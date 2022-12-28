There have been a great deal of changes involving Wisconsin Badgers coaches over the past month. After Luke Fickell was hired as the program’s new head coach, there were a great deal of new coaches hired while others have accepted jobs elsewhere. Most notably, Jim Leonhard decided not to return to the program following the 2022 season. Additionally, outside linebackers coach Bobby April III accepted the defensive coordinator position at Stanford. Two other Wisconsin Badgers coaches who were not going to be retained by Coach Fickell are now reportedly following April to Stanford to serve on his defensive staff.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO