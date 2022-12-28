The 32nd annual Tree of Lights event was held on Saturday, Dec 3rd on the Village Green. The Watchung Rescue Squad 2022 Tree of Lights honors the origins of this winter tradition. Returning from vacation at Martha’s Vineyard in 1990, Judie McCumber approached the Watchung Rescue Squad with a suggestion for fundraising. For every donation, a light would be placed on a tree. After some discussion, Judie eventually convinced Captain Shirley Cattabiani and President Diddy Adario of this event’s potential, despite the fact that the town’s Village Green or even a tree had been established! With Judie’s persistence, Shirley’s can-do attitude, and Diddy’s direction, ground was broken, a tree was planted, and lights were strung. And thus, the Tree of Lights was born.

WATCHUNG, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO