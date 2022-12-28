Orlando Fire staff reunites with a local mother months after saving her life

ORLANDO, Fla. — A local mother has reunited with the team at the Orlando Fire Department that saved her life.

Arquilla Nozil suffered from a heart attack back in July.

Her boyfriend had called and dispatch guided him to perform CPR on her for eight minutes before paramedics arrived.

Nozil said she never experienced cardiac issues before and that she collapsed out of nowhere.

Two firefighters and the dispatcher were awarded certificates for their hard work and quick thinking in saving Nozil.

