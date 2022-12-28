Read full article on original website
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Massachusetts Hot Tub Suites and Hotels With In-Room Hot Tubs
When you’re looking for a romantic place to stay in Massachusetts, there are a few things to consider. Some places to check out are the Holiday Inn Cape Cod, Dan’l Webster Inn & Spa, and the Manor on Golden Pond. Each has its own unique features, so choose one to suit your vacation needs.
yankodesign.com
This dark green cabin floats above a sloping terrain in a forest in Connecticut
Located in a vibrant green forest in Connecticut, is a beautiful wooden cabin that functions as a quaint home for a family of writers. Occupying 1200 square feet, the home has a minimal environmental footprint, and is a secluded retreat in the East Coast forest. The home is located in a rather remote location and can be reached either by foot or via light utility vehicles.
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Connecticut is often overshadowed by New York and New Jersey when it comes to the great bagel debate. While we may not have as many options when it comes to delis, that doesn't mean our bagels are any less delicious.
Connecticut cannabis shops open, Massachusetts businesses brace for impact
SPRINGFIELD — Thomas Macre has visited recreational marijuana shops in Massachusetts. He has seen Connecticut plates in the parking lot and thought about the Connecticut money going into the till. Soon, as a co-owner of manager of Still River Wellness in Torrington, Connecticut, Macre will be in a position...
New Bedford cancels NYE fireworks show
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell announced Saturday that the city is postponing its New Year’s Eve fireworks show after a diesel spill in the harbor. The show has been moved to Sunday night at 9:00 p.m. It is currently unclear what caused the spill. This is a breaking news story […]
6 Churches for Sale in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts You’ll Want as Your New Heavenly Home
If you're looking for a home that's rich in history, let's plenty of light in, has incredibly high ceilings, and is just a unique piece of property, then maybe you might want to consider a church. A church? Yup, there are churches out there in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts...
Naming a Massachusetts Baby Any of These 11 Names is Illegal
Massachusetts has received some accolades over the past several months when it comes to living well. For example, did you know that Massachusetts ranks high when it comes to being the happiest U.S. state? Yep. it certainly does and you can read more about that by going here. Massachusetts is...
These Two Brothers Should Be New Hampshire’s Most Famous Natives
When you think of fast food chains that started out in New England, it’s likely that three come to mind. In recent years, Wahlburgers has become a national phenomenon, thanks to both its food and reality show of the same name. With franchises located as far south as Florida and as far north as Canada, it won’t be long until there are as many Wahlburgers as Wahlbergs.
onthewater.com
Massachusetts Fishing Report – December 29, 2022
Above: The Berkshire Bass boys have been out on higher elevation hardwater where pike are willing!. Those who prefer their New Year with ice underfoot as opposed to in a glass aren’t liking this thaw one bit. Anglers out west, however, are not sweating it in the least, save the sweat caused from cutting through what in some instances is 8 to 10 inches of ice.
The Definitive List Of New Years Eve Events In Maine
Even though the pandemic has changed a lot about how we live our lives, it still seems like New Years Eve is the ultimate party night. It is the one night of the year where people who would not normally stay up till midnight, do. If you have decided this...
Here Are 13 Celebrities Who Were Spotted in Maine and New Hampshire in 2022
Let's face it, Mainers and New Hampshirites have it pretty good. We have everything we need, from great beaches to amazing mountains, pristine lakes, an immaculate coastline, and some of the best seafood you can find in America. All of these things are a perfect recipe for tourists to reign...
The #1 Most Common Fast Food Chain in Massachusetts is NOT McDonald’s
Massachusetts is known for many qualities including being a great place to raise a family, having a top-quality system for college education, ranking well when it comes to being a fun state and the list goes on and on. Massachusetts is also known for its culture, natural beauty, and sense of community. It's no surprise that many folks flock to Massachusetts for a vacation getaway or to set up roots and become permanent residents.
It’s Illegal to Snowboard Without One of These in Massachusetts
Winter is in full swing and that means lots of winter activities here in Berkshire County. When snow covers the ground and temperatures drop, those of us who live in Massachusetts look for some way to pass the time during the winter months and skiing and snowboarding are at the top of the list.
These were the 14 most expensive home sales in Mass. in 2022
These properties reflect a mix of oceanside respites, regal single-family homes, and luxurious city condos. The communities that gave us 2022’s tally of the most expensive home sales should come as no surprise: Boston, Cambridge, Nantucket, and the Cape led the way. The highest of the high-end sales in...
wgbh.org
Encore: To give and receive free items, Mass. residents turn to the Buy Nothing Project
This week on Under the Radar with Callie Crossley:. Even as inflation rises, Americans continue to shop. But what if you could find the goods you need without paying a cent? That's the idea behind the Buy Nothing Project, an app and collection of hyperlocal Facebook groups where users can give away and receive items and services with their neighbors — all for free.
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
Climber hit by falling ice in New Hampshire
HART'S LOCATION, N.H. - Fellow climbers came to the aid of a man who was hit in the head by falling ice in New Hampshire on Friday afternoon.New Hampshire Fish & Game said the experienced climber, 37-year-old James Lawrence of Dover, NH, was wearing a helmet and had all the right equipment but still suffered a head injury when the ice struck him on Willey's Slide in Hart's Location.His climbing partner and ice climbers nearby helped get Lawrence to the bottom of the slide, down the trail and to the road, where he was taken by ambulance to a hospital."The recent warm weather has made ice unpredictable and officials urge climbers to use extra caution while venturing out," Fish & Game said in a statement.
capecoddaily.com
Operation Safe Ride in effect for New Years Eve on Outer Cape and Yarmouth area
PROVINCETOWN – If you’re headed out to celebrate this New Year’s Eve, please plan ahead! Now in its 10th year, OPERATION SAFERIDE provides free and sober rides home on New Year’s Eve. Operation Safe Ride provides citizens and visitors a free and sober ride home starting at 10pm on Saturday, December 31st until 4am on […] The post Operation Safe Ride in effect for New Years Eve on Outer Cape and Yarmouth area appeared first on CapeCod.com.
New year, new eats! 14 new restaurants coming to Connecticut in 2023
(WTNH) — The new year is looking bright! For all of the foodies out there looking to spice it up in 2023, we have some exciting news for you. While 2022 saw many restaurants come and go, 2023 is ringing in several new eateries across the state! Check out the list below of 14 new […]
hollistontownnews.com
Family-run Affordable Junk Removal takes the stress out of cleanups
Whether it’s one old fridge in the garage or an entire home of unwanted goods, the team at Affordable Junk Removal offers a cost-efficient, stress-free approach to waste management. “You don’t lift a finger,” says owner Jason Schadler, who started the company along with his wife Christine in 2005.
