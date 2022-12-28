Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Gov. Abbott announces over $54M in career, technical education grants across Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott announced 152 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants, totaling over $54 million, have been awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to public community, state, and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools across the state. These grants will be used to...
New year, new rules: These Texas laws go into effect on January 1
These new measures are going into effect in 2023. Here's what that means.
money.com
Highest Paying Jobs In Texas
Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. Texas is home to a diverse range of industries and job opportunities, and many of these careers come with lucrative salaries. According to ZipRecruiter, the top jobs in Texas can pay up to $319,862 per year.
abc7amarillo.com
Oh boy! Northwest Texas Healthcare System announces first baby of 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Kareem Brown was Northwest Texas Healthcare System's first baby of 2023. Kareem was born at 7:23 a.m. Sunday. He weighed 6 lbs. 4 oz. and measured 18 3/4 inches long. Baby and mom, Arek Duang, are happy and healthy. In the statement, NWTHS said "mom...
abc7amarillo.com
Governor Abbott says Texas bused more than 16,000 migrants to 'sanctuary cities' in 2022
Texas says it has bused more than 16,000 migrants from its state to northern cities this year. The Office of Governor Greg Abbott released a year-end review of his program Thursday. Officials say the state started busing migrants to so-called sanctuary cities started on April 13th. At first Washington, D.C....
East Texas News
Rural hospitals at risk for closure
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. To say that rural hospitals face a challenge to remain open is not an overstatement. As of 2021, 71...
New Texas laws taking effect in 2023
While communities across the state of Texas gear up to celebrate the new year, they should also be aware of a few new state laws taking effect as soon as the ball drops for 2023.
hppr.org
Texas foster placement agency closes, citing increased state scrutiny and citations
The San Antonio-based nonprofit Texas Foster Care and Adoption services (TFCAS) is shutting down. The foster placement agency received roughly $2 million a year in state funds to place youth and monitor foster homes. It has been under scrutiny about how it handled sexual abuse allegations against one of its executives, since TPR reported on it in September.
KTUL
8 new Oklahoma laws to go into effect Jan. 1
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Eight laws will go into effect in Oklahoma on Jan. 1, 2023. SB 418 - This law creates the Oklahoma Inform Act, which ensures online stores make sure third-party sellers are authentic. The specific target is people trying to sell stolen goods. HB 3365 -...
mysweetcharity.com
The Passings Of 2022 North Texas Role Models
As North Texans close out 2022 and enter 2023, they might want to take some time to appreciate some remarkable people who were lost in the past 12 months. There were mothers and fathers who had instilled in their children the importance of philanthropy; there were men and women who helped build businesses that supported the area’s charities; there were community leaders who tackled issues that became game-changers for the area; there were media members who shone light on fundraising efforts for countless non-profits; and there was even a youngster who had battled cancer for years and even to the end was raising funds to fight the disease.
Lightfoot asking state for millions to cover costs of Texas migrants
The mayor is requesting $53.5 million, writing in a letter to state lawmakers representing the city, “The city is grateful to the state for its partnership on this mission,”…
Texas’ Most Wanted Murderer Captured in Sabine County
Recently, we discussed a man on Texas Most Wanted list, Matthew Hoy Edgar. He was the only male on the on the list wanted for murder. He had been on the run Texas law for a elongated period of time. Since January 27th, 2022, law enforcement had been looking for...
Amarillo Little Theatre working towards new performance space
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Little Theatre is the place to be and soon they will be expanding with a new performance space by their 100th anniversary. During the Panhandle Gives campaign, Amarillo Little Theatre raised $34,160 to use to take the first steps toward a new performance space across the parking lot from the […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
everythinglubbock.com
Noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy? Texas experts explain why
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN)– If you have noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy lately, experts explain as to why. Medicine like children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen can be hard to find these days as shortages continue. Those aren’t the only medicines that are hard to find. When Kevan Blanco’s...
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appoints Ninth Judicial District Attorney
SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Friday the appointment of Quentin Ray as Ninth Judicial District Attorney. According to the news release from Grisham’s office, Ray will begin in the position on Dec. 31, 2022, with the district that includes Curry and Roosevelt […]
a-z-animals.com
10 Beautiful Trees Native to Texas
Discovering the local flora and fauna of a state is exciting. Native trees provide a variety of benefits to wildlife, birds, and insects and add beauty and diversity to your garden. This blog post will discuss the different types of trees native to Texas and how they can benefit wildlife, birds, and insects.
easttexasradio.com
Mississippi Inmates Believed To Be In West Texas
Two escaped inmates from Mississippi who left a stolen van in Lake Fork Sunday were spotted between Dallas and Abilene. Cisco police officers tried to make contact with a silver Toyota Camry, which had a white man and black man inside. The vehicle evaded officers and headed westbound on Interstate 20 from Cisco. The driver matched the description of one of the Mississippi inmates, but officers didn’t get a good enough look at the black occupant to get an identification. Payne had also previously escaped from the Choctaw County Jail.
Some of the Most Common Mispronounced Cities and Towns in TX
Living in Texas sure does bring some 'strange' pronunciations, including many cities and towns. These are most common in our area and a few from around the state as well. Let's start with Ganado. Is it GA-NAY-DO OR GA-NAH-DO? We also have one of the most common mispronounced cities located right in our backyard, Refugio, don't get me started on this one LOL.I have also included a town so small that it will never make any list, Weesatche.
Texas family out 5 days, $5K from Southwest cancellations
“The future is unknown…. We don’t know if our flight will get canceled again. But hopefully it won’t,” Desousa said.
