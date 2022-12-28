ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Non-essential water use can resume, boil water advisory still in effect, MLGW says

By Kayla Solomon, FOX13 Memphis
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Emergency Management Phase of MLGW’s Drought Management Plan is over, the company announced Wednesday.

The precautionary boil water advisory is still in effect.

Non-essential water use is no longer prohibited. Car washes can resume operation.

In the latest update from MLGW CEO and president Doug McGowen, water is expected to be back on for customers by Thursday morning.

Since Thursday, FOX13 watched as families did their best to stay warm and find cases of water to drink, bathe, and cook with.

Fast forward to Dec. 28, six days later, leaders got a brief from MLGW as to what’s next.

“I think it’s important one because people need to know what to expect. The uncertainty frustrates people the most,” said Tennessee senator Raumesh Akbari.

Akbari said her district dealt with the rolling blackouts and water outages, much like thousands of other people across the city.

She said in this next legislative session, they’re watching the federal funds coming from the Infrastructure Investment Act.

But until then, she urges people to be patient.

“We know you’re frustrated, many of us are frustrated, however, there is a plan in place with the funding to match it that will not lead to a rate increase that will help keep MLGW on the track where we won’t have these types of outages,” said Akbari.

That plan she’s referring to – is a 5-year plan drafted by MLGW that will not include a rate hike for customers and will address the old infrastructure such as underground pipes, and overhead power lines, and improve them.

The price tag was $1 billion and it was passed by the Memphis city council.

But Shelby County Commissioner Charlie Caswell, who represents Raleigh and part of unincorporated Shelby County, said MLGW will be at the top of the priority list for county discussion as well.

“I was getting calls about families that had pipes that bust because of the freeze and then losing the pressure of water in the home,” said Caswell.

He was also in the MLGW meeting on Wednesday morning, and he voiced one of his concerns with President McGowen – reaching every person who may not have cell phones or internet the best way possible to ensure they’re aware of the water crisis.

“We have to be more intentional of checking on our neighbors and making sure those who may not have ways to get out and get the water or don’t have utilities know what to do.”

There will be more bottled water distributions happening across the city tomorrow.

McGowen said the boil water advisory could remain in place for one to two more days.

In order to lift the boil water advisory, a few things need to happen, including:

  • Normal water pressure
  • Test samples
  • Process samples that have stayed in incubator for 18 hours
  • If something is found, MLGW has to go back and sample again
  • If samples are clear, MLGW has to ask the state to validate results and give them permission to lift boil water advisory

Customers who do not have water should call the Customer Care Center at 544-6549.

With most large leaks now repaired, MLGW crews are focused on repairs that affect fewer customers.

Burst pipes, and water gushing from the street or a building is an emergency. If you see it, call 528-4465.

