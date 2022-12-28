ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Ohio State people most to blame for Peach Bowl loss to Georgia

Ohio State football experienced one of the most heartbreaking ends to a season ever on Saturday night. After falling behind 42-41 with less than a minute remaining in the Peach Bowl against Georgia, the Buckeyes quickly drove down the field to give themselves a chance at a game-winning field goal. Unfortunately for them, the kick […] The post Ohio State people most to blame for Peach Bowl loss to Georgia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBUS, OH
Why Broncos’ first practice with new coach frustrated some players

The Denver Broncos have already cut bait with Nathaniel Hackett after his disastrous first year as the head coach. Hackett wasn’t the only problem for the team, but he was a major reason for their struggles. Now, they have handed the reins to Jerry Rosburg, who is running things differently for the team. For starters, he organized another fully padded practice sessions after the team shied away from them last season. All good, right? Well, apparently, that might’ve rubbed some players the wrong way, per Mike Florio’s report.
DENVER, CO
Packers’ updated playoff scenario after Commanders lose, Lions win

At 7-8 heading into Week 17, the Green Bay Packers are on the cusp of securing a postseason berth. After the Washington Commanders lost and the Detroit Lions won in Week 17, the Packers’ playoff scenario has become much clearer. The Commanders dropped to 7-8-1 while the Lions moved to 8-8. Detroit currently holds the […] The post Packers’ updated playoff scenario after Commanders lose, Lions win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
Alabama took Kansas State players comments ‘personal’ before Sugar Bowl win

Naysaying fans across the country weren’t the only ones who believed Alabama football had nothing to play for in the Sugar Bowl. The Crimson Tide’s counterpart Kansas State Wildcats even went public with that assumption, questioning whether Alabama’s horde of highly ranked recruits had the “heart” to battle with the purple-and-silver after missing out on […] The post Alabama took Kansas State players comments ‘personal’ before Sugar Bowl win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Eagles QB Gardner Minshew reacts to brutal pick-6 after ugly loss to Saints

The Philadelphia Eagles entered their Week 17 home clash against the New Orleans Saints in need of a win to officially lock up the NFC East. Instead, the Saints played the role of spoiler with a 20-10 victory to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Saints went into halftime holding a 13-0 lead, but the […] The post Eagles QB Gardner Minshew reacts to brutal pick-6 after ugly loss to Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jerry Jones fires back at Terrell Owens report linking him to Cowboys

Add Terrell Owens to the extensive list of free agent wide receivers the Dallas Cowboys have been linked to throughout the season. The former superstar wideout was said to be in talks with the Cowboys to receive a tryout to make the team, a report that was quickly shot down by team owner Jerry Jones. […] The post Jerry Jones fires back at Terrell Owens report linking him to Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama HC Nick Saban’s strong advice for Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. after Sugar Bowl win

The Alabama Crimson Tide took care of business on Saturday with a 45-20 win over Kansas State in the 2022 Sugar Bowl. From Bryce Young’s five touchdown passes to Will Anderson’s assertiveness to disrupt the Will Howard-led Wildcats offense, the Crimson Tide orchestrated quite a convincing performance in the final game of their campaign. Alabama […] The post Alabama HC Nick Saban’s strong advice for Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. after Sugar Bowl win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel reacts to playoff hopes slipping away with 5th straight loss

It was only two months ago that the Miami Dolphins held the top spot in the AFC East standings. Now, the Dolphins are on the outside looking in on the AFC playoff picture. The Dolphins dropped out of the No. 7 seed in the AFC following their 23-21 road loss to the New England Patriots […] The post Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel reacts to playoff hopes slipping away with 5th straight loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
What Patriots’ Week 17 win over Dolphins means for playoff scenarios

FOXBOROUGH – Not only do the New England Patriots currently hold a playoff spot, but they also control their destiny heading into the final week of the regular season. The Patriots knocked off the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, winning 23-21 to improve to 8-8 on the season, thanks in part to Teddy Bridgewater’s injury. With […] The post What Patriots’ Week 17 win over Dolphins means for playoff scenarios appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jim Harbaugh’s lowly feat after Michigan’s Fiesta Bowl loss vs. TCU

In the biggest contest of their season, the Michigan Wolverines came out flat against TCU, as the Horned Frogs secured a dramatic 51-45 win in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff national title game. TCU opened up the scoring in the early stages of the first quarter via […] The post Jim Harbaugh’s lowly feat after Michigan’s Fiesta Bowl loss vs. TCU appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Ron Rivera addresses Commanders Week 18 QB situation after Carson Wentz’s dud vs. Browns

The Washington Commanders decided to bench quarterback Taylor Heinicke for Carson Wentz in Week 17. That plan backfired as the Commanders fell to the Cleveland Browns 24-10. As Washington moves into a potential crucial Week 18 matchup, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was vague about who would be under center. In the loss, Wentz completed […] The post Ron Rivera addresses Commanders Week 18 QB situation after Carson Wentz’s dud vs. Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
LSU QB Jayden Daniels reveals the real reason behind his decision to return for the 2023 season

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels could have joined the multitude of players who have already declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. Instead, the junior quarterback announced earlier this month that he will return to LSU for the 2023 season. Daniels considered all options regarding the future of his football career, and in the end, there were […] The post LSU QB Jayden Daniels reveals the real reason behind his decision to return for the 2023 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season

The Las Vegas Raiders will be going in a different direction at quarterback for 2023, and a notable player is favored to be their QB. The Raiders on Wednesday effectively parted ways with Derek Carr, who will likely be traded over the offseason. Though they are giving Jarrett Stidham a look in Week 17, he... The post Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
