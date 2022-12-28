Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Steph thanks Warriors fan for finding lost free throw trophy
Steph Curry has collected enough hardware across his 14-year NBA career to fill any trophy case, but one award apparently escaped the superstar's grasp. Warriors fan Ryan Channels, who describes himself as a "Stephen Curry super collector" in his Twitter bio, tracked down Curry's 2017-18 NBA free-throw percentage champion trophy through a trading card deal. He recently was able to get the trophy back into Curry's hands.
NBC Sports
Warriors still miss GP2 after discovering his true NBA value
The NBA season is in its 11th week and Gary Payton II, who left the Warriors to sign the Portland Trail Blazers, has yet to make his debut. And he won’t be on the court Friday night when the teams play at Chase Center. Payton’s long-term unavailability is the...
NBA GM Believes Daryl Morey Leaked Report Linking James Harden To The Rockets To Create Leverage So He Can Give Star Big-Money Contract
An NBA GM thinks Daryl Morey could have leaked the report linking James Harden to the Rockets so that he can get ownership to give Harden a big contract.
“I got my phone on. I'm more than available.” - Mark Jackson wants another shot at a head coach job
Perhaps teams with young cores, like the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons, should give Mark Jackson a look.
NBC Sports
GP2 amazingly knew Klay's dagger 3-pointer was going in
Warriors fans at Chase Center could feel it coming, and injured Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II could see it coming. Klay Thompson's 3-pointer with 1:36 remaining in regulation helped seal the Warriors' 118-112 win over the Blazers on Friday night, and GP2's reaction as the shot was about to go in says it all.
NBC Sports
Draymond reflects on GP2's journey, 'honored' to present ring
Draymond Green forever will remember Gary Payton II coming up to him after a five-point loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 17, 2021, and thanking him. Green was confused at the time, and smiles at the memory now. Payton's 10-day contract was coming to an end,...
NBC Sports
Kerr reveals Steph back on the court as injury rehab continues
Steph Curry's highly-anticipated return from injury inches closer each day, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr recently provided a very encouraging update on the star point guard. "He's been doing a lot of stuff on the court," Kerr said Thursday on 95.7 The Game's "Damon and Ratto" show. "So, he's getting a lot of good work in, he's really coming along well and everything is progressing."
NBC Sports
Sixth straight loss leads to players’ only meeting, maybe rotation changes with Timberwolves
This summer the Timberwolves warped the trade market by giving up five players and four first-round picks for Rudy Gobert, pairing him with Karl-Anthony Towns in a system that was going big while the rest of the league went small, a system that was going to take this team forward into the playoffs.
NBC Sports
Ex-NHL player explains how Jim Montgomery has transformed Bruins
The Boston Bruins are not a young team, and they don't have a roster full of guys who would dominate the Fastest Skater competition at NHL All-Star Weekend, and yet the Original Six club looks like a faster, more aggressive and more confident group compared to last season. What's the...
NBC Sports
Micah Parsons playing with club on left hand
Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was not on the injury report Monday, though when he posed for a picture with LeBron James on Sunday night, his left hand was wrapped. The injury limited him Tuesday and Wednesday, and Parsons had the hand wrapped this week. He downplayed the injury during his...
NBC Sports
DeVonta Smith has arrived and he’s not done yet
Each week, the entire Eagles roster sits in a team meeting and watches some highlight plays from the previous game. As you’d imagine, there was a lot of DeVonta Smith this week. “It’s amazing,” fellow receiver Zach Pascal said. “I can’t wait to see what happens next every time...
NBC Sports
How Jerome secretly sparked Warriors' comeback win vs. Blazers
SAN FRANCISCO -- Jordan Poole scored 41 points, Klay Thompson added 31 and Donte DiVincenzo had some of the most impressive 16 seconds we've seen this season in the Warriors' 118-112 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night at Chase Center. How Golden State ended the third quarter might have been the secret sauce to the Warriors' ruthless fourth quarter en route to their first four-game win streak of the season.
NBC Sports
Reports: Cavaliers, Nuggets both looking for wing help at trade deadline
Two-way wing players are the most valuable asset in the NBA right now, every team seems to be looking for more of them. Two teams in particular are rolling into the Feb. 9 trade deadline looking for wing help: the Cavaliers and Nuggets. The Cavaliers’ search for help at the...
NBC Sports
3 observations after Sixers ride very strong start to New Year's Eve win
The Sixers finished 2022 with a best-of-both-worlds win in Oklahoma City. James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and P.J. Tucker all had injury management nights Saturday. They watched the Sixers earn a 116-95 victory on New Year's Eve over the Thunder at Paycom Center. It was a well-balanced, satisfying conclusion to the...
NBC Sports
Draymond roasts Turner for 'unfair' Warriors dynasty complaints
Draymond Green let his thoughts be heard after former NBA player Evan Turner called Kevin Durant's three-year Warriors stint "lame" and "unfair" earlier this week. “Let me start by saying this is the only soundbite of this whole episode that I've heard. So I have no context," Green wrote Saturday on Instagram. "Dominating is lame? This sounds like someone who got they ass kicked often! Good work fellas."
NBC Sports
Klay, JP unveil flashy new nickname after rock band
Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole both have been outstanding during the Warriors' current four-game winning streak, so far the longest of the season. Their chemistry has been on another level lately, as the two combined for 12 3-points and 72 points in Golden State's 118-112 comeback win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.
NBC Sports
Why Draymond didn't want to mess up GP2's ring ceremony
Warriors star Draymond Green did his best to make sure Gary Payton II's championship ring presentation went as smoothly as possible. Speaking with reporters after the Warriors' 118-112 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, Green explained what gifting Payton his 2022 championship ring in front of over 18,000 Warriors fans at Chase Center meant to the veteran.
NBC Sports
GP2 says it's 'amazing' to receive Dubs championship ring
Gary Payton II was a beloved Warrior during his time in the Bay, and he made sure to let Dub Nation know he reciprocates their feelings toward him. After receiving his 2022 NBA championship ring from Draymond Green before the Warriors-Portland Trail Blazers game Friday night at Chase Center, Payton briefly spoke to The Associated Press' Janie McCauley and shared his thoughts on his new hardware.
Doc Rivers praises Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 'I kept thinking this kid's gonna be special'
With the Philadelphia 76ers in town for New Year’s Eve, head coach Doc Rivers talked glowingly about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, whom he coached as a rookie with the LA Clippers during the 2018-19 season. Rivers said that despite the Clippers acquiring Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, his celebration was cut...
NBC Sports
Cardinals won’t have DeAndre Hopkins on Sunday
Arizona’s best receiver won’t be available to catch passes from their fourth starting quarterback of the year. The Cardinals have downgraded DeAndre Hopkins to out for Sunday’s game at Atlanta, with a knee injury. Hopkins had been listed as questionable. He first appeared on the injury report...
