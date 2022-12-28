ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Area colleges, school districts receive career, technical education grants from Texas Workforce Commission

By David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XAVlF_0jwfhV6j00

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Workforce Commission has recently awarded more than $54 million in grants through its Jobs and Education for Texans program to various public community, state and technical colleges, along with Texas school districts and open-enrollment charter schools, some of which are located in the Texas Panhandle.

According to a news release from Abbott’s office, the grant funds are aimed at various entities to purchase equipment to establish or expand career and technical education programs specifically offered to give students the chance to earn a license, certificate or post-secondary degree in fields like nursing, welding, automotive repair and dentistry.

“Texas continues to cultivate a highly-skilled, diverse workforce through major investments in career and technical education training programs for our students,” Abbott said in the release. “Through this over $54 million in job training grants, more Texans will have the opportunity to pursue good-paying jobs in high-demand careers across the state. Texas is the land of economic opportunity, and I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for their ongoing efforts to ensure that our students can grow and thrive in our state’s booming economy.”

The entities throughout the Texas Panhandle that received funds from this grant program include:

  • Amarillo College
  • The college received $346,340 to help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 80 students to provide training to be in the Industrial Machinery Mechanic field.
  • Frank Phillips College
  • The college received $212,515 to help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 50 students to provide training to be in the Bus and Truck Mechanic field and the Diesel Engine Specialist field.
  • Perryton Independent School District
  • The district received $232,225 to help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 141 students to provide training to be in the field of welders, cutters, solderers and brazers.
  • Sunray ISD
  • The district received $172,810 to help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 50 students to provide training to be in the field of welders, cutters, solderers and brazers.

“It’s important to identify high-demand jobs, but it’s critical to proactively commit resources to ensure Texans are ready to meet those workforce needs,” TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel said in the release. “JET grants represent an important investment by TWC to provide training opportunities for the high-demand jobs of both the present and future.”

According to the release, the commission uses the grants to “defray start-up costs” for the entities to develop these career and technical education programs. An advisory board surrounding the grants was established to help administer the funds.

For more information, and to see a full list of awardees, visit the commission’s website.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Lease

New Texas State Laws on Education and School Finance to Take Effect in September 2023

Several new laws are taking effect this year and some impact education.Photo byLesli WhitecottononUnsplash. Several new state laws will take effect in Texas on New Year's Day 2023, covering a range of topics including the judicial branch, education, taxes, and construction. Valley Central reports that one of the most significant laws is HB 3774, which deals with the operation and administration of courts in the state's judicial branch. The bill includes the creation of new courts, changes the duties of certain district officials, and provides for public access to the state court document database, among other provisions.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Gov. Abbott announces over $54M in career, technical education grants across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott announced 152 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants, totaling over $54 million, have been awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to public community, state, and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools across the state. These grants will be used to...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

New Texas laws taking effect in 2023

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – While communities across the state of Texas gear up to celebrate the new year, they should also be aware of a few new state laws taking effect as soon as the ball drops for 2023. The laws going into effect in 2023 were signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in 2021 […]
TEXAS STATE
money.com

Highest Paying Jobs In Texas

Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. Texas is home to a diverse range of industries and job opportunities, and many of these careers come with lucrative salaries. According to ZipRecruiter, the top jobs in Texas can pay up to $319,862 per year.
TEXAS STATE
East Texas News

Rural hospitals at risk for closure

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. To say that rural hospitals face a challenge to remain open is not an overstatement. As of 2021, 71...
TEXAS STATE
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Governor Abbott calls for investigation into Atmos Energy’s failure to prepare for winter weather event

AUSTIN, Texas – On Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott sent letters to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Railroad Commission of Texas Chairman Christi Craddick regarding Atmos Energy’s failure to prepare for the winter weather event last week. The Governor called on both of their respective agencies to investigate the failure to deliver critical natural gas service to Texans in north...
AUSTIN, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy