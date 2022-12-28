Read full article on original website
Ridgecrest man arrested on assault charges
On Dec. 24 at approximately 6:50 p.m., Ridgecrest police responded to a call for a traffic accident in the 500 block of North China Lake Boulevard. Upon arrival, police were told that a man had deliberately hit another vehicle with his car several times and then fled on foot, according to a police news release.
66-year-old Lake Isabella man dies in wreck on SR-178
On Dec. 30, 2022, at approximately 9:22 a.m., the Bakersfield Communication Center received a call of a two-vehicle injury crash on state Route 178, east of Powerhouse No. 1. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers arrived on the scene and were notified by Kern County Fire Department personnel that the two occupants of the Toyota Corolla had succumbed to their injuries as a result of the crash.
Man reported missing after Thanksgiving, found dead, according to family
WOFFORD HEIGHTS, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man who was reported missing a day after Thanksgiving, was found dead in the Kern River Canyon Tuesday, after a weeks-long search, according to his family. Nathan Jackson, 42, was last seen November 25 after surprising his mother for Thanksgiving in Wofford Heights....
Update: 2 dead in Highway 178 collision
Update: A two vehicle collision claimed two lives on Highway 178, just east of Powerhouse #1 Friday morning, according to a release from the California Highway Patrol. CHP said a 64 year-old woman, of Weldon, Calif., was behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla travelling westbound on Highway 178 near Powerhouse #1 at an unknown […]
Bakersfield man dies in auto accident
The body of a 42-year-old Bakersfield man was recovered from his SUV on Dec. 26. Nathan Doran Jackson was operating an SUV that left the roadway and crashed on westbound State Route 178 west of Borel Road in Lake Isabella, according to a press release from the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
2 dead after crash on Hwy 178 in Kern Canyon
The Kern Canyon on State Route 178 is closed following a crash that has killed at least one person. The crash took place approximately halfway through the canyon around 9:21 a.m.
Canyon reopened following deadly crash on Hwy. 178 killing two
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (DEC. 30 2:15 P.M.): Caltrans District 6 said the Canyon has now reopened following the deadly crash killing two, a 64-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man. According to CHP, on December 30, 2022, at around 9:22 am, officers were called to a report of...
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Dec. 29
Occurred on S Inyo St. RP stating 2 figures are trying to break into his 5th wheel/parked side driveway. . Disposition: Call Cancelled. Occurred on N Norma St. RP stating upstairs neighbors are arguing loudly/escalating. . Disposition:. Unfounded. 02:55 VEHICLE CHECK 2212290003. Officer initiated activity at In Shape Of Ridgecrest,...
CHP to conduct DUI checkpoint Friday in Mojave area
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol said officers will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in an unincorporated area of eastern Kern County on Friday. CHP said officers will be at an undisclosed location between 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and 2 a.m. Dec. 31 checking for signs of alcohol or drug impairment […]
Letter to the editor: S1383 trash collection is a terrible bill
I am a believer in a clean environment as well as anyone else. This bill is an absolute overkill in trash collecting. The state has no clue about the different categories of trash that has to be separated by the consumers, they have made it too complicated, of course they will not admit this.
Tickets on sale for 'steampunk' Alice in Wonderland
Alice in Wonderland- a Steampunk Ballet performs January 13, 14, 20 and 21 at the Cerro Coso Community College Lecture Center. Tickets are now on sale at Red Rock Books for $12. This will be the first time the Academy dances on a theatrical stage since the Parker Performing Arts...
My thoughts: Looking back and looking ahead
I hope everyone had a Merry Christmas or happy Hanukkah. As the year 2023 comes to a close I ask myself if things are better than now than they were at the beginning of the year. As the year began, we were still in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic....
