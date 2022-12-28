Read full article on original website
Scott Disick & Kimberly Stewart’s Daughters Are Bonding Amid Their Developing Romance (Exclusive)
Scott Disick, 39, and Kimberly Stewart, 43, have been dating since August and the good news is their daughters Penelope Disick, 10, and Delilah del Torro, 11, totally “get along.” A source close to the pair tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Kimberly and Scott have managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and it has been incredibly refreshing for the both of them. They like their private lives private, and they have been friends for so long that this entire thing has developed so organically and beautifully. They are not certain where their future is headed but they do have much love for each other. Kimberly’s daughter Delilah gets along well with Scott’s daughter Penelope, as she also does with his two boys.”
Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Is Expecting Her First Baby with Husband Ben Wierda
The model and her beau, who tied the knot in 2020, announced their exciting baby news on Friday Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda are expecting their first child! On Friday, the daughter of former Today show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and the late NFL star Frank Gifford posted a picture of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others. "Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy, 29, explained in the caption. "A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus...
bravotv.com
Joe Giudice Shares a Look Inside His Bahamas House
Teresa Giudice's ex-husband has been showing glimpses of his day-to-day life in his Bahamas home. Whether he's documenting a special visit from his daughters or showing off one of his many incredible homemade meals, Joe Giudice often gives his Instagram followers looks inside his life in the Bahamas, including his ultra-charming house.
Khloe Kardashian Unveils Family Portrait With Baby Boy & Daughter True
Khloe Kardashian celebrated her first Christmas as a mom of two with a big reveal. The Kardashians star shared her first family portrait with her kids True Thompson, 4, and her baby boy, nearly 5...
90 Day Fiance’ Stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Share How Their Family Is Doing After Welcoming Baby No. 3: ‘It’s Chaotic’
A happy family! 90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik opened up about how their family is doing since they welcomed daughter Ariel in September. “It's chaotic. Some people, like, I remember when I was pregnant it was like a 50/50 draw,” the Florida native, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, December 2, […]
Little People fans share theory Matt Roloff’s girlfriend Caryn forced him to sell farmhouse instead of giving it to kids
LITTLE People, Big World star Matt Roloff's girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, has fans convinced that she pushed him to sell the family's farmhouse. Roloff Farms has been the center of the family's tension since patriarch Matt decided to put the property on the market. The 60-year-old has expressed his desire to...
'I Don't Come Second': Yung Miami GOES OFF After Diddy's Baby Reveal, Slams Claims She's His 'Side' Woman
Rapper Yung Miami set the record straight about her relationship with Diddy following news the mogul welcomed his seventh child, RadarOnline.com has learned. "I'M NOBODY SIDE B---- LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don't come 2nd to no b----!" the City Girls hitmaker tweeted on December 12.Miami (real name: Caresha Romeka Brownlee) took to Twitter shortly after Diddy, AKA Sean Combs, announced he was a new father to baby girl Love Sean Combs. His daughter was born in October at a hospital in Newport Beach. "I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs...
Joe Giudice Says the Chrisleys Were 'Crucified' in Tax Fraud Trial After Serving His Own Prison Time
Joe Giudice said Todd and Julie Chrisley should "have taken the plea" during their recent tax fraud trial: "You can't go to trial against the feds. You can't do it. You gonna lose" Joe Giudice is opening up about Todd and Julie Chrisley's tax fraud sentencing — and he's not holding back. Joe — who was previously arrested and jailed for bankruptcy fraud — shared his thoughts on the similarities between his case and that of the Chrisleys on the most recent episode of his ex-wife, Teresa Giudice, and Melissa Pfeister's Namaste B$tches...
90 Day Fiancé's Asuelu Posted A Video With His Kids, And Now I Have Questions About His Relationship With Kalani And More
The latest update on Kalani and Asuelu has fans questioning their relationship status.
Popculture
Duggar Couple Expecting Again Just 7 Months After Welcoming First Baby
Jedidiah Duggar and his wife Katelyn (Nakatsu) Duggar are expecting baby number two! The Counting On alum and his wife announced this week that they were adding another member to the family just seven months after Katey gave birth to their firstborn son, Truett Oliver Duggar. "We have some news,...
Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice Reveals That Husband Luis Ruelas Invited Her Ex Joe Giudice on Vacation With Them
One big happy family? Teresa Giudice revealed that her husband, Luis Ruelas, invited her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, to tag along with them on vacation. “We’re going away and my husband asked [Joe, 50] to come with us,” Teresa, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, December 13, while promoting her forthcoming film, Fuhgeddabout Christmas, with […]
bravotv.com
Teresa Giudice Shows Every Incredible Detail of Christmas Eve with Her Family
The RHONJ family’s holiday dinner included a jaw-dropping meal, gorgeous decor, and perfectly coordinated outfits. Earlier this month, Teresa Giudice talked to the New York Post about what she was going to cook when hosting Christmas Eve at her house this year. “I think I do more than seven fishes,” she said, referencing the Feast of the Seven Fishes. “We do baccala in red sauce and baccala with olive oil and vinegar... I put octopus in my red sauce for the main dish of our pasta.” As The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member later proved via her Instagram Stories, that was just a small sample of what she planned to prepare.
Teen Mom’s Catelynn Lowell Reveals How Carly’s Adoptive Parents Brandon and Teresa Davis Helped the Teen Connect With Nova
Keeping the lines of communication open. Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have long had a rocky relationship with their biological daughter Carly’s adoptive parents. However, when it comes to explaining the decision to Carly's sister Nova, the two couples have become a team. “When I saw her struggling, I reached out […]
bravotv.com
Lisa Rinna Debuts a Shocking New Shorter Haircut: “I Have Chills”
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member made a dramatic change to her signature hairstyle — and it’s all inspired by her late mother, Lois. Lisa Rinna is known for her signature shag haircut. That’s why, when she stepped out on the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards on December 6, Bravoholics were surprised by her new look: a windswept pixie, which she paired with a sleek, plunging black Givenchy dress and black sunglasses.
Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Say 19-Month-Old Daughter Summer Is Turning into a 'Mini-Scheana'
"She has an obsession with saying 'ew' right now. But it's so adorable," the first-time mom tells PEOPLE while out with her husband at the Mayan Theatre in Los Angeles Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are living their best lives with their 19-month-old daughter Summer Moon. "Oh my gosh, she has so much personality," Shay, 37, tells PEOPLE at Stephen Lovegrove's First Noelle Ball in Los Angeles on Thursday. "Everything all day is like, 'Mommy, Mommy, mommy, mommy.' It's just like it's the cutest thing!" "She's like a mini-Scheana,"...
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown shares full-body pic & drowns in baggy sweater after 100 pound weight loss & split from Kody
SISTER Wives star Janelle Brown has shared a new photo showing off her dramatic 100-pound weight loss following her split from ex Kody. In the photo, the red Christmas sweater nearly swallowed Janelle, 53, as it hung on her thinner frame. "Merry Christmas 2022!" Janelle captioned the family snap, adding...
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Won’t Let Daughter True Sleep Over at Kourtney Kardashian’s House
Sorry, not sorry! Khloé Kardashian may love Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker — but that doesn’t mean she wants her daughter to stay the night at their place. “Are you ever gonna let True sleepover at my house?” Kourtney, 43, asked Khloé, 39, during the Thursday, December 15, episode of Vanity Fair’s lie detector series. […]
Maralee Nichols, Tristan Thompson's Son Theo Turns 1: See Photos from 'Winter ONEderland' Party
Maralee Nichols celebrated her and Tristan Thompson's son Theo's first birthday with a beautiful blue and white "Winter ONEderland" themed bash Maralee Nichols pulled out all the stops for her baby boy's first birthday. The model's son with Tristan Thompson, Theo, celebrated his first birthday on Dec. 1 and had a special birthday party with loved ones over the weekend to celebrate the milestone. The "Winter ONEderland" themed bash was complete with baby blue and white decor, with a few shiny silver accents. "Theo's Winter ONEderland," she captioned photos shared on her...
BET
JuJu Castaneda Announces She’s Pregnant With Her First Child—See The Fabulous Way The Star Shared The News!
JuJu Castaneda is pregnant with her first child! The former Love & Hip Hop star shared the exciting baby news with a series of holiday-themed maternity photos on Instagram. “God’s Greatest Gift,” the soon-to-be mom captioned a cinematic video on Christmas Day that celebrated her pregnancy. She followed up her words with the hashtags #Blessing, #GreatestGift, #Motherhood, and #Thankful.
The Hollywood Gossip
90 Day Fiance Spoiler: Are Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween Still Together?
Just because Shaeeda Sween gave Bilal Hazziez an ultimatum doesn’t mean that it will work. Critics — including his own castmates — have called out his manipulation tactics. He can redirect any conversation, it seems. Viewers doubt that he’ll ever give Shaeeda what she wants. Will she...
People
