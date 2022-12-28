Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Auburn football: What people are saying about the Marcus Davis hire
The Auburn football program said good bye to Bryan Harsin and hello to Hugh Freeze in 2022, welcoming an almost completely new coaching staff to the Plains. Freeze retained several key staffers, all three of whom played for the Tigers in college: Zac Etheridge (secondary), Trovon Reed (director of football and recruiting relations), and Cadillac Williams (associate head coach and running backs).
Auburn basketball projected as a single-digit seed in latest bracketology
This would be great for Auburn basketball.
Meet Hugh Freeze’s 2023 Auburn football coaching staff
Hugh Freeze’s first Auburn coaching staff is complete. Freeze finalized his staff, officially, on Thursday after the program announced the addition of former Tigers wide receiver Marcus Davis as the team’s new wide receivers coach. The hiring of Davis comes just more than a month after Freeze was named Auburn’s head coach on Nov. 28, and now as the calendar is set to flip to 2023, Freeze’s inaugural on-field staff on the Plains is complete.
Nick Saban: Alabama bowl prep has been Tide’s best ever after ‘energy vampires’ left
When Nick Saban used the term “defections” last week to refer to the 11 players who left his Alabama program through the transfer portal since November, you could get a sense of how he felt about their departures. He made his point perfectly clear Thursday night. “This has...
Opelika-Auburn News
Scholarship established in honor of Auburn University student who passed away on Dec. 10
A freshman Auburn University engineering student passed away on Dec. 10 at an off-campus apartment complex, and the university has established a scholarship in his honor. The freshman student was William Dolbeare, 18, from Hilton Head, S.C. Dolbeare’s obituary stated, “he had already made a tremendous impact on his friends...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Columbus
Columbus might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Columbus.
Columbus Police: Three injured in shooting on Winston Road
Columbus police have confirmed they are investigating a shooting on Winston Road in Columbus. The exact location is not yet known, but police say three people were injured in the shooting. Stay with WRBL.com for updates on this developing story.
Auburn: Wrights Mill Road lane closure scheduled for Jan. 4
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The city of Auburn announced the expected southbound lane closure of Wrights Mill Road between Virginia Avenue and Woodfield Drive on Jan. 4, 2023. According to the city, the Water Resource Management Department is scheduled to repair a damaged sanitary sewer lateral. Work is scheduled to begin around 8 a.m. and […]
WTVM
Auburn announces expected closure on Gay Street
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn officials announce a partial street closure starting Dec. 29. A portion of Gay Street between Casey and Miller Avenue will be closed while Public Works prunes a tree. The work will take place between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Both lanes on the street will...
WTVM
Heavy police presence on Rigdon Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy police presence on Rigdon Road in Columbus. There’s no details on the reason for the presence. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more information.
Opelika-Auburn News
‘It’s hard walking away’: Susie K's restaurant in Opelika closes physical location
It’s a heartbreaking day for many in Opelika as the owners of Susie K’s restaurant made the hard decision to officially close their physical location on Saturday. Owners Timothy Lowery, 41, and his wife Suzanne, 38, moved to Opelika around 2014 and began discussing the possibility of opening a restaurant. In August of 2017, their dream became a reality as they opened the breakfast and lunch restaurant Susie K’s in the building that was formerly Sara J’s restaurant.
WTVM
Phenix City announces Seale Rd. closure starting Dec. 29
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Phenix City announces road closure due to repairs. According to Phenix City officials, Seale Road between 10th Avenue and 3rd Street will be closed beginning Dec. 29 until further notice. Phenix City Utilities will be conducting repairs. Anyone will additional questions should contact...
wtvy.com
Charges: Man posted steamy photos to get back at former girlfriend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Eufaula man charged with posting sexually explicit images of his former girlfriend to social media has been arrested. Taylor David Simonton is charged with 25 counts of Distributing a Private Image to Harass, Threaten, or Coerce. Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall said the warrants were...
Shots fired into Columbus apartments, two units struck
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident into Farley Homes on New Years Eve. Police say two apartment units were struck and there are no injuries. Farley Homes is located on Shepherd Drive in South Columbus Stick with News 3 on air and online as we continue to […]
More than a dozen vehicles crash in East Alabama pile-up
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – Dense fog contributes to a New Year’s Eve pile-up in East Alabama involving more than a dozen vehicles. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says there are no reports of any deaths so far. First responders tell WRBL there are more than a dozen vehicles involved in the pileup along 280. We […]
WTVM
GDOT encourages residents’ opinion on replacing Oglethorpe Bridge in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A bridge from Columbus to Phenix City is expected to get an upgrade but not before the Georgia Department of Transportation hears from citizens. Residents will have the opportunity to weigh in on the proposed project, provide feedback or write in with questions about the Oglethorpe Bridge, located near Golden Park and the Columbus Civic Center.
American Airlines ground crew employee reportedly killed on ramp at airport in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An American Airlines ground crew employee was reportedly killed on a ramp at the Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama Saturday. The Montgomery Regional Airport released a statement on Twitter Saturday evening, confirming that at around 3 p.m., a ground crew piedmont employee with American Airlines was involved in a deadly incident. They said that there is no additional information at this time.
Opelika Police Department searching for target suspect who used fake $50 bill for purchase
Update: Opelika PD say investigators were able to confirm the individual unknowingly used the fake money at Target. The individual was able to pay for the items originally purchased and the case is now considered closed. OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department (OPD) is asking for public help in identifying a suspect involved […]
‘He was my everything’: Montgomery 14-year-old dies 2 days after he was shot in the head
Friends and family are mourning the death of a well-loved Montgomery high school athlete who died Wednesday, two days after he was shot in the head. Deanthony Vickers, affectionately known as D.J., was walking from his girlfriend’s house to his cousin’s house on Monday when someone pulled up and started shooting.
Auburn man arrested in massive Fentanyl bust; woman saved by first responders, Narcan
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn woman is alive after a near-fatal opioid overdose was averted when Auburn first responders administered Narcan. Investigators are now charging the Auburn man who allegedly supplied her with the drugs after they searched his Auburn home. Agents seized thousands of pills suspected of being laced with Fentanyl, other drugs, […]
FanSided
303K+
Followers
591K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0