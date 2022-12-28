ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J&C Small School football Offensive Player of the Year: Carroll's Keegan Ellis

By Sam King, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 4 days ago
FLORA - Thirty-three touchdowns.

One thousand seven hundred and ninety-two rushing yards.

"If you would've told me those stats last year, I wouldn't have believed it," Keegan Ellis said out loud, but barely loud enough for anyone to hear but himself.

The Carroll junior fullback, who helped lead the Cougars to a sectional championship this season, is honestly still trying to wrap his head around it exactly.

That's because Ellis is - or was - an offensive lineman.

"We had Clay Metzger last year and we had to fill that spot," Cougars coach Blake Betzner said.

Betzner and his staff had three players who they thought were in the mix to be the key element of Carroll's Wing-T offense.

Last spring, Ellis set himself apart without even knowing it.

"The night I knew he was going to be pretty special, I was working the conference track meet," Betzner said. "He is running the 4-x-1 and he is running the second leg. He is just blowing by people at 6-2, 210 pounds and I am like, we found our guy."

Ellis showed up for football this season, chiseled to the gills, ready to embrace his new role after transitioning from the offensive line to the backfield and giving up defense, where he also is Carroll's best player.

But it wasn't poetry in motion immediately.

"The first couple of games, he ran like a lineman," Betzner said. "He didn't see the holes very well. He'd never done it before. By the time the end of the year hit, he was unbelievable."

That came from an unmatched work ethic and a desire to get better.

It also came with an ode to Ellis' former position group.

"We had a really good line and a good base blocking set," Ellis said. "My teammates put in a lot of time, work and focus on what they were doing and that's what made my success so great.

"It was a lot of hard work and determination. The team was very focused. The linemen did a lot of work. They put in a lot of the time."

Ellis is the ultimate teammate and leader in that regard.

He doesn't lead by being vocal or outspoken, but through is actions. Ellis is the strongest player on the team, a product of his tireless effort in the weight room. He also affixes blame on himself when things don't go well and credits others when things go right.

Those gaudy stats that Ellis can't wrap his head around are special mostly because what it meant for the Cougars as a whole.

An 11-2 record and a second straight sectional championship.

"It wasn't from me," Ellis said. "It was my team and making sure we got the job done all together. It was making sure we got the win."

Betzner, though, will tell you a lot of those wins came thanks to Ellis' contributions.

"In the Wabash scrimmage, we said our season is going to depend on how good Keegan Ellis is," Betzner said. "If he's not the guy he is, we can't turn out. We scored on everybody. It's because we got four yards any time we wanted to hand off.

"We knew at the end of the season last year we had the potential of being better. We were. It has a lot to do with how Keegan put it together. He's not just an offensive guy. He is a tremendous football player.

"I've been coaching a long time and you don't get Keegan Ellis very often. You don't get the ability and the work ethic and the leadership. There's very few of those kids out there, so when you get one, you want to make sure you don't leave anything out there."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

