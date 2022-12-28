Water main break affecting traffic in Hopewell
HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A water main break on the 2500 block of Oaklawn Boulevard in Hopewell is causing traffic disruptions in the city.
According to a release from the City of Hopewell, work to repair the water main began at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 and is expected to continue until Thursday.Barricade, hostage situation in Fairfax ends with suspect in custody
Traffic controls are in place as the water main is repaired, according to the city.
