Liquor Stores In Amarillo to Close 61 Hours Over New Years Holiday
New Year's clock and champagne at midnight on abstract background. All Texas liquors will be closed for 61 hours over the New Years Day holiday. According to Texas law, if a holiday falls on a Sunday Texas liquor stores must be closed the following Monday. The law has the backing...
Recent Vehicle Burglaries in Strawberry Fields Neighborhood
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for assault suspects who are also wanted for vehicle burglaries. The sheriff’s office reports that the suspects broke into vehicles around 1 AM on Tuesday in the Strawberries fields neighborhood. The vehicle was a red 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche. If...
