Report: Former Purdue, NFL star arrested after altercation over a video game

By Noe Padilla, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 4 days ago
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Former Purdue football player and NFL star Chike Okeafor was arrested Tuesday night after being accused of breaking into his neighbor’s house and attacking him due to a dispute over a video game.

The incident occurred in the 3100 block of Chardonnay Court in Lafayette.

According to police, Okeafor, 46, broke into his 39-year-old neighbor’s house to confront his neighbor’s son about a video game that the son was playing with Okeafor’s son.

The neighbor confronted Okeafor and asked him to leave, and that’s when Okeafor allegedly attacked the neighbor. The altercation was broken up by members of the neighbor’s family, according to police.

Okeafor was arrested for battery with injury and residential entry, according to police.

Okeafor played high school football at West Lafayette Junior-Senior High School. He was a finalist for the Indiana Mr. Football award and went to the 1993 state championship in his senior year.

After graduating from West Lafayette, Okeafor played football at Purdue University, where he was a two-time, second-team All-Big Ten selection. Okeafor was also a two-time nominee for the Butkus Award, given to college football's top linebacker.

Drafted to the NFL in 1999, Okeafor was selected in the third round, 89th overall, by the San Francisco 49ers, where he played until 2002. From 2003 to 2004, he played for the Seattle Seahawks.

In 2005 Okeafor signed with the Arizona Cardinals, and during his time on the team, the Cardinals won their division twice and made it to the Super Bowl in 2009, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27–23.

Noe Padilla is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email him at Npadilla@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter at 1NoePadilla.

