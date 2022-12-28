ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Steph thanks Warriors fan for finding lost free throw trophy

Steph Curry has collected enough hardware across his 14-year NBA career to fill any trophy case, but one award apparently escaped the superstar's grasp. Warriors fan Ryan Channels, who describes himself as a "Stephen Curry super collector" in his Twitter bio, tracked down Curry's 2017-18 NBA free-throw percentage champion trophy through a trading card deal. He recently was able to get the trophy back into Curry's hands.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

GP2 amazingly knew Klay's dagger 3-pointer was going in

Warriors fans at Chase Center could feel it coming, and injured Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II could see it coming. Klay Thompson's 3-pointer with 1:36 remaining in regulation helped seal the Warriors' 118-112 win over the Blazers on Friday night, and GP2's reaction as the shot was about to go in says it all.
PORTLAND, OR
NBC Sports

Draymond reflects on GP2's journey, 'honored' to present ring

Draymond Green forever will remember Gary Payton II coming up to him after a five-point loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 17, 2021, and thanking him. Green was confused at the time, and smiles at the memory now. Payton's 10-day contract was coming to an end,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kerr reveals Steph back on the court as injury rehab continues

Steph Curry's highly-anticipated return from injury inches closer each day, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr recently provided a very encouraging update on the star point guard. "He's been doing a lot of stuff on the court," Kerr said Thursday on 95.7 The Game's "Damon and Ratto" show. "So, he's getting a lot of good work in, he's really coming along well and everything is progressing."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Ex-NHL player explains how Jim Montgomery has transformed Bruins

The Boston Bruins are not a young team, and they don't have a roster full of guys who would dominate the Fastest Skater competition at NHL All-Star Weekend, and yet the Original Six club looks like a faster, more aggressive and more confident group compared to last season. What's the...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Micah Parsons playing with club on left hand

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was not on the injury report Monday, though when he posed for a picture with LeBron James on Sunday night, his left hand was wrapped. The injury limited him Tuesday and Wednesday, and Parsons had the hand wrapped this week. He downplayed the injury during his...
NBC Sports

DeVonta Smith has arrived and he’s not done yet

Each week, the entire Eagles roster sits in a team meeting and watches some highlight plays from the previous game. As you’d imagine, there was a lot of DeVonta Smith this week. “It’s amazing,” fellow receiver Zach Pascal said. “I can’t wait to see what happens next every time...
DALLAS, PA
NBC Sports

How Jerome secretly sparked Warriors' comeback win vs. Blazers

SAN FRANCISCO -- Jordan Poole scored 41 points, Klay Thompson added 31 and Donte DiVincenzo had some of the most impressive 16 seconds we've seen this season in the Warriors' 118-112 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night at Chase Center. How Golden State ended the third quarter might have been the secret sauce to the Warriors' ruthless fourth quarter en route to their first four-game win streak of the season.
PORTLAND, OR
NBC Sports

Draymond roasts Turner for 'unfair' Warriors dynasty complaints

Draymond Green let his thoughts be heard after former NBA player Evan Turner called Kevin Durant's three-year Warriors stint "lame" and "unfair" earlier this week. “Let me start by saying this is the only soundbite of this whole episode that I've heard. So I have no context," Green wrote Saturday on Instagram. "Dominating is lame? This sounds like someone who got they ass kicked often! Good work fellas."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Klay, JP unveil flashy new nickname after rock band

Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole both have been outstanding during the Warriors' current four-game winning streak, so far the longest of the season. Their chemistry has been on another level lately, as the two combined for 12 3-points and 72 points in Golden State's 118-112 comeback win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Why Draymond didn't want to mess up GP2's ring ceremony

Warriors star Draymond Green did his best to make sure Gary Payton II's championship ring presentation went as smoothly as possible. Speaking with reporters after the Warriors' 118-112 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, Green explained what gifting Payton his 2022 championship ring in front of over 18,000 Warriors fans at Chase Center meant to the veteran.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

GP2 says it's 'amazing' to receive Dubs championship ring

Gary Payton II was a beloved Warrior during his time in the Bay, and he made sure to let Dub Nation know he reciprocates their feelings toward him. After receiving his 2022 NBA championship ring from Draymond Green before the Warriors-Portland Trail Blazers game Friday night at Chase Center, Payton briefly spoke to The Associated Press' Janie McCauley and shared his thoughts on his new hardware.
NBC Sports

Cardinals won’t have DeAndre Hopkins on Sunday

Arizona’s best receiver won’t be available to catch passes from their fourth starting quarterback of the year. The Cardinals have downgraded DeAndre Hopkins to out for Sunday’s game at Atlanta, with a knee injury. Hopkins had been listed as questionable. He first appeared on the injury report...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy