Suspect in Idaho Killings Plans to Waive Extradition Hearing
A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive an extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges, his defense attorney said Saturday. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student and teaching assistant in the Department of...
A Higher Minimum Wage Now In Effect in Illinois. Here's How Much it Is in 2023
The minimum wage in Illinois just went up -- again. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, minimum wage in the state is now $13 an hour. In 2022, it was $12 an hour. For workers who regularly earn tips, the rate will increase to $7.80, however, the state says "these workers must still earn the minimum wage after receiving tips, or the employer is required to make up the difference."
New Illinois Driving Laws For 2023 Are Now in Effect. Here's What They Are
If you hold an Illinois driver's license, several new driving laws in effect for 2023 may impact you. According to Chicago personal injury attorney Lance D. Northcutt, one of the bigger changes is a shift in language for a number of laws related to traffic collisions. The change replaces the word "accident" with "crash."
Meet the First Babies of 2023 in the Chicago Area
Some Illinois families on Jan. 1, 2023 aren't just celebrating the arrival of a new year. Parents across the Chicago area are welcoming new additions to the family, as several city and suburban hospitals report first babies born in the new year. One of the newest additions to 2023 was...
Several New Driving Laws to Go Into Effect Jan. 1 in Illinois
More than 180 new laws take effect in Illinois at the start of 2023, including a number of traffic-related changes drivers might want to learn about. From new penalties for certain violations to guidelines for those who are carjacked or have their vehicle stolen, changes are coming across the state.
54 Illinois Counties at an Elevated COVID-19 Community Level as Cases Drop
As holiday celebrations wrap up across the state and country, cases of COVID-19 in Illinois have substantially dropped since last week's reporting according to the CDC, although a drop in testing over the holidays may have played a factor. All counties in the Chicago area are at a "medium" COVID-19...
Here's Which Chicago-Area Counties Will End Cash Bail After SAFE-T Act Ruling
After a judge ruled that certain provisions in the SAFE-T act are unconstitutional, cash bail will remain in place in at least 65 Illinois counties come Jan. 1. The dozens of counties were part of a class-action lawsuit brought by several prosecutors and sheriffs around the state in opposition of the legislation pushed by Democrats who control the Illinois General Assembly.
Illinois Lottery Player Wins Massive Prize to Ring in 2023
One Illinois lottery player will be ringing in 2023 with some added excitement. The Illinois Lottery announced a Chicago woman won the biggest Fast Play jackpot in the iLottery ever. The $923,796 prize was won with Twenty 20s, a "$20 progressive Fast Play game." The jackpot starts at $50,000 and...
Wisconsin Judge: People Can Sell Candy, Cakes, Cookies Without License
A Dane County judge has ruled that people can sell a wide range of homemade food without a commercial license or kitchen. Judge Rhonda Lanford issued the decision earlier this week, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Saturday. The ruling expands the types of food that can be made and sold from home to items like candy, cocoa bombs, fried doughnuts and roasted coffee beans.
Causes of Death Still ‘Pending' For 2 Different Cases of Young Men Found Dead in Lake Michigan This Month
The manners and causes of death in the cases of two young men whose bodies were found in Lake Michigan in separate instances earlier this month are both still "pending," the Cook County Medical Examiner said this week. Dec. 21, a body recovered from Lake Michigan was identified as 25-year-old...
This 29-Year-Old and Her Partner Pay $1,000/Month for a 3-Bedroom Apartment in San Juan, Puerto Rico
Months into their hunt for an apartment in San Juan, Valentina Valldejuli and her partner, Rafael, pivoted from searching local real estate websites to browsing Facebook Marketplace. Valldejuli was born and raised in Puerto Rico and has lived her entire life in San Juan. The 29-year-old "Modo de Vida" art...
List of Stores Open and Closed on New Year's Day: Costco, Trader Joe's, Target and More
Hoping to stock up at the grocery store on the first day of 2023? Some shops will be open, but you'll have to wait until Monday to shop at others. As Jan. 1 is a federal holiday, you may want to check business hours before you hit the road. While places like Target and Walmart will welcome shoppers in, several others in the Chicago area will keep their doors closed.
Mac Jones Fined $24K for Two Incidents During Patriots-Bengals
NFL fines Mac Jones twice for $24K after incidents vs. Bengals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. If you believe Mac Jones is a "dirty player," the NFL gave you some validation this weekend. The league has fined the New England Patriots quarterback twice for a total of $23,976 for...
