Yung Joc Loses Bet, Shaves Head After Tory Lanez Is Found Guilty

According to general consensus, it was unclear how the shooting trial between Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion would turn out. Yung Joc , along with Lanez himself, assumed the “Say It” rapper would walk away scot-free . Joc was so confident in his prediction that he bet his Streetz 94.5 Morning Takeover co-host Mz. Shyneka he would shave his head if Lanez was found guilty .

On Tuesday (Dec. 27), the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star kept his promise. With Project Pat’s “Chickenhead” playing in the background, Bonnie Banks joked, “I just wanna see your bald head scalawag” before offering him his “last supper.” After shaving off the final bit, Shyneka appeared “satisfied” and declared, “This for [Megan] Thee Stallion. This for Meg and Roc Nation.”

When first placing the wager, Joc wanted to make it clear that he wasn’t making light of the trial. “This is a very unfortunate situation and again, just through the eyes of watching it, I never want anyone to feel like I’m making fun of their situation . It’s very unfortunate and it’s very bad for our culture . I pray that this plays out fair and that justice is served.”

Ahead of the verdict, the Sorry 4 What rapper tweeted , “I’m going to leave this here one more time …and watch how it ages … NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST ME SHALL PROSPER … AND EVERY TONGUE THAT RISES AGAINST ME IN JUDGEMENT SHALL BE CONDEMNED u sit and watch now …. And don’t ever question the GOD I serve again . This is my last tweet.”

On Friday (Dec. 23), Lanez was found guilty on three felony counts for assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. He is facing 22 years in prison and deportation. The Canadian rapper will be sentenced in January 2023.