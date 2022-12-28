Read full article on original website
Jeffrey Shores
4d ago
I Love this Coach!! He's great for the Panthers and temperature needs to stay out of any decisions being made because he has shown that just because he's a billionaire doesn't qualify him to have a clue about Football!! Stick to Soccer tepper and leave Mr. Wilks alone!!
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ConcordTed RiversConcord, NC
Missing 18-Year-Old Rock Hill, South Carolina Woman Possible Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRock Hill, SC
Pizza Peel in Matthews will closeMint MessageMatthews, NC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in North Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensBessemer City, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Related
Raiders Josh McDaniels gets brutally honest on replacing Derek Carr with Jarrett Stidham
Head coach Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders have made the shocking decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr for Jarrett Stidham. After making the QB change, McDaniels got real about how the Raiders expect the Stidham experiment to go. Carr was benched following the Raiders 13-10 loss to the...
Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury overwhelming favorite to be next NFL coach fired
The odds are not in Kliff Kingsbury's favor to return as the coach of the Arizona Cardinals, at least according to one site. Odds Checker has released odds for the next NFL coach fired and Kingsbury is at -300 in the odds, or a 75% implied chance. The Houston Texans'...
Why Broncos’ first practice with new coach frustrated some players
The Denver Broncos have already cut bait with Nathaniel Hackett after his disastrous first year as the head coach. Hackett wasn’t the only problem for the team, but he was a major reason for their struggles. Now, they have handed the reins to Jerry Rosburg, who is running things differently for the team. For starters, he organized another fully padded practice sessions after the team shied away from them last season. All good, right? Well, apparently, that might’ve rubbed some players the wrong way, per Mike Florio’s report.
Jerry Jones fires back at Terrell Owens report linking him to Cowboys
Add Terrell Owens to the extensive list of free agent wide receivers the Dallas Cowboys have been linked to throughout the season. The former superstar wideout was said to be in talks with the Cowboys to receive a tryout to make the team, a report that was quickly shot down by team owner Jerry Jones. […] The post Jerry Jones fires back at Terrell Owens report linking him to Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AOL Corp
Tom Brady, Mike Evans torch Panthers, secure NFC South with dramatic 4th-quarter rally
If this indeed is Tom Brady's last ride, he'll finish in the postseason. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rallied from a 14-0 first-half hole and a 21-10 fourth-quarter deficit on Sunday to beat the Carolina Panthers, 30-24 and secure the NFC South title at a current 8-8 record. The win extends a now-14-year streak of Brady-quarterbacked teams making the playoffs. He can thank Mike Evans for helping him seal the deal Sunday.
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
CBS Sports
Wofford coach Jay McAuley resigns after players reportedly tell school administrators they are unhappy
In a surprising turn of events in the Southern Conference, fourth-year Wofford coach Jay McAuley, who has amassed a 58-41 record with the Terriers and never recorded a losing record, is resigning from his position effective immediately. The school announced the news Friday evening but no specifics were given. "Jay...
Ohio State people most to blame for Peach Bowl loss to Georgia
Ohio State football experienced one of the most heartbreaking ends to a season ever on Saturday night. After falling behind 42-41 with less than a minute remaining in the Peach Bowl against Georgia, the Buckeyes quickly drove down the field to give themselves a chance at a game-winning field goal. Unfortunately for them, the kick […] The post Ohio State people most to blame for Peach Bowl loss to Georgia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Eagles QB Gardner Minshew reacts to brutal pick-6 after ugly loss to Saints
The Philadelphia Eagles entered their Week 17 home clash against the New Orleans Saints in need of a win to officially lock up the NFC East. Instead, the Saints played the role of spoiler with a 20-10 victory to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Saints went into halftime holding a 13-0 lead, but the […] The post Eagles QB Gardner Minshew reacts to brutal pick-6 after ugly loss to Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama HC Nick Saban’s strong advice for Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. after Sugar Bowl win
The Alabama Crimson Tide took care of business on Saturday with a 45-20 win over Kansas State in the 2022 Sugar Bowl. From Bryce Young’s five touchdown passes to Will Anderson’s assertiveness to disrupt the Will Howard-led Wildcats offense, the Crimson Tide orchestrated quite a convincing performance in the final game of their campaign. Alabama […] The post Alabama HC Nick Saban’s strong advice for Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. after Sugar Bowl win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
How Michael Jordan impacted Mike Evans’ huge game for Buccaneers vs. Panthers
Chris Godwin was one proud secret Santa after Mike Evans had a Michael Jordan-like performance for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Week 17 win against the Carolina Panthers. Why you ask? Well, Godwin apparently gifted Evans a throwback Jordan North Carolina basketball jersey. Evans then wore that jersey before and after Sunday’s showdown with the Panthers, in which the 29-year-old wideout recorded 207 yards and three touchdowns on just 10 receptions.
Raiders WR Davante Adams joins Jerry Rice in exclusive company with epic game vs. 49ers
Davante Adams was a standout performer in the Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 17 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. With the Raiders’ call to bench Derek Carr, Adams spent plenty of time in practice this past week working to build chemistry with Jarrett Stidham. Their work paid off against the current NFC West leaders, as the veteran wide receiver orchestrated one of the best performances of his season.
Score Predictions for Panthers at Buccaneers
Our staff picks who will win this week's game between Carolina and Tampa Bay.
Bucs injury report: 2 doubtful, 6 questionable for Sunday vs. Panthers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their final injury report for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and there are key players still in doubt on both sides of the ball. Cornerback Carlton Davis III (shoulder) and outside linebacker Carl Nassib (pectoral) are both listed as doubtful, while six...
Jake Camarda saves Buccaneers season with bonkers punt after botched snap vs. Panthers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have clinched the NFC South with a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers. While the Buccaneers’ offense had a huge day, Tampa Bay’s season was saved by their kicker, Jake Camarda. With less than a minute to go, the Buccaneers decided to punt the...
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel reacts to playoff hopes slipping away with 5th straight loss
It was only two months ago that the Miami Dolphins held the top spot in the AFC East standings. Now, the Dolphins are on the outside looking in on the AFC playoff picture. The Dolphins dropped out of the No. 7 seed in the AFC following their 23-21 road loss to the New England Patriots […] The post Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel reacts to playoff hopes slipping away with 5th straight loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clemson football alum Trevor Lawrence’s priceless reaction to South Carolina fans still booing him 2 years later
Trevor Lawrence hasn’t played against South Carolina for a couple of years now, but his impact can still be felt when they play his former football team Clemson. The current QB for the Jacksonville Jaguars tore up the Gamecocks during his time there for the Tigers. It’s hardly a surprise, then, when South Carolina fans […] The post Clemson football alum Trevor Lawrence’s priceless reaction to South Carolina fans still booing him 2 years later appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ron Rivera addresses Commanders Week 18 QB situation after Carson Wentz’s dud vs. Browns
The Washington Commanders decided to bench quarterback Taylor Heinicke for Carson Wentz in Week 17. That plan backfired as the Commanders fell to the Cleveland Browns 24-10. As Washington moves into a potential crucial Week 18 matchup, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was vague about who would be under center. In the loss, Wentz completed […] The post Ron Rivera addresses Commanders Week 18 QB situation after Carson Wentz’s dud vs. Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
213K+
Followers
128K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 3