile facility in Humphreys County are now located, officials said.

Earlier in the morning in Hickman County, officials said three juveniles carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint. Investigators said the teens escaped from a youth academy in Humphreys County and stole a car with at least one gun inside.

There was a chase and the juveniles made it to Hickman County where they carjacked the second vehicle.

Officials haven't said how each was one located.

Comments / 5

Barbara Harper
4d ago

If we see them ? Where are the pictures of these criminals ? Underage can't post their pictures? BS POST THE PICTURES let the public know what dangerous underage criminals look like.

Reply(1)
6
