European Oil And Gas Contracts Down 2Pct In November 2022
Oil and gas contracts in Europe registered a decrease of 2% in November 2022 with 178 contracts, when compared with 182 contracts in the previous month. — Oil and gas contracts in Europe registered a decrease of 2% in November 2022 with 178 contracts, when compared with 182 contracts in the previous month, according to information provided by GlobalData.
Hedge Fund Trader Says Oil Demand Could Surge
Global oil demand could soar as much as 4% at some point next year if the world fully emerges from Covid restrictions, hedge fund trader Pierre Andurand said. Consumption has been lagging long-term trends and — bolstered by a switch to oil from gas — may increase by 3 million to 4 million barrels a day in 2023, according to posts on Twitter by Andurand. His main commodities fund has gained about 50% this year.
Petrobras And CNOOC Ink Deal For Natural Gas Flow And Processing
Petrobras has signed a contract for the integrated natural gas processing system with China's CNOOC Petroleum Brasil. — Brazilian state-owned oil and gas major Petrobras has signed a contract for the integrated natural gas processing system (SIP) with China’s CNOOC Petroleum Brasil. It is worth noting that Petrobras,...
Oil Cos Could Turn Wastewater Into Revenue Stream
Exploration and production companies could turn wastewater into a revenue stream by leveraging direct lithium extraction (DLE). That’s according to a new Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) report, which focuses on the economic and environmental potential behind DLE in the Permian basin. In the report, EIR estimates wastewater in the Delaware basin could produce around 225,000 tons of lithium carbonate per year and generate $19 billion in additional revenue.
Volatile Year in Oil Markets Culminates with Modest Gain
Oil ended a volatile year modestly higher as investors look ahead to a potential rebound in Chinese demand next year. West Texas Intermediate futures staged a last-minute rally in the final session of the year to settle above $80, marking a 4% annual gain. The finish was a far cry from the triple digits seen earlier this year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended global supplies and sent prices soaring.
UK Oil Lobby Warns Financing May Dry Up After Windfall Tax
Banks are set to trim billions of pounds in financing for oil and gas producers in the UK’s North Sea after a windfall tax was imposed on the industry to help pay for the country’s energy crisis, a trade group says. The government introduced the measure earlier this...
Oil Rollercoasters In Holiday Shortened Trading Week
(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, one of Rigzone’s regular market watchers looks at this week’s oil price moves, the Covid-19 situation in China, cold fronts in the U.S. and more. Read on for more detail.
