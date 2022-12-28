Read full article on original website
3 wings the Nuggets must pursue before NBA trade deadline
Denver Nuggets fans are ecstatic right now, as their squad has not only welcomed back both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. at 100% for the first time in two years, and it currently owns the best record in the West at 23-12. Murray and Porter Jr. are still finding their groove, and the hope […] The post 3 wings the Nuggets must pursue before NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant’s 3-word response to critics questioning Dillon Brooks’ shot selection
Ja Morant is riding with his teammate. The Memphis Grizzlies star didn’t mince words defending Dillon Brooks after the team’s 119-106 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. While being asked about Brooks’s erratic shot selection, he cut off the reporter asking the question to give a...
Luka Doncic’s 5-game streak with Mavs has never been done before, not even by LeBron James or Michael Jordan
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic just keeps making history that no other player has done before. He did so again on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs. Just a few days after becoming the first player to have a 60-20-10 game in NBA history, Doncic continued his hot streak by dropping 51 points on the Spurs. It is his third 50-point game in their last five outings, allowing him to set an insane feat that even some of the best scorers in the NBA like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant and James Harden weren’t even able to achieve.
Nate McMillan gets brutally honest on Hawks resignation rumors
Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan addressed the rumors circulating online that he has “strongly considered” resigning from his job, noting that he remains committed to coaching the team. McMillan did not directly deny the rumors, but he emphasized that he has never spoken to Shams Charania of The Athletic before. The Hawks tactician added […] The post Nate McMillan gets brutally honest on Hawks resignation rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
With Mavs Near Top of West, Luka Doncic is Making an MVP Statement
Despite all the great things we've witnessed from Luka Doncic before this season, he's still managed to set the bar even higher. With the Dallas Mavericks now winning enough games to be near the top of the West, the MVP award is his to lose that this point.
Paul Pierce drops GOAT take on LeBron James after bonkers 47-10-9 game for Lakers
Paul Pierce may not be the biggest fan of LeBron James, but the Boston Celtics legend couldn’t deny the greatness the Los Angeles Lakers star showed against the Atlanta Hawks. On his 38th birthday on Friday, James exploded for 47 points on top of 10 rebounds and nine assists...
D’Angelo Russell’s Zion Williamson rant draws perfect response from Trey Murphy III
The New Orleans Pelicans were carried to victory by Zion Williamson in their 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. D’Angelo Russell wasn’t bashful after the game about what he believes was an extremely favorable whistle benefitting the Pels star. “We can’t touch him or guard him,”...
Is Bradley Beal playing vs. Bucks?
The Washington Wizards’ road trip continues on Sunday with a game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Wes Unseld Jr.’s team is riding a four-game win streak, including a 119-100 victory at the Orlando Magic on Friday night. Making the Wizards’ recent success all the more impressive? Two of those games have come with their best player sidelined. But is Bradley Beal playing on Sunday vs. the Bucks?
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing vs. Wizards?
The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Washington Wizards tonight. Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed on the injury report as “questionable” as he battles soreness in his left knee. He is joined by George Hill (non-COVID illness) with the same designation while Jrue Holiday (non-COVID illness) and Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) are out against the Wizards. […] The post Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing vs. Wizards? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics-Nuggets injury report features Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Robert Williams
The NBA’s latest injury report features Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon and Boston Celtics center Robert Williams. Jamal Murray is listed as “questionable” as he manages an injury for his left knee. Murray was listed as “probable” before a game against the Phoenix Suns before he logged 43 minutes in Ball Arena, scoring 26 points, grabbing five rebounds and dishing five assists in a three-point win.
3 major changes Timberwolves must make to reach NBA Playoffs
The Minnesota Timberwolves endured a pulsating victory in last year’s NBA play-in tournament before succumbing to the Memphis Grizzlies in six games of the first round. Despite the loss, there were pleasing performances that indicated a bright future in Minnesota, such as the emergence of Anthony Edwards as a cornerstone. However, there were glaring weaknesses as well, such as the rim protection of Karl Anthony-Towns, so the Timberwolves’ front office executed a massive trade to partner Towns with Rudy Gobert.
3 best trade destinations for Alex Caruso
The Chicago Bulls were the best team in the East at one point last season. However, their counterparts found their rhythm and got healthy at the perfect time, so the Bulls dropped to sixth in the East. Their foundation seems legitimate in terms of talent, but the chemistry has not been terrific at the very least. It’s 36 games into the season and their record stands at an abysmal 16-20, with a gloomy future ahead because of a massive investment in a core of veterans.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s 51-point game sparks troll job on Gregg Popovich after failed ‘guarantee’
Before the Dallas Mavericks faced the San Antonio Spurs on New Year’s Eve, Gregg Popovich guaranteed that they were going to hold Luka Doncic to under 50 points. Long story short, they didn’t. Now, Coach Pop is on the receiving end of hilarious trolling from NBA fans who couldn’t help but mock him for his […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic’s 51-point game sparks troll job on Gregg Popovich after failed ‘guarantee’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Nuggets’ dream trade deadline acquisition to help Nikola Jokic
Nikola Jokic is a one-of-a-kind player. He’s one of the few players in the league who is legitimately worth building a team around because of his transcendent skill set. The Denver Nuggets realize this and have made moves to improve Jokic’s supporting cast, but there is more work to be done. The Nuggets’ goals for […] The post RUMOR: Nuggets’ dream trade deadline acquisition to help Nikola Jokic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gregg Popovich reacts to Luka Doncic torching Spurs with 50-burger
Gregg Popovich made a guarantee in jest that the San Antonio Spurs would be able to hold Luka Doncic below 50 points. The Dallas Mavericks star wasn’t playing around after that, dropping 51 on Coach Pop’s boys. After the game in which the Mavs beat the Spurs by...
‘No improvement’: Eric Gordon bluntly calls out Rockets as trade rumors swirl
The Houston Rockets have fully embraced the rebuild. While the losses are to be expected, longtime guard Eric Gordon isn’t seeing as much progress as fans would hope from their young core. Eric Gordon, who’s been the subject of a bevy of trade rumors, spoke out about the Rockets...
Myles Turner’s Pacers truth bomb after 34-point outing vs. Clippers further dampens trade rumors
Myles Turner’s name has been consistently mentioned in trade rumors over the past couple of years. However, the Indiana Pacers are in the midst of a strong 2022-2023 season. Turner most recently led the Pacers to a big victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. His postgame comments will certainly excite Indiana fans while leaving potential […] The post Myles Turner’s Pacers truth bomb after 34-point outing vs. Clippers further dampens trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyler Herro’s buzzer-beater vs. Jazz reminds Heat fans of Dwyane Wade
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro just saved the Heatles against the Utah Jazz in their New Year’s Eve showdown, and fans couldn’t help but remember Dwyane Wade after watching the youngster’s buzzer-beater in the 29-point performance. With less than five seconds left in the game and the scores tied at 123-123, Herro took matters into […] The post Tyler Herro’s buzzer-beater vs. Jazz reminds Heat fans of Dwyane Wade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James fired up over Browns Deshaun Watson in Week 17 vs. Commanders
Deshaun Watson is having the best game of his young Cleveland Browns career in Week 17 against the Washington Commanders. As Watson puts together a spectacle, the Browns’ QB got the attention of NBA legend LeBron James. With less than four minutes remaining, the Browns led the Commanders 24-10....
Celtics 2023 New Year’s Resolution: Stay healthy at all costs
The new year is here and 2022 is finally over, but what a calendar year it was for the Boston Celtics. Of every team in the NBA, no squad had more wins in 2022, as the C’s went 60-22. Although they couldn’t add a title to their 2022 resume, last year was kind to the Celtics.
