Palm Springs, CA

Bicyclist injured after being struck by car in Palm Springs

By Ani Gasparyan, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 4 days ago
A bicyclist was taken to the hospital with major injuries Tuesday evening after being hit by a car in Palm Springs.

Dispatchers reported the collision near the intersection of El Cielo and Ramon roads, by the Palm Springs International Airport, around 5:19 p.m., the Palm Springs Police Department said. The bicyclist was not responsive when Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with their investigation. Drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to be a factor, police added. The street was closed due to their investigation, but opened again around 8:50 p.m.

The department asked witnesses to the collision to contact the department's Traffic Division at 760-323-8125, or provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers at 760-347-7867.

Ani Gasparyan covers the western Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Reach her at ani.gasparyan@desertsun.com.

