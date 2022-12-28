ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, VA

Water main break affecting traffic in Hopewell

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A water main break on the 2500 block of Oaklawn Boulevard in Hopewell is causing traffic disruptions in the city.

According to a release from the City of Hopewell, work to repair the water main began at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 and is expected to continue until Thursday.

Traffic controls are in place as the water main is repaired, according to the city.

