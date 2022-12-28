ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

Yung Joc Loses Bet, Shaves Head After Tory Lanez Is Found Guilty

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vGwKY_0jwfdhB500

According to general consensus, it was unclear how the shooting trial between Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion would turn out. Yung Joc , along with Lanez himself, assumed the “Say It” rapper would walk away scot-free . Joc was so confident in his prediction that he bet his Streetz 94.5 Morning Takeover co-host Mz. Shyneka he would shave his head if Lanez was found guilty .

On Tuesday (Dec. 27), the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star kept his promise. With Project Pat’s “Chickenhead” playing in the background, Bonnie Banks joked, “I just wanna see your bald head scalawag” before offering him his “last supper.” After shaving off the final bit, Shyneka appeared “satisfied” and declared, “This for [Megan] Thee Stallion. This for Meg and Roc Nation.”

More from VIBE.com

When first placing the wager, Joc wanted to make it clear that he wasn’t making light of the trial. “This is a very unfortunate situation and again, just through the eyes of watching it, I never want anyone to feel like I’m making fun of their situation . It’s very unfortunate and it’s very bad for our culture . I pray that this plays out fair and that justice is served.”

Ahead of the verdict, the Sorry 4 What rapper tweeted , “I’m going to leave this here one more time …and watch how it ages … NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST ME SHALL PROSPER … AND EVERY TONGUE THAT RISES AGAINST ME IN JUDGEMENT SHALL BE CONDEMNED u sit and watch now …. And don’t ever question the GOD I serve again . This is my last tweet.”

On Friday (Dec. 23), Lanez was found guilty on three felony counts for assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. He is facing 22 years in prison and deportation. The Canadian rapper will be sentenced in January 2023.

Comments / 3

Related
Vibe

Kodak Black Blasts Jay-Z And Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Conviction

Kodak Black is not happy about Tory Lanez being found guilty on all three charges in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial. The 25-year-old had some incendiary words for both the Grammy winner and Jay-Z, whom many people have intimated has some involvement in the jury’s decision. “This sh*t ain’t right homie,” the “Super Gremlin” rapper said. “Tory Lanez a good ni**a, bruh. If I had come out and done some sh*t and this sh*t f**king with my Christmas Eve, homie, ni**as ain’t finna talk about that, ni**as finna act like this sh*t ain’t even happen.”More from VIBE.comNicci Gilbert Takes Down...
Vibe

Terrence Howard Announces Retirement From Acting: “This Is The End For Me”

Terrence Howard is ready to walk away from acting. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet for the upcoming Peacock series The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Howard revealed his decision to call it quits and make room for the new generation of thespians establishing themselves as stars. While explaining his decision, the Chicago native recalled his conversation with iconic actor Sidney Poitier about retiring. “This is the end for me. I don’t know if it’s the end for the rest of them,” he said, referring to his Best Man castmates. “I retired two years ago, for the most part. I was...
Vibe

YSL Member Has Agreed To Testify Against Young Thug, YSL Gang

While Gunna and other associates of the Young Slime Life (YSL) gang managed to obtain plea deals that didn’t require their testimony, one member of the crew has agreed to testify against Young Thug and other affiliates in their current RICO case in an effort to secure his own freedom. Antonio Sledge, aka Mounk Tounk, appeared at a hearing in Atlanta Wednesday where he pled guilty to conspiracy to violate the racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. More from VIBE.comBoosie Badazz Wants To Bring YSL Rico Case To The Big ScreenYoung Thug Adds Hip-Hop...
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Joc Shaves His Head Following Tory Lanez Guilty Verdict

The Atlanta native stays true to his word and shaved his head after he promised to do so if Tory Lanez was found to be guilty. The world is continuing to react to Tory Lanez being found guilty in his trial against Megan thee Stallion late last week. Unfortunately for...
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Bow Wow Responds To Da Brat Calling Him Out For 'Discrediting' Jermaine Dupri

Bow Wow has responded to Da Brat calling him out over his comments about Jermaine Dupri and 106 & Park, saying he’d never engage in a war of words with his former labelmate. The “Like You” star sparked a heated debate over the weekend by disputing Dupri’s claim that he came up with the idea for BET’s 106 & Park as a Black-friendly alternative to MTV’s popular countdown show TRL (Total Request Live).
People

Pregnant Keke Palmer Does Date Night with Boyfriend After Announcing Baby News

While out at Madison Square Garden to catch the New York Rangers hockey game Monday night, the Nope star and father-to-be were all smiles for the cameras Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson stepped out for a hockey game on Monday night, just two days after she revealed they were expecting their first child together. While cheering on the New York Rangers as they played the Saint Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the couple were photographed smiling and holding hands as they cozied up for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

Birdman's Brother Terrance 'Gangsta' Williams Questions Reaction To T.I.'s Snitching Confession

Birdman’s brother Terrance “Gangsta” Williams has shared his thoughts on T.I.’s recent confession that he once snitched on his dead cousin to avoid jail time. In a resurfaced clip from an August 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast that went viral this week, the Atlanta rapper recalled pinning a gun case on his late cousin Toot in the early 2000s, prior to his music career taking off.
Black Enterprise

Social Media Reacts to Rumors Lori Harvey Makes Men Sign $1M NDA to Date Her

Lori Harvey’s status as one of the most sought-after “it” girls on the Hollywood socialite scene garners a lot of gossip about her dating life. The latest rumors following Steve Harvey’s daughter links Lori, 25, to Snowfall star Damson Idris, 31, Hot New Hip Hop reports. Elsewhere, it’s been alleged that Lori might even make her dating prospects sign $1 million non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to prevent them from talking about her romantic life.
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Says He Told On His Dead Cousin To Avoid Gun Case

T.I. recalls pinning a gun charge on his dead cousin in a resurfaced clip from a 2020 episode of “expediTIously.”. T.I.’s facing criticism from a 2020 episode of expediTIously that resurfaced where he admitted to snitching on his dead cousin. The rapper recalled the time when he and...
Vibe

Shaquille O’Neal Unveils Recent Weight Loss

These days, Shaquille O’Neal is sporting a new look. The retired NBA legend has shed 40 pounds and is looking to lose more weight before he turns 51 in March. O’Neal spoke with Entertainment Tonight on Monday (Dec. 26) about what prompted his weight loss and how exactly he got it done. “I got a couple people involved—It’s all about eating right. A friend of mine called me and said, ‘You’re fat,’ and she gave me this guy’s name, and he did some blood work,” reflected the now sports analyst, 50. More from VIBE.comAlonzo Mourning And Shaquille O'Neal Build "Comebaq Court" For...
Vibe

Janet Jackson Explains Why She Chose Ludacris To Join Her Upcoming Tour

The wait for Janet Jackson and her fans to be reunited will not be long as the Control singer is heading on tour with Ludacris in 2023. Although many questioned why the Together Again Tour will feature the acclaimed rapper as her opening act, the answer is quite simple. During the mother of one’s recent appearance on TODAY, she explained, “I’ve never done it with him before, so he’s a great fit. [I] thought it would be a lot of fun.” When speaking on the tour overall, she shared, “I feel great. We’re so excited.” More from VIBE.comJanet Jackson To...
thesource.com

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Their Son to the Beach for a Photoshoot

Ahead of releasing the first images of their son to Hollywood Unlocked, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit the beach. Dressed in all-black, the superstar duo is believed to be setting up a photo shoot. PageSix notes a camera crew was present for Rihanna, who was dressed in a flowing dress...
MALIBU, CA
Vibe

Vibe

32K+
Followers
4K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy