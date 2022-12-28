ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando Fire staff reunites with a local mother months after saving her life

By Jackie Cardentey, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BzElS_0jwfiPqa00

ORLANDO, Fla. — A local mother has reunited with the team at the Orlando Fire Department that saved her life.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Arquilla Nozil suffered from a heart attack back in July.

Her boyfriend had called and dispatch guided him to perform CPR on her for eight minutes before paramedics arrived.

Nozil said she never experienced cardiac issues before and that she collapsed out of nowhere.

Two firefighters and the dispatcher were awarded certificates for their hard work and quick thinking in saving Nozil.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Police: Three hurt in Daytona Beach shooting

The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a triple shooting. Chief Jakari Young said on twitter the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova Rd. He says all three victims went to Halifax Medical Center. It's unclear the extent of their injuries. At this hour, police say...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Orange County family shares hopes, wishes for 2023

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It's hard to believe in a matter of hours, we'll usher in a new year. Every year about this time, WESH 2 asks people what they wish and hope for in the new year. We usually get the thoughts of a half dozen people, but...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Frontier Flight Diverted to Miami After Several Passengers and Crew Fell Ill

A flight was diverted to Miami International Airport Saturday night after several passengers and crew began to feel ill, officials said. Airport officials said several people onboard Frontier Airlines flight 111 from San Juan to Orlando reportedly felt dizzy mid-flight. The plane landed safely at MIA. The cause of the...
MIAMI, FL
WESH

FHP: 6 people injured in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash in Orange County on Saturday injured several people. A Nissan Altima was headed east on Hoffner Avenue. The driver said as he approached a curve, he lost control of the car and swerved to the left before the car ran off the road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were shot Friday morning in Orange County. According to Orange County officials, it happened around 5 a.m. in the area of the 7000 block of Southland Boulevard, near Orange Blossom Trail. Upon arrival, deputies found two men in their 20s who were suffering...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
128K+
Followers
146K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy