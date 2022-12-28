Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
Wisconsin Football 2023 Schedule: A First Look
You can feel the excitement around the Wisconsin Badgers football program. Luke Fickell has scored some huge players through the transfer portal and Badgers fans are already looking toward next year. The Wisconsin football 2023 schedule is out and is full of tantalizing matchups. Here is your first look at the Wisconsin football 2023 schedule.
Wisconsin Badgers: Fans Unimpressed With Double Digit Win Over WMU
The 15th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers Men’s Basketball team improved to 10-2 Friday night. The Badgers survived a fierce performance from Western Michigan at the Kohl Center. The Broncos came into the contest with a 4-8 record, but they held tough with the Badgers for most of the game. The Badgers...
Two Wisconsin Badgers Coaches Follow Bobby April to Stanford
There have been a great deal of changes involving Wisconsin Badgers coaches over the past month. After Luke Fickell was hired as the program’s new head coach, there were a great deal of new coaches hired while others have accepted jobs elsewhere. Most notably, Jim Leonhard decided not to return to the program following the 2022 season. Additionally, outside linebackers coach Bobby April III accepted the defensive coordinator position at Stanford. Two other Wisconsin Badgers coaches who were not going to be retained by Coach Fickell are now reportedly following April to Stanford to serve on his defensive staff.
Breaking: Badgers Get Key Defensive Player Back For Final Year
Luke Fickell has turned the Wisconsin Badgers program on its head, in the best way possible. The hype around this team in 2023 and beyond has reached limits we haven’t seen in years. Both offensively and defensively we are seeing a new level of commitment. Highlighted by multiple four-star recruits joining the team on both sides of the ball, current Badgers players are taking notice. One key defensive player for the Badgers announced he will return for one more year. Defensive End Isaiah Mullens will be back in Madison for the 2023 season.
Badgers Forward Has Career Night As Wisconsin Downs Western Michigan
The Wisconsin Badgers improved to 10-2 on Friday night. The 15th-ranked Badgers beat Western Michigan 76-66 in their first action since December 15th. The victory kept the Badgers in second place in the Big Ten standings. Wisconsin only trails Purdue (13-0) in the Big Ten Standings. The Badgers’ win was certainly a team effort, but one forward stood out as he had a career night. Steven Crowl left his mark on the hardwood Friday night.
Wisconsin Badgers Add Versatile Defensive Back Jason Maitre From Transfer Portal
The Wisconsin Badgers are not done getting players from the transfer portal. Luke Fickell and his staff have already proven they can attract big-name players to Madison. Recruiting also has a snowball effect. The more recruits that come, the more attractive the destination is for other recruits. The Wisconsin Badgers have added a versatile defensive back, Jason Maitre.
Report: Wisconsin Badgers Add Top QB From Transfer Portal
The Wisconsin Badgers are not done with their transfer portal recruiting. After the Badgers landed Nick Evers, many thought Luke Fickell and his staff would be done looking for a QB. However, some pointed out that the QB group lacked experience and could struggle in the short term. Luke Fickell and his staff may have solved that problem. The Wisconsin Badgers are expected to land SMU QB Tanner Mordecai through the transfer portal.
