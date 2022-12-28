ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 3

the guy next door
4d ago

Hell at this rate, everyone will be minimum wage. How are you to start a new business, and expect to pay your employees more than $30k a year. Guess you all will pay more for everything, which will then increase the CPI, which will jack up the min wage, which will increase the cost of goods, which will again increase the CPI...... Why dont those in Augusta see this? Oh that's right, its the only way to create a 2-class society of the elites and the serfs dependant on the govt. You will own nothing and be happy.

Reply(2)
2
Related
WMTW

Maine to receive around $6.5M more in LIHEAP funding

WASHINGTON — The government funding bill that included an additional $1 billion dollars for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program means more money for Maine households. Maine has already allocated $42.5 million for LIHEAP through funding bills and now will receive an additional $6.5 million. Maine U.S. Sen. Susan...
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Maine lobstermen: The other endangered species?

When President Biden signs the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill into law, Maine’s lobster industry will take a six-year step back from the brink thanks to the efforts of Maine’s congressional delegation which secured a last-minute addition that put further restrictions to protect endangered right whales on hold. But...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Mainers without enough food jumped by more than 40% over the past year, report finds

A new report finds that the number of people without enough food in Maine jumped by more than 40% over the past year. The study, from the nonprofit Hunger Free America, found that nearly 66,000 Mainers didn't have enough food over a weeklong period in October. The organization relied on data from the U.S. Census Burau's Household Pulse Survey.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

New Omicron subvariant, XBB, now widespread in Maine

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Maine, as a new Omicron variant makes it way across New England. Dr. Dora Mills of MaineHealth said the variant, known as XBB, seems to be more contagious but does not produce more severe disease than other Omicron variants.
MAINE STATE
themainewire.com

Maine Crime Fell Following 2015 Repeal of Gun Control Law

When Maine began allowing eligible residents to carry concealed firearms without a government license in 2015, gun control advocates warned that Wild West-style gun violence would erupt across the state. Instead, the opposite has happened. In fact, property crime and violent crime have fallen in Maine since the 2015 reform,...
MAINE STATE
truecountry935.com

Governor Mills Announces Inaugural Program

Governor Janet Mills has announced the complete program for her inauguration Wednesday, Jan. 4. The inauguration will feature the reading of original poems by Julia Bouwsma, Maine’s Poet Laureate, and Richard Blanco, the fifth presidential inaugural poet in U.S. history. The inauguration will also feature musical performances by Dave Mallett, the Pihcintu Multi National Girls Choir, the Franklin County Fiddlers, the Sockalexis Family Singers, and the 195th Maine Army National Guard Band.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Bill to ban flavored tobacco statewide

BANGOR — Multiple stakeholders are working to end the sale of flavored tobacco statewide. This year several communities banned the sale of flavored tobacco including south Portland. A bill sponsored by Senator Jill Duson aims to end flavored tobacco sales across the state. Advocates say the advertisements for the...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

2022 in review; Opioid crisis continues to rage across Maine

Overdose deaths continued to plague Maine in 2022. According to the Maine Drug Data Hub, 565 people in Maine had died of overdoses as of October. Data from November and December is not yet available. At that rate, the state is on pace to see another record-high number of lives...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy