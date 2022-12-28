Read full article on original website
Khris Middleton (knee) still out for Bucks on Sunday
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Middleton has been sidelined lately due to right knee soreness. He'll remain out in the first game of the new year on Sunday. As long as Middleton is out, Pat Connaughton will likely remain in the starting five.
Jamal Murray (injury management) ruled out for Nuggets on Sunday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. It's a high-profile matchup to kick off 2023, as the current No. 1 seeds in each conference are matching up. However, the Nuggets will be without their point guard. Murray has been ruled out due to left knee injury management, though he should be back in action on the second leg of the back-to-back set versus Minnesota on Monday. For now, expect more work for Bones Hyland and Ish Smith.
Denver's Aaron Gordon (shoulder) starting on Friday, Zeke Nnaji to bench
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Miami Heat. Gordon will start at the four position after he was inactive for two games with a shoulder sprain. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 27.2 FanDuel points. Gordon's projection includes 13.9...
Suns' Landry Shamet (Achilles) probable for Monday
The Phoenix Suns listed Landry Shamet (Achilles) as probable for Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Shamet has been managing an Achilles injury for some time now, but it looks like he should be good to go against the Knicks Monday. He missed the previous three games with the injury.
Bradley Beal (hamstring) ruled out again Sunday for Wizards
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. There was optimism that Beal would be ready to make his return to the court as he deals with left hamstring soreness. However, after being a game-time decision, he has once again been ruled out. Beal's next chance to play will come Tuesday, coincidentally also versus Milwaukee. For now, expect another Corey Kispert start at two-guard.
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) ruled out for Bucks on Sunday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Antetokounmpo was downgraded to questionable earlier in the day. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action for the team's first matchup of 2023. Expect Bobby Portis to draw the start in the frontcourt in Antetokounmpo's absence.
LeBron James (ankle) probable again Monday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Lakers keep listing James probable due to left ankle soreness. He keeps suiting up despite the ailment. It's safe to assume that will remain the case for the team's first game of 2023.
Evan Mobley (ankle) questionable for Cleveland Monday night
Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Mobley is dealing with right ankle soreness, which is why he was forced to sit on Saturday. Now, in the first game of the new year, he will enter with a questionable tag. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Mobley plays, Kevin Love would likely revert to the bench.
Larry Nance Jr. (neck) remains out Monday for New Orleans
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. will not play Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Nance is dealing with neck spasms, which is why he's been out as of late. He'll remain out to start 2023 for the Pels. In 29 games this season, Nance is...
Aaron Holiday coming off Atlanta's bench on Friday night
Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Holiday is not starting in Friday's lineup versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Holiday will play a second unit role after Trae Young was named Friday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 530.7 minutes this season, Holiday is averaging 0.66 FanDuel points per minute.
Javonte Green (knee) questionable for Bulls on Monday
Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Green is dealing with right knee soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Keita Bates-Diop (illness) out again Monday for San Antonio
San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop will not play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Bates-Diop is still dealing with the non-COVID illness that kept him sidelined on Saturday. He'll remain out through the start of 2023. In 28 games this season, Bates-Diop is averaging 7.5 points,...
Philadelphia's James Harden (injury management) ruled out on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (injury management) will not play in Saturday's game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Harden will not suit up against his former team for injury management reasons. Expect Shake Milton to log more minutes on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 569.5 minutes with Harden...
Zeke Nnaji playing with Denver's second unit on Friday night
Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji is not starting in Friday's lineup versus the Miami Heat. Nnaji will come off Denver's bench after Aaron Gordon was named Friday's starter. In 16.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Nnaji to produce 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.5 assists.
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) questionable Monday night for Charlotte
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Smith is dealing with a sprained left ankle, which is why he's been out as of late. Now, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Victor Oladipo (injury management) active for Miami's Saturday matchup
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (injury management) will play in Saturday's contest against the Utah Jazz. Oladipo will suit up after he sat out on Friday for injury management purposes. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Oladipo to produce 13.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.
Santi Aldama (ankle) doubtful for Grizzlies Sunday
The Memphis Grizzlies listed Santi Aldama (ankle) as doubtful for their Sunday night game against the Sacramento Kings. Aldama missed Saturday's game and is now trending towards missing a second straight game. Aldama has taken a step forward in his second NBA season, averaging 23.3 minutes per game (up from...
Naji Marshall playing with Pelicans' second unit on Saturday night
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Naji Marshall is not starting in Saturday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Marshall will operate in a bench role after Herbert Jones was picked as Saturday's starter. In 26.6 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Marshall to produce 21.9 FanDuel points.
Sixers list P.J. Tucker (injury management) as questionable on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker (injury management) is questionable for Saturday's contest versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tucker's availability is currently in limbo for injury management purposes. Expect Matisse Thybulle to play an increased role on Saturday if Tucker is ruled out. Tucker's current Saturday projection includes 3.4 points, 4.2...
