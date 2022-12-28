Pensacola named in Forbes' Top 10 places to live in Florida

Pensacola once again has been recognized as a top place to live, this time earning a No. 10 spot on Forbes Advisor’s annual Best Places to Live in Florida review.

Forbes analyzed cities by pulling recent data on key lifestyle factors such as the area’s median home price, personal income per capita, and the unemployment and crime rate.

“Pensacola is one of the best places in Florida near the beach on the Gulf of Mexico with 50 miles of coastline,” wrote Forbes. “It’s also home to a naval air station and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels aerobatic flight demonstration team. Major employment opportunities include financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and tourism.

“While Pensacola is Florida’s westernmost city and hours from the state’s other major towns, you can reach Mobile, Alabama within an hour and New Orleans in three hours. Additionally, Pensacola International Airport serves over 40 destinations.”

Here are the statistics used when measuring cities:

Population: 53,678

Median home price: $401,749

Estimated monthly expenses: $6,413

Median income: $56,199

Unemployment rate: 2.7%

Community wellness rate: 55/100

Criminal offenses reported: 1,870

Here are the top 10 places to live, according to Forbes:

1. Tampa

2. Jacksonville

3. Gainesville

4. Cape Coral

5. Orlando

6. Miami

7. Melbourne

8. Sarasota

9. Tallahassee

10. Pensacola

Forbes compared the various Florida metropolitan areas using data from several platforms to measure variable criteria for home affordability, healthy employment and population growth.

The metro areas Forbes chose are spread across the state and can be excellent places to call home for young professionals, families and retirees moving to Florida. There are more economic opportunities on the peninsula but the Panhandle towns are excellent for beachgoers wishing to enjoy the Sunshine State.

The ratings take into consideration the city size, crime rate, diversity, unemployment rate and cost of living. Community amenities such as outdoor activities, public transit and healthcare access also play a factor.