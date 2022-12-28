Mississippi man arrested following Christmas Day hostage situation

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) — A Clinton man faces aggravated assault and kidnapping charges after a hostage situation on Christmas Day in Vicksburg.

The incident happened just after 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 25 at a home on First North Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, the complainant told them that two of his friends, brothers Terrance Carter, 42, of Clinton, and Reginald Carter, 44, of Vicksburg, fought inside the home. He said Terrance fired a gun during the incident.

Police said both brothers and the parents of the complainant were still inside the home. Officers were able to get the complainant’s mother out of the home. They said the father attempted to leave, but Terrance grabbed him and pulled him back inside the home.

According to investigators, Reginald was able to run from the home a few minutes later.

Police said the Vicksburg Police Department Special Response Team was contacted due to the hostage situation. When the team entered the home, they said Terrance complied with the commands and surrendered without further incident.

No one was injured during the hostage situation.

Police said Terrance is facing charges of aggravated assault and kidnapping. He is being held without bond until his initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Wednesday, December 28.

Officers said Reginald was also arrested on an outstanding felony warrant from Texas for probation violation and is awaiting extradition.

