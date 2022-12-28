ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

This dark green cabin floats above a sloping terrain in a forest in Connecticut

Located in a vibrant green forest in Connecticut, is a beautiful wooden cabin that functions as a quaint home for a family of writers. Occupying 1200 square feet, the home has a minimal environmental footprint, and is a secluded retreat in the East Coast forest. The home is located in a rather remote location and can be reached either by foot or via light utility vehicles.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WPRI 12 News

New Bedford cancels NYE fireworks show

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell announced Saturday that the city is postponing its New Year’s Eve fireworks show after a diesel spill in the harbor.  The show has been moved to Sunday night at 9:00 p.m.  It is currently unclear what caused the spill.  This is a breaking news story […]
NEW BEDFORD, MA
102.9 WBLM

These Two Brothers Should Be New Hampshire’s Most Famous Natives

When you think of fast food chains that started out in New England, it’s likely that three come to mind. In recent years, Wahlburgers has become a national phenomenon, thanks to both its food and reality show of the same name. With franchises located as far south as Florida and as far north as Canada, it won’t be long until there are as many Wahlburgers as Wahlbergs.
MANCHESTER, NH
onthewater.com

Massachusetts Fishing Report – December 29, 2022

Above: The Berkshire Bass boys have been out on higher elevation hardwater where pike are willing!. Those who prefer their New Year with ice underfoot as opposed to in a glass aren’t liking this thaw one bit. Anglers out west, however, are not sweating it in the least, save the sweat caused from cutting through what in some instances is 8 to 10 inches of ice.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

The #1 Most Common Fast Food Chain in Massachusetts is NOT McDonald’s

Massachusetts is known for many qualities including being a great place to raise a family, having a top-quality system for college education, ranking well when it comes to being a fun state and the list goes on and on. Massachusetts is also known for its culture, natural beauty, and sense of community. It's no surprise that many folks flock to Massachusetts for a vacation getaway or to set up roots and become permanent residents.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Encore: To give and receive free items, Mass. residents turn to the Buy Nothing Project

This week on Under the Radar with Callie Crossley:. Even as inflation rises, Americans continue to shop. But what if you could find the goods you need without paying a cent? That's the idea behind the Buy Nothing Project, an app and collection of hyperlocal Facebook groups where users can give away and receive items and services with their neighbors — all for free.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Climber hit by falling ice in New Hampshire

HART'S LOCATION, N.H. - Fellow climbers came to the aid of a man who was hit in the head by falling ice in New Hampshire on Friday afternoon.New Hampshire Fish & Game said the experienced climber, 37-year-old James Lawrence of Dover, NH, was wearing a helmet and had all the right equipment but still suffered a head injury when the ice struck him on Willey's Slide in Hart's Location.His climbing partner and ice climbers nearby helped get Lawrence to the bottom of the slide, down the trail and to the road, where he was taken by ambulance to a hospital."The recent warm weather has made ice unpredictable and officials urge climbers to use extra caution while venturing out," Fish & Game said in a statement.
DOVER, NH
capecoddaily.com

Operation Safe Ride in effect for New Years Eve on Outer Cape and Yarmouth area

PROVINCETOWN – If you’re headed out to celebrate this New Year’s Eve, please plan ahead! Now in its 10th year, OPERATION SAFERIDE provides free and sober rides home on New Year’s Eve. Operation Safe Ride provides citizens and visitors a free and sober ride home starting at 10pm on Saturday, December 31st until 4am on […] The post Operation Safe Ride in effect for New Years Eve on Outer Cape and Yarmouth area appeared first on CapeCod.com.
YARMOUTH, MA
hollistontownnews.com

Family-run Affordable Junk Removal takes the stress out of cleanups

Whether it’s one old fridge in the garage or an entire home of unwanted goods, the team at Affordable Junk Removal offers a cost-efficient, stress-free approach to waste management. “You don’t lift a finger,” says owner Jason Schadler, who started the company along with his wife Christine in 2005.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy