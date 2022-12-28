Read full article on original website
theseniorvoice.net
A Wyoming Cowboy
Hiram “Hi” Kelly was one of the first pioneer ranchers who became successful in Wyoming. See page 4.
Yardbarker
Wyoming TE Jackson Marcotte calls it a career
Wyoming run-blocking tight end Jackson Marcotte announced Saturday that he won't return for his final season of eligibility and is ending his football career. Marcotte played 35 games (14 starts) from 2019-22 for Wyoming and endured two major knee injuries -- tearing the ACL in both 2019 and 2020. He caught 14 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns.
News Channel Nebraska
Winter storm on-track to hit Nebraska Panhandle, southeast Wyoming Monday
SIDNEY - A key change in the weather forecast created challenges for meteorologists to make snowfall predictions on a winter storm expected to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, Northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming Monday. The National Weather Service says signs pointed toward a period of heavy freezing drizzle developing southeast of...
Cheyenne, Laramie Could Get Six Inches Of Snow With Storm
Cheyenne is now under a winter storm warning, and forecasters say both Cheyenne and Laramie could get six inches of snow with a slow-moving winter storm. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne National Weather Service website. The agency posted this statement:. Here is a look at forecast snow...
11 Celebrities with Ties to Laramie, Wyoming
We do have a lot of notable alumni from our precious University of Wyoming, but aside from that, Laramie has its fair share of famous people. Whether they were born here, or just visited here, check out these 11 celebrities with ties to Laramie, Wyoming. 11 Celebrities with Ties to...
Sheridan Media
More Sheridan Area And Wyoming News From 2022
A murder case involving 3 Sheridan residents, extreme weather conditions, and rodeo royalty were some of the headlines of 2022 in both Sheridan County and Wyoming. Click on the various links to see more of the various stories. We didn’t have to wait long for the first big story of...
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Hasn’t Set In Yet,’ Says Widow Of Wyoming EMT Killed Last Week While On Duty
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Ashley Harris sent a text to her husband the morning Dec. 21 wishing him good morning and asking him how he was doing. She never received a response. “Obviously, a couple hours later (I) figured out why,” she said. Her...
cowboystatedaily.com
Buford, Wyoming Expansion Planned: Diesel Fuel Pumps, Lanes To Be Installed For Semi-Trucks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The sign announcing “Buford, Wyoming: Population 1” may be gone but that doesn’t mean the town is now of a ghostly variety. The town is still there. It’s a busy place too. And it’s going to get a...
Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Widespread Heavy Snow
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says ''widespread heavy snow" can be expected across most of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle through Monday. A complex winter storm will impact the region this weekend through Monday. Notice the differing winter headline start times for different areas as the storm moves west to east. Effects of this storm will first be felt throughout the mountains, including the Snowy, Sierra Madre, and north Laramie Ranges. Winter Storm Warnings are currently in place for these ranges through Monday evening. During this time the mountains could pick up multiple feet of snow! Moving to the plains/lower elevations, Carbon and Albany Counties will see the start of Winter Storm Watches and Winter Weather Advisories Saturday afternoon, followed closely by the rest of southeast Wyoming in a Winter Storm Watch Saturday night. The Winter Storm Watches in the Nebraska panhandle start Sunday evening. This storm has the potential to produce heavy snow across most of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle. Widespread accumulating snow is likely. For most of southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska, the heaviest snow/worst impacts are expected to occur late Sunday night and through the day on Monday. Be sure to check back for updates to this forecast as Winter Storm Watches may be upgraded to Warnings or Advisories. Make sure to visit weather.gov/cys for the latest forecast, including snow amounts.
sweetwaternow.com
VIDEO: The ‘Whee’ Road
The Powder River Basin Resource Council, in partnership with researchers at the University of Wyoming Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources, has unveiled Wyoming Voices, a pilot project looking at how storytelling may support communities in transition. Through this process, eight participants from Southwest Wyoming told their personal stories...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Terry Bison Ranch prepares for the New Year and new changes
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Terry Bison Ranch is a staple of Cheyenne and Wyoming, and this slice of western heritage will soon be upgraded in the New Year. The Terry Bison Ranch will serve their beef and bison dinner with all the fixings this week and for New Year.
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: Ghosts Of Wyoming Governors Past
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Leo Wolfson recently wrote a couple of great pieces about former Wyoming Governors, Ed Herschler and Dave Freudenthal, and it got me to thinking about governors we have known here in the Big Empty. Both articles describe thinking governors, logical governors,...
capcity.news
New Year’s winter storm to complicate travel; Cheyenne to see between 4 and 8 inches of snow
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With a winter storm bearing down on a large portion of Wyoming, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne is expecting Laramie County to see heavy snowfall overnight through Monday. A lull in snow showers is expected this afternoon, but a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect...
Wyoming’s Moring Talk Show Goes Beyond Radio Stations
Radio isn't just radio anymore. There are so many ways to listen to Wyoming morning talk shows, even if you are not in range of one of the several stations that carry the show. Wake Up Wyoming with Glenn Woods is heard on:. K2 Radio, out of Casper at 10:30...
Idaho8.com
Isolated Snow Showers for New Year’s Day
TONIGHT: Isolated snow showers are expected late tonight into the overnight hours across most of the region with greater chances for scattered snow showers into the southern highlands and in SE Idaho. Cloudy skies will be with us in the late afternoon and evening until around 9/10pm. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the teens and 20's.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
The Horse palace rings in the New Year
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - If you are the type that likes to take risks, gamble on your future and get big money, the horse palace is the place for you, especially this new year’s eve. Across all Wyoming horse palace locations, the new year will be rung...
cowboystatedaily.com
In New Book, Former Gov. Freudenthal Says Wyoming Individualism Is ‘Fiction’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Dave Freudenthal, a Democrat who served as governor of Wyoming from 2003-2011, released his new book last week, “The Paradox of Plenty.”. The book explores Wyoming’s close-knit dependence on mineral revenues and how this relationship has affected its economy through...
county17.com
Campbell County, Wyoming see growth in taxable sales in third quarter
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The state of Wyoming and Campbell County saw a rise of taxable sales in the third quarter of 2022 compared with third quarter of 2021. Campbell County saw 49.6% more sales, far outpacing the state’s own impressive increase of 20.4%, according to a new Wyoming Economic Summary Report.
Wyoming Highway Patrol Shares Beautiful Snow Video…Before Responding to Several Slide-Offs
It was a tale of two cities for the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Saturday. Early Saturday morning, the WHP posted a beautiful video of a New Year's Eve snowfall. It was calm, it was bright, and it was gorgeous. Just a few hours later, that snow resulted in a bevvy...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Drivers Can Bypass Closed Road Gates, But Only With Special Authorization Code
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. While it’s never a good idea to ignore signs and gates indicating closed roads during winter in Wyoming, the state Department of Transportation does have a program that allows limited travel past closed gates in select cases. The program began...
