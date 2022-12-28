ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Police arrest a man involved in armed robbery in Danville

By Odyssey Fields
 4 days ago

UPDATE 12/28 4:24 P.M.: The Danville Police Department says it has arrested a man that it believes was involved in the earlier reported robbery of a convenience store on the 2200 block of North Main Street on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Police arrested 41-year-old Isaac Jerome Graham and charged him with the following:

  • robbery
  • use of a firearm while in the commission of a Felony
  • possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • armed burglary
  • grand larceny
  • reckless handling of a firearm
  • discharge a firearm in an occupied building
  • discharge a firearm within the city limits
  • possession of a Controlled Substance
  • possession of a firearm while in possession controlled cubstance

Danville Police are still investigating the incident.

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is searching for a man it believes robbed a Sunrise convenience store Wednesday morning.

Police say reports came in for an armed robbery on the 2200 block of North Main Street shortly after 8 a.m.

Investigators report a man entered the store with a firearm and stole cash.

There were no reported injuries.

DPD is still investigating the incident.

Police asks if anyone can identify the man or has additional information to contact DPD through any platform including calling patrol at 799-6510, investigations at 799-6508, 9-1-1, Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, or social media. Tips can also be entered using the CARE app.

DPD says any information that leads to an arrest or conviction is eligible for a cash reward.

