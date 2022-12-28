Read full article on original website
Related
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. OFFICIALS SWORN IN FOR NEW TERMS
Today (Sunday) marked the start of new terms in office for Washington County officials. Eleven elected officials were sworn in at a ceremony at the Washington County Courthouse. They were administered the oath of office after being elected this past year. Among those are new Precinct 4 County Commissioner Dustin...
kwhi.com
LOOKING BACK: KWHI’S TOP STORIES OF 2022
As the chapter of 2022 concludes and 2023's story begins, KWHI is revisiting some of the biggest moments of the past year. Our list of top stories is based on how much interest they received online and how long their storylines played out through the year. Here are, in no...
kwhi.com
2022 RECAP: BRENHAM MAYOR MILTON TATE
As we turn the corner into 2023, KWHI is talking with officials in Washington County to review the happenings of 2022 and take a glimpse at what is to come in the new year. We continue with Brenham Mayor Milton Tate, recapping events of significance during this past year and previewing the year ahead.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS TO CONSIDER RATE CHANGE FOR SPRING CLEANUP DAYS
A change to the rate paid for the annual spring cleanup event will lead a brief agenda for Washington County Commissioners to open 2023. The adjustment to be voted on by commissioners regards the rate that the county pays to Brannon Industrial Group to provide all labor during the county days of the event.
kwhi.com
DEALER PAYMENTS OF SPECIAL/VEHICLE INVENTORY TAXES TO MOVE TO APPRAISAL DISTRICT TAX OFFICE
The new year will bring about a change in how dealers pay their special inventory and vehicle inventory taxes in Washington County. On December 13th, Washington County Commissioners approved collection of the Special Inventory Tax/Vehicle Inventory Tax (SIT/VIT) to be transferred from the tax office at the courthouse to the consolidated tax office on Niebuhr Street, beginning with the 2023 tax collection year.
kwhi.com
ZYTHOLOGICAL SOCIETY DONATES TO BRENHAM BLESSINGS
The Texas Chapter of the Zythological Society of North America donated proceeds from its annual Zythmas Party to a local charity. The society raised $725 to be presented to Brenham Blessings. The mission of Brenham Blessings is to enhance the lives of Washington County individuals and families through outreach programs on Thanksgiving, Christmas and during the springtime.
KBTX.com
Navasota police warn of email impersonation scam
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Navasota is warning of a new email scam circulating. The scam involves an email from someone posing as the Chief of Police representing the City of Navasota or the Navasota Police Department asking the recipient to become a collections agent on behalf of the city.
kwhi.com
STANDOFF IN FAYETTE CO. ENDS WITH SUBJECT IN CUSTODY
A Cedar Park man was taken into custody Friday afternoon in Fayette County, following a lengthy standoff with authorities. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that Deputy Herman Olvera responded to a call on Blaschke Road near Schulenburg about a suspicious vehicle that had driven onto the caller’s property and struck a tree before driving back to the road and stopping.
mocomotive.com
Remembering Montgomery County’s notable leaders and residents who died in 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As 2022 draws to a close, we’re reflecting on the memories and legacies of several key community leaders and residents in Montgomery County who died this year. Among those who died were a leader of the Republican Party in…
Crossroads Covid-19 transmission level raised to high
VICTORIA, Texas – The CDC has put out the latest Covid-19 community transmission levels for counties through the United States. In Texas, the transmission levels for Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, and Lavaca counties have risen from medium to high. Other counties such as Jackson and Goliad are at a high transmission level as well. You can get four free Covid-19 tests...
Sewer bills to increase in The Woodlands in 2023
The Woodlands Water Agency announced a price increase on Dec. 27. (Courtesy Pexels) Sanitary sewer bills for households served by The Woodlands Water Agency will increase in 2023, following a wholesale price increase from the San Jacinto River Authority, according to the WWA. In a Dec. 27 news release the...
Fort Bend Star
Fort Bend law enforcement to implement "No Refusal" policy on New Year's weekend
The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office and local law enforcement are implementing a “No Refusal” weekend for the New Year’s holiday to increase patrols looking for drivers who are impaired by alcohol or other substances, according to a press release. Spanning Friday, and Saturday nights,...
KBTX.com
Stash of drugs, phones found near prison unit in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is investigating a bag found near the Luther Unit in Navasota that contained a stash of cell phones, charges, tobacco, and K2. The discovery was made on December 19th. It’s unclear who found it but the contraband was located at...
San Angelo LIVE!
Gov. Abbott Pardons 2 Women Over the Holidays
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott last week granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to the following two Texans recommended by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles:. Antionette La'Quitta Oliver, 32, for assault by contact in 2015 (Collin County). Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine. Samantha...
tedmag.com
Crawford Moves Headquarters and Houston Branch
HOUSTON, Texas — Crawford, A Sonepar Company, moved its Houston branch and headquarters less than a mile away. The new 48,900 sq. ft. facility is packed with upgraded features. The supplier and solutions provider announced that its new location is equipped with 24/7 material lockers, customer training facilities, and a combined counter-warehouse. Like their Leander branch, the new Houston site allows for material self-selection from the 21,000 sq. ft. combined counter-warehouse to accelerate the speed of service.
$34 billion authorized for Ike Dike, construction aimed to protect Texas Coast from hurricane impact
Officials say a disruption from a future hurricane like that of Ike, 13 years ago could have a massive impact on the economy and region.
Suspect wanted for shooting 2 officers in Brazos Co. taken into custody: Police
The suspect wanted for shooting two law enforcement officers in Brazos County has been taken into custody, police said. Both remain in critical condition at a local hospital.
Teen abducts newborn and passes it off as her own child in Harris Co., charging documents show
According to records, the newborn was only two days old when it was taken from its mother by the 19-year-old, who is allegedly expecting a child of her own in the next few weeks.
cw39.com
Suspect had two Open Felony Warrants for his arrest
HOUSTON (KIAH) Quick thinking by deputies with the Harris Co. Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman Office leads to the arrest of an accused suspect. According to Constable Mark Herman’s Office and social media page, Corporal Ryan and Deputy Patterson took an adult male into custody following a brief pursuit in the 8000 block of Craighill Place.
Houston ranked No. 1 city for the stock market in 2022 by CNBC
In a Friday interview on CNBC, Mayor Turner applauded Houston's economy and highlighted its future.
Comments / 2