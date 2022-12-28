Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. It's a high-profile matchup to kick off 2023, as the current No. 1 seeds in each conference are matching up. However, the Nuggets will be without their point guard. Murray has been ruled out due to left knee injury management, though he should be back in action on the second leg of the back-to-back set versus Minnesota on Monday. For now, expect more work for Bones Hyland and Ish Smith.

DENVER, CO ・ 44 MINUTES AGO