Hoping to stock up at the grocery store on the first day of 2023? Some shops will be open, but you'll have to wait until Monday to shop at others. As Jan. 1 is a federal holiday, you may want to check business hours before you hit the road. While places like Target and Walmart will welcome shoppers in, several others in the Chicago area will keep their doors closed.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO