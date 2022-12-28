Autopsy: Death of Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie ruled a suicide

The death of a Princeton student whose disappearance made national headlines has been ruled a suicide, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday.

The autopsy report on Misrach Ewunetie, conducted by the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner's Office, determined the cause of death to be "Bupropion, Escitalopram and Hydroxyzine Toxicity."

Ewunetie, 20, was found on Thursday, Oct. 20, around 1 p.m. "outside on the Facilities grounds behind the tennis courts" off Faculty Road by a facilities employee, the prosecutor's office said.

Misrach Ewunetie

"There were no obvious signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature," prosecutors said at the time.

Princeton's Vice President of campus life released a statement, saying: "Misrach's death is an unthinkable tragedy. Our hearts go out to her family, her friends and the many others who knew and loved her."

Ewunetie was last seen at about 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, near Scully Hall on the school's New Jersey campus, according to the university.

One of her suitemates saw her at home at about 3 a.m., but when her direct roommate came home around 4:30 a.m., Ewunetie wasn't there, her brother, Universe Ewunetie, told ABC News.

The next day, Misrach Ewunetie was supposed to have an interview about 45 minutes away from campus regarding her U.S. citizenship application, and the family was concerned when she didn't show up, her brother said.

By Sunday, Oct. 16, text messages weren't getting delivered, and her phone went straight to voicemail, he said.

Misrach Ewunetie's parents live in Ohio, and they say she was always in regular contact with them.

Her phone's last ping was at 3:30 a.m. that day near an off-campus housing complex that's about a 30-minute walk from her dorm, according to Universe Ewunetie. The last time her phone pinged to a cell tower was later that morning at 6 a.m., he said.

Law enforcement swarmed the campus searching for her, using helicopters and drones.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted that he was in touch with officials "who are doing everything they can to find her."

Later, the governor tweeted, "We are heartbroken by the tragic news that missing @Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie was found dead this afternoon. Our hearts go out to her family, friends, and fellow students who knew and loved her."