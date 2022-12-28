The Celtics will look to sweep the season series against the Nuggets as they kick off a four-game road trip in Denver on Sunday night. Boston may be without Rob Williams who was a late addition to the injury report due to illness as the team goes for its fifth consecutive victory. If Williams is unavailable, look for Luke Kornet or Blake Griffin to see some minutes in his place off the bench against the Celtics attempt to contain the NBA’s reigning MVP in Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets will be aiming for their eighth consecutive home win overall as they attempt to avenge a blowout loss to Boston at TD Garden in November. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla is also expected to be back available after missing the Celtics’ last two games with an eye injury.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO