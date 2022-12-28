Read full article on original website
D N
4d ago
Would be nice for them to be able to get the man back to his family. Hopefully someone will step forward and realize someone may be missing from their regular routine.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KELOLAND TV
Shots fired outside Sioux Falls bar
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police responded to several shots-fired calls across the city this New Year’s. That included one call outside of Tommy Jack’s Pub in downtown. Police say an argument between two people just before 2 a.m. Saturday led to one of them...
KELOLAND TV
New Year’s shooting; fatal rollover; Winter storm headlines
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to 2023!. It’s Sunday, January 1, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating an early morning shooting in central Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is...
KELOLAND TV
Police in Sioux Falls search for missing 13-year-old
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old. According to the police department, Laraiah Bruguier was last seen on Saturday, December 31, in the area of 15th and Glendale. She is 5’00’, 100 pounds, and has black...
KELOLAND TV
Police investigate New Year’s shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in central Sioux Falls. Officers responded to West 28th Street and South Lake Avenue, which is west of the Augustana University campus, just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say a 22-year-old man received multiple gunshot wounds to...
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: 1 killed in New Year’s Eve crash
CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — Officials have released more information about Saturday’s two-vehicle crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the fatal New Year’s Eve crash near Canton. Officials confirmed Sunday afternoon that one person died and another person was seriously injured in the crash.
KELOLAND TV
Police in Brookings looking for 16-year-old
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Brookings Police are asking for help in locating a 16-year-old boy. Authorities say Grason Baxter was last seen in Bruce, South Dakota Wednesday, but lives in Brookings. He is 5-foot, 4-inches tall, 110 pounds with brown hair. If you have any information on his location,...
kiwaradio.com
Disturbance At OC Residence Leads To Felony Charge
Orange City, Iowa — A Sheldon man was arrested by Sioux County authorities Friday evening on a felony burglary charge. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 6:30 Friday evening, authorities were called by a resident north of Orange City, who reported that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel, of Sheldon, allegedly entered the victim’s home without permission, confronted the resident and wouldn’t leave.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls woman hits drift, crashes car
ROCK RAPIDS—A 66-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, on Highway 9 near Fig Avenue, about three miles west of Rock Rapids. Jean E. Morrow was driving west when she hit a snowdrift and lost control of her 2013...
KELOLAND TV
Celebrate the New Year safely this holiday weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D, (KELO) — As people across South Dakota are gearing up to welcome in the new year, the Sioux Falls Police Department and the South Dakota Highway Patrol want to remind everyone to keep themselves and others out of harm’s way. Whether you’re planning to head...
KELOLAND TV
I-29, roads slippery in southeastern SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — I-29 is slippery and drivers should use caution this morning, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office advised Friday morning. Authorities say that there were several crashes last night including an injury crash at the Harrisburg exit. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the...
amazingmadison.com
Sioux Falls man sentenced on Lake County drug charge
A Sioux Falls man was sentenced in Lake County last week on a felony drug charge. 44-year-old Jeremy Paulson of Sioux Falls had earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of Unauthorized Ingestion of a Controlled Drug or Substance and to being a habitual offender. Circuit Judge Pat Pardy sentenced Paulson to serve five years in the state penitentiary, and suspended two years based on several conditions. Some of those conditions include that Paulson pay fine, costs, and restitution and reimburse the county for his court-appointed attorney’s fees. Judge Pardy ordered that Paulson’s Lake County sentence run consecutive to a sentence he received in Moody County.
gamblingnews.com
South Dakota Arrests Man over Series of Casino Robberies
The man has used a firearm to threaten people inside the casinos to surrender their money, the Sioux Falls Police Department spokesperson told media outlets. The robberies began with a first hit against the Big Al’s Casino on December 19. In this particular instance, the suspect entered the casino,...
KELOLAND TV
Snow alert issued for Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls has declared a snow alert beginning at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. To find out what zone you live in, you can view the map on the city of Sioux Falls website. Zone 3: Plowing in Zone 3 will begin...
amazingmadison.com
Man sentenced on grand theft charge in Lake County
A 39-year-old man was sentenced last week on a grand theft charge in Lake County. Fernando Gonzalez, Junior of Sioux Falls earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of Grand Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and to being a habitual offender. Last week in Lake County Circuit Court, Gonzalez was sentenced to serve five years in the state penitentiary, with two years suspended. Circuit Judge Pat Pardy suspended the penitentiary time based on several conditions, including that Gonzalez pay court costs and restitution, as well as reimburse the county for his court-appointed attorney’s fees. Gonzalez also received 76 days for time he has already served.
KELOLAND TV
Placing history on firmer footing
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A historic landmark on the east side of Sioux Falls is showing its age and is in need of repair. The floor is giving way inside the nearly century-old chapel at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. The cemetery is launching a fundraising campaign to repair the creaky floor with the hope of eventually reopening the chapel to the public once again.
KELOLAND TV
Winter weather advisory; SUV fire; Blood drive
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More winter weather is in the forecast Thursday. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with KELOLAND On The Go. Crews in northwestern Iowa are looking into what sparked an SUV fire in Sheldon. A $37.5 million ranch sale in...
KELOLAND TV
Inside KELOLAND: 2022 Rewind
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 2022 brought a variety of headlines to KELOLAND from impeachment to two Derechos and nearly everything in between. In this edition of Inside KELOLAND, we look back on some of the top-viewed stories of the past year. Stories featured:. Oregon couple moves to South...
KELOLAND TV
January sobriety checkpoints announced
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sobriety checkpoints will be held in 15 different counties in January 2023. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety announced checkpoints will be scheduled for Brown, Brule, Butte, Clay, Davison, Day, Fall River, Jones, Lake, Lawrence, Meade, Minnehaha, Spink, Stanley and Walworth Counties. Officials...
marshallradio.net
Two People Hospitalized After Collision on I-90 West of Worthington
WORTHINGTON, MN (KMHL) — Two people were injured when their vehicles collided Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 3:31 Tuesday afternoon, a 2003 Ford Escape and a 2013 Toyota Corolla were traveling westbound on Interstate 90 west of Worthington when they collided. The driver of...
KELOLAND TV
New Year’s safety; 4th largest Mega Millions jackpot; Snow next week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy New Year’s Eve! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls police are urging New Year’s Eve partiers to celebrate safely this holiday weekend. Two more South Dakotans have...
