As North Texans close out 2022 and enter 2023, they might want to take some time to appreciate some remarkable people who were lost in the past 12 months. There were mothers and fathers who had instilled in their children the importance of philanthropy; there were men and women who helped build businesses that supported the area’s charities; there were community leaders who tackled issues that became game-changers for the area; there were media members who shone light on fundraising efforts for countless non-profits; and there was even a youngster who had battled cancer for years and even to the end was raising funds to fight the disease.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO