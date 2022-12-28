ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

NBC Chicago

Suspect in Idaho Killings Plans to Waive Extradition Hearing

A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive an extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges, his defense attorney said Saturday. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student and teaching assistant in the Department of...
MOSCOW, ID
Meet the First Babies of 2023 in the Chicago Area

Some Illinois families on Jan. 1, 2023 aren't just celebrating the arrival of a new year. Parents across the Chicago area are welcoming new additions to the family, as several city and suburban hospitals report first babies born in the new year. One of the newest additions to 2023 was...
CHICAGO, IL
Wisconsin Judge: People Can Sell Candy, Cakes, Cookies Without License

A Dane County judge has ruled that people can sell a wide range of homemade food without a commercial license or kitchen. Judge Rhonda Lanford issued the decision earlier this week, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Saturday. The ruling expands the types of food that can be made and sold from home to items like candy, cocoa bombs, fried doughnuts and roasted coffee beans.
WISCONSIN STATE
2023 Rose Parade

A Southern California tradition moves to the day after New Year’s Day. Here’s what to know about the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena.
PASADENA, CA
List of Stores Open and Closed on New Year's Day: Costco, Trader Joe's, Target and More

Hoping to stock up at the grocery store on the first day of 2023? Some shops will be open, but you'll have to wait until Monday to shop at others. As Jan. 1 is a federal holiday, you may want to check business hours before you hit the road. While places like Target and Walmart will welcome shoppers in, several others in the Chicago area will keep their doors closed.
CHICAGO, IL
