janice
4d ago
My husband was in a nursing home on cape cod for dementia he came often to sign books and visit a great man
5
David Krejci Pokes Fun At Patrice Bergeron’s Winter Classic Jersey
Despite being the respected captain of the Boston Bruins, Patrice Bergeron isn’t spared from good-natured ribbings from his teammates. And David Krejci sure didn’t mind recently poking fun at Bergeron. With NESN’s “Behind The B” capturing Bergeron getting ready for a photoshoot in his uniform for the Winter...
NBC Sports
2023 Winter Classic live stream: How to watch Bruins-Penguins at Fenway Park
One of the coolest events in sports returns to Boston on Monday when the Fenway Park plays host to the 2023 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. This will be the Bruins' fourth Winter Classic appearance and first since 2019. They are 2-1 in these games, including a 2-1 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2010 Winter Classic at Fenway Park. The Penguins are 1-1 in this event, including an exciting shootout victory over the Buffalo Sabres in the first ever Winter Classic back in 2008.
David Pastrnak Honors Red Sox Legend In Bruins Winter Classic Gear
David Pastrnak’s drip is unmatched in the NHL, and the Bruins forward looks prepared to make a statement off the ice ahead of Monday’s Winter Classic. The 2023 edition will feature the Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park. This will be Boston’s fourth Winter Classic with its last appearance coming against the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium.
Bruins Players Share Favorite Outdoor Hockey Memories Ahead Of Winter Classic
It’s almost like it came out of a book the way Boston Bruins forward Nick Foligno described it. There’s just something romantic about hockey being played on a frozen pond, as Foligno recalled his favorite moment playing outdoors ahead of the Bruins hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park next Monday in the 2023 Winter Classic.
Ex-Red Sox, Yankees Slugger Reportedly Headed To Japan For 2023 Season
A former member of both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, among others, will be headed to the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball.
MLB rumors: Red Sox, Rockies-Marlins trade, Padres, Eric Hosmer
As 2023 draws ever closer, there are MLB rumors surrounding the Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, San Diego Padres, and Miami Marlins, as well as the next destination for Eric Hosmer. MLB rumors: San Diego Padres listening on Ha-Seong Kim, Trent Grisham. According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic (subscription...
Celtics Land Hawks’ Trae Young In Bold Trade Scenario
If it ain’t broken, don’t fix it. That’s what they say. There’s some validity in the expression. At the same time, isn’t it antithetical to improvement? NBA teams struggle with the same dilemma. Perhaps it’s not broken. That doesn’t mean it couldn’t be better. The...
If Carlos Correa, Mets Saga Continues, Red Sox Pursuit May Make Perfect Sense
The Red Sox should make a major splash
How to Watch the 2023 NHL Winter Classic - Penguins vs. Bruins | Channel, Stream, Preview
On Monday, the National Hockey League heads outside for its annual New Year showcase, as two of the top teams in the league face off when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins head to Fenway Park in this year’s Winter Classic. The Winter Classic has been a staple on...
NHL
2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic by the numbers
2 - The 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic marks the second outdoor NHL game at Fenway Park, following the 2010 NHL Winter Classic. It will become the fourth venue to host multiple outdoor NHL games, joining Pittsburgh's Heinz Field (2011 NHL Winter Classic and 2017 NHL Stadium Series™), New York's Yankee Stadium (two 2014 NHL Stadium Series contests) and Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Nevada (both NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe™ contests).
NBC Sports
Pastrnak unveils awesome Fenway-themed Winter Classic stick, skates
The 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park in Boston will be a picturesque scene at one of sports' most iconic venues, and Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak will contribute to that setting with some special equipment. The 26-year-old right wing has unveiled a special Fenway and Red Sox-themed stick and...
Potential Red Sox Target Reportedly Available; Trade Makes Perfect Sense For Boston
Should the Red Sox swing a deal?
Eric Hosmer reportedly drawing interest from 2 prominent teams
Eric Hosmer’s MLB career may not be running on empty just yet. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported this week that the former All-Star slugger Hosmer is on the radar of both the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles. Hosmer was just designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox and subsequently released within... The post Eric Hosmer reportedly drawing interest from 2 prominent teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Penguins take losing streak into matchup with the Bruins
Pittsburgh Penguins (19-11-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (28-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins come into the matchup against the Boston Bruins as losers of four in a row. Boston has a 28-4-4 record overall and an 18-0-3 record in home games....
NHL
Penguins coach recalls family Fenway memories ahead of Winter Classic
BOSTON -- When Mike Sullivan talks about his childhood, about the baseball-tinged memories that suffused his years growing up in the Boston suburb of Marshfield, it feels palpable. The tinny radio, with the voices of Ken Coleman or Ned Martin. The games of cribbage between him and his grandfather as...
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla returns to sideline after 2-game absence
Joe Mazzulla’s officially back on the sideline for the Celtics as they take on the Nuggets on Sunday after missing the past two games. Mazzulla sat out because of corneal abrasions after he took a hit to the face during a recent pickup game. But now, Mazzulla will be...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 1
* The Bruins extended their season-opening home point streak to 21 games and will look to continue their run when they host the Penguins for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Monday. * The highest-scoring year in NHL history (regular season, including shootout-deciding goals) was capped off by Alex...
NHL
Ovechkin leads 3 Stars of the Month for December
NEW YORK - Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid and Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the month of December. FIRST STAR - ALEX OVECHKIN, LW, WASHINGTON CAPITALS. Ovechkin tied for second in the NHL with 13 tallies...
Celtics vs. Nuggets: Free live stream, TV, how to watch
The Celtics will look to sweep the season series against the Nuggets as they kick off a four-game road trip in Denver on Sunday night. Boston may be without Rob Williams who was a late addition to the injury report due to illness as the team goes for its fifth consecutive victory. If Williams is unavailable, look for Luke Kornet or Blake Griffin to see some minutes in his place off the bench against the Celtics attempt to contain the NBA’s reigning MVP in Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets will be aiming for their eighth consecutive home win overall as they attempt to avenge a blowout loss to Boston at TD Garden in November. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla is also expected to be back available after missing the Celtics’ last two games with an eye injury.
Four takeaways as Celtics beat Clippers 116-110 to win 4th straight game
BOSTON — The Celtics led for the majority of Thursday’s game against the Clippers, but the visitors just wouldn’t go away armed with two stars. But the C’s still found a way to come away with the 116-110 win at TD Garden to win their fourth straight game. Boston improved to a league-best 26-10 record.
