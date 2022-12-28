Read full article on original website
Tree of Lights Dedicated to the Origin of Winter Tradition
The 32nd annual Tree of Lights event was held on Saturday, Dec 3rd on the Village Green. The Watchung Rescue Squad 2022 Tree of Lights honors the origins of this winter tradition. Returning from vacation at Martha’s Vineyard in 1990, Judie McCumber approached the Watchung Rescue Squad with a suggestion for fundraising. For every donation, a light would be placed on a tree. After some discussion, Judie eventually convinced Captain Shirley Cattabiani and President Diddy Adario of this event’s potential, despite the fact that the town’s Village Green or even a tree had been established! With Judie’s persistence, Shirley’s can-do attitude, and Diddy’s direction, ground was broken, a tree was planted, and lights were strung. And thus, the Tree of Lights was born.
A Year of Giving
2022 has been a surprisingly busy year for Cranford Family Care! The organization provided food and financial assistance to more than 70 local families, fulfilling its aim to help them regain self-sufficiency. None of this aid could have happened without the support of the many businesses, congregations, clubs, and individuals...
Clark Youth Crusader Football annual post-season Awards Banquet
On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Clark Crusader Youth Football (CYF) held their annual post-season awards banquet. President of CYF Gus Kalikas presided over the event as all athletes were honored for their contributions to Crusader Youth Football. All athletes received awards for their accomplishments this past season. The night culminated with the showing of the 2022 Crusader Youth Football Team’s highlights. It was a wonderful evening to celebrate both past and present Crusaders and to continue to keep the tradition of Crusader Football alive and well.
Rahway Elks’ Special Children’s Christmas Party
On Saturday, December 10, 2022, the Rahway Elks’ Special Children’s Committee (SCC) hosted their annual Special Children’s Christmas Party. Students from Rahway schools with special needs were invited to attend with their families. We had over 50 people attend. The children danced to music, played games, colored pictures, watched Andy the Clown perform a magic act, and got to visit with Santa. Everyone ate their fill of chicken nuggets, fries, hot dogs, chips, cookies, and ice cream.
Scouting For Food Drive Is Again A Huge Success
Boy Scout Troop 23 and Cub Scout Pack 23 have been participating in the nationwide Scouting for Food drive in a big way since the program first began in 1988. Early in November, Scouts distributed flyers to 3,000 homes throughout the Elmora neighborhood, asking for food donations for those in need.
Borough of Madison to hold annual Reorganization Meeting – Jan. 6
The Borough of Madison will hold its annual public reorganization meeting for 2023 on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 4:00 p.m., in the Council Chamber of the Hartley Dodge Memorial, 50 Kings Road. Recently re-elected Council Member Rachel Ehrlich and newly elected Tom Haralampoudis will take the oath of office...
