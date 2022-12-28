Three arrested following catalytic converter theft in Roxbury

The suspects — ages 26, 24, and 22, all from New Bedford — face charges of receiving stolen property worth more than $1,200, malicious destruction of property, and possession of burglarious tools.

Boston police recovered four catalytic converters and other evidence from a vehicle on Geneva Avenue in Roxbury. Boston Police Department

Three suspects were arrested in Roxbury early Tuesday morning following a catalytic converter theft on Devon Street.

Local and state police arrested the suspects shortly before 4 a.m. after receiving a call for a larceny in progress near 15 Devon St., Boston police said in a statement.

Boston police were told that one suspect had used a jack and power tool to steal a catalytic converter from a parked car, while a second served as the lookout and a third kept an escape vehicle running nearby. The three suspects had reportedly fled the area before police arrived.

Massachusetts State Police soon stopped a car matching the description of the escape vehicle near 158 Geneva Ave. In the back of the car, state police reported noticing four catalytic converters and other evidence in sight.

All three suspects were arrested without incident.

The suspects — ages 26, 24, and 22, all from New Bedford — will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges of receiving stolen property worth more than $1,200, malicious destruction of property, and possession of burglarious tools, police said.

The 22-year-old had also been wanted on an extraditable warrant out of Cranston, Rhode Island, on charges of possession of stolen parts, police said.