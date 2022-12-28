Read full article on original website
Fargo city commissioner calls new City Administrator Michael Redlinger "excellent" hire
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is reacting to the recent announcement that Michael Redlinger is taking over as the new city administrator. "Well I'm just very pleased and so it was a very thorough process. Our human resources department does a great job. We did a national search. I was on the search committee. I think there was about 15 of us on there. So I think the original group, it was over 60 applications," said Piepkorn.
Fargo Commissioner Dave Piepkorn calls downtown redevelopment a highlight for 2022; says city must prepare for "growth spurt"
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is talking about what he enjoyed working on most for the city during 2022. "The thing I enjoyed most is the redevelopment of downtown Fargo. I guess that's my, the thing that I enjoy. I think having Bell Bank, as you know, they're redoing that building, that's going to be 400 employees coming (to) downtown Fargo. That's going to have a huge impact," said Piepkorn.
Fargo Featured: Fargo Cass Public Health
(Fargo, ND) -- Several Fargo Cass Public Health (FCPH) employees and personnel spoke with WDAY Radio about their departments, how they provide their services to the community at large, and what they look to do in the future. Environmental Health. Environmental Health focuses on education and licensing of establishments in...
Newly elected Cass County Commissioner Tony Grindberg calls jail expansion a "priority"
(Fargo, ND) -- Newly elected Cass County Commissioner Tony Grindberg is talking about his first month on the job. "i was sworn in in early December, so I've participated now in two county commission meetings, clearly getting to know the staff and the flow of the organization, I'm still learning a little bit. You know with my background in public service it's an easy transition if you will to understand the process. Timelines are the key thing to understand what the cycles, budget stuff will start now this spring for example. But we're on the, next week the legislative session starts and so we'll be immersed in you know a lot of different pieces of legislation that could have an impact on the county," said the commissioner.
Fargo-Moorhead residents ready for 2023
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Excitement is in the air, parties are getting ready and Fargo-Moorhead residents are preparing to ring in the new year. 2023 is just around the corner. “I’m actually graduating from NDSU with my BSN for nursing so looking forward for what that means to...
North Dakota: Unplug This Appliance Or Your Home Could Be Toast
You should always unplug this appliance when not in use. A Glyndon, Minnesota family found out the hard way after a home fire destroyed many of their personal belongings and kitchen. Glyndon is located just east of Moorhead, Minnesota. This story happened back in June of 21 but is a...
Polk County Juvenile Center Update
Renovations to the Polk County Juvenile Center in Crookston should be finished next month. Polk County Commissioner Joan Lee says the work should have been finished earlier. The renovations to the juvenile center are part of a $3.8 million capital improvement project for Polk County that includes mechanical repairs for the Justice Center and a roof replacement.
West Fargo woman who is physically unable to remove snow frustrated that it’s being plowed onto her driveway
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman is frustrated after snow was pushed onto her driveway. 42-year-old Angela Oien is physically unable to shovel the snow herself due to medical issues. “It’s very difficult,” said Oien. “I tried many years in a row now to shovel and...
Fargo Library's to begin "All the Feels" reading program on January 2nd
(Fargo, ND) -- People of all ages, are invited to attend an upcoming winter reading program hosted by Fargo's Libraries. The "All the Feels" program is taking place between Monday, January 2, and Sunday, February 26th. Attendees will read, attend events, and complete challenges set by the library. This includes "winter filled engaging stories, creative activities, and events for everyone." You can learn more about the winter reading program by clicking here.
Ring in the New Year! Essentia Health-Fargo welcomes first baby of 2023
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the early hours of New Year’s Day, LeeAnna Starr Gonzalez Mendez was born at 2:47 a.m. at the Essentia Health-Fargo. Both Takeasha Hull and Alex Gonzalez of Lisbon, welcomed in their baby girl who weighed at eight pounds and 13 ounces. LeeAnna...
Enchantasys owners plan to fight new ordinance, will circulate petition
FARGO (KFGO) – An attorney for Enchantasys, a company that sells sexual toys, lingerie, and other products, has drawn up a petition to recall a new City of Fargo zoning ordinance that would change the classification of their two stores from “retail” to “adult.”. The new...
Mile-long crack found in ice on Rush Lake
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a safety warning for anglers looking to go out on Rush Lake. Authorities say a mile-long crack was found on the north side of the lake. Open water in the area has been blocked off with...
Cass County State's Attorney to retire at end of December
(Fargo, ND) -- Multiple attorneys, support staff, and county officials paid homage to a prominent figure in Cass County. Cass County States Attorney Burch Burdick was the central figure at his retirement party on Thursday. Dozens attended the event at the Plains Art Museum in Fargo, many congratulating. "The part...
Happy New Year! Sanford in Fargo welcomes in first baby of 2023
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 2023 was kickstarted with a bang for the De La Rosas at the Sanford Hospital in Fargo, as they welcomed their son into the world while fireworks were going off. Santiago De La Rosa was born at 12:11 a.m., becoming the first baby born at Sanford for the new year.
Fargo man hurt in Wilkin County rollover crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was injured in a rollover crash in Wilkin County Saturday morning. The single-vehicle crash happened on I-94 E just before 8:30 a.m. A Minnesota State Patrol report states the driver lost control causing the vehicle to go into a ditch before...
‘Cave People’ on Display in Detroit Lakes City Park Create Buzz
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Cave people are on display at the Detroit Lakes City Park. The Sculptures hidden in the Detroit Lakes City Park by Project 412 were created by artist Zach Schumack. Zug Zug and Zara, two mannequin cave people ensconced in plexiglass will be on display. Originally Zug Zug was commissioned for an ad agency, but during Covid, Schumack and his Leonic Collective worked with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board to hide Zug Zug in Theodore Wirth Park. Now Zug Zug and his companion Zara are spending their winter in Detroit Lakes.
Hundreds of ND, MN median barriers wrecked by semis, vehicles after string of winter storms
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are in clean up mode across North Dakota and Minnesota after several recent days of bad weather left many drivers in the ditch, which in turn took out hundreds of cable median barriers on their way. More than 400 posts fell victim to...
Fargo man ordered to ND State Hospital
A preliminary hearing this week for a Fargo man was canceled in favor of further treatment and analysis at the North Dakota State Hospital. According to court documents Maichael Yousa faces 13 counts – including attempted murder – for causing a crash on I-29 that injured a motorcyclist at speeds of nearly 100 mph. Yousa was eventually apprehended by law enforcement after an exchange of gunfire in which he was struck two times.
NDHP troopers stop reckless driver near Fargo
One vehicle reportedly had a broken window from a gunshot.
Two women arrested after car, foot chase with Moorhead Police
(Moorhead, MN) -- Two women are behind bars after leading Moorhead Police on a chase, then ditching the vehicle early Friday morning. Moorhead Police say the incident happened just after midnight along 20th street south near Rivershore Drive. Officers tried to stop a car driven by 30-year-old Rachel Ann England for an equipment violation, but she took off. She and her passenger, 33-year-old Abby Tellinghuisen then jumped out of the car and ran on foot.
