Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Mark Davis reportedly drove Raiders' Derek Carr decision
The Raiders’ Derek Carr decision has become this week’s top NFL storyline, and it sets up an interesting trade market for a player who has been loosely involved in trade rumors for years. It may not have been Josh McDaniels‘ decision to move in this direction. At least, not right now.
Rob Gronkowski Makes Prediction About What’s Next For Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski doesn’t believe Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset once the Buccaneers’ 2022 campaign is over. Brady’s football future remains completely up in the air as the NFL’s regular season winds down. The seven-time Super Bowl champion himself isn’t thinking about what’s next, as his current focus is fixated entirely on leading Tampa Bay to a second consecutive NFC South title.
Commanders place LB Jon Bostic on IR
A pectoral injury will sideline Bostic, who has played in all 15 Washington games this season. It is unknown if Bostic suffered a significant pec injury, like he did last season. His previous such issue cost him 13 games in 2021. This further depletes a Washington linebacking corps that is...
Bruce Arians’ painfully honest admission about potential Buccaneers coaching return
Before the start of the regular season, Bruce Arians stepped down from his head coach post with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Arians, who led Tampa Bay to a title in 2020, moved to a role in the front office instead. Amid the Bucs’ rollercoaster of a season, some fans have called for Arians to return to his former role. Arians admitted that he had thought about doing that… but decided against it, he revealed in an interview with Rick Stroud.
Score Predictions for Panthers at Buccaneers
Our staff picks who will win this week's game between Carolina and Tampa Bay.
Colin Cowherd Names 3 Landing Spots For Derek Carr
Derek Carr's time with the Raiders will most likely come to an end this offseason. The coaching staff announced on Wednesday that he'll be benched for the final two weeks of the regular season. With Carr expected to be on the move this offseason, Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports named...
Bucs vs. Panthers injury report: Good news, bad news for Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have updated their injury report for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and there’s both good and bad news for Bucs fans. Getting the bad news out of the way first, cornerback Carlton Davis III missed practice for the second day in a row Thursday, putting his status for Sunday’s critical division matchup in doubt.
Bruce Arians addresses the possibility of returning as NFL head coach
Bruce Arians abruptly retired as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach in late March, stepping down with Todd Bowles taking
Tom Brady Comments on Retirement After Reaching Unique Milestone
The Buccaneers star will play in his 334th regular season game on Sunday.
San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance undergoes second ankle surgery
Trey Lance underwent a second surgery on his right ankle earlier this week, as detailed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The procedure was successful, fortunately, and the 22-year-old remains on track to continue his rehab. Lance is therefore still expected to be recovered in time for individual and team workouts in the spring.
Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers odds, picks and predictions
The Carolina Panthers (6-9) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8) meet for a Week 17 matchup Sunday. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium is set for 1 p.m. (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Panthers vs. Buccaneers odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The...
Chargers plan to activate Joey Bosa from IR
A Joey Bosa ramp-up period does not seem to be in the cards for the Chargers. Despite the perennial Pro Bowl pass-rusher missing 12 games and only being designated for return Thursday, the Bolts are preparing to activate him from IR for Week 17. Brandon Staley said the plan is...
Broncos place OLB Randy Gregory on IR
After failing to generate much of a pass rush in 2021, the Broncos ventured out into free agency to bring in Gregory after his initial extension with the Cowboys fell through due to a disagreement over language about bonuses being affected by fines or suspensions in the contract. Instead, the...
NFL, NFLPA release statement after reviewing Tua Tagovailoa's latest concussion
For the second time this season, the Dolphins were the subject of a joint NFL-NFLPA investigation into their handling of the league’s updated concussion protocols. As was the case the first time, the team has been cleared of any wrongdoing. The review came in the wake of quarterback Tua...
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren reportedly interviewed for Bears' president job
At the start of the 2022 regular season, it was announced that Ted Phillips would be stepping aside from his position as president and CEO of the Bears at the end of the year. A notable name has emerged as a serious candidate to succeed him. Big Ten commissioner Kevin...
Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz suffers high ankle sprain
After Biadasz exited Thursday night’s game, tests revealed he suffered a high ankle sprain, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News tweets. While the former fourth-round pick will not be ready for Week 18, per ESPN.com’s Todd Archer (on Twitter), the team hopes this two-plus-week hiatus will provide enough time for a return in Round 1.
Broncos prepared to be 'ultra aggressive' in HC search
Having fired Nathaniel Hackett before the rookie head coach could finish his first year at the helm, the Broncos are finishing out their deeply disappointing 2022 campaign with Jerry Rosburg as interim HC. Unsurprisingly, it does not appear that Rosburg — who was pulled out of retirement earlier this year to assist Hackett with gameday management — is a candidate for the permanent head coaching gig.
