There’s a fancy new place to sip and snack at Aventura Mall — and it has designer cred

If your New Year’s resolution is to cut down on caffeine and shopping, no need to read further.

But, of course, quitting either of those things these days is pretty close to impossible. So, read on.

There’s a new place to grab a cup of joe while you partake in retail therapy at Aventura Mall.

Ralph’s Coffee is named after famed preppy chic designer Ralph Lauren, and it’s located right in front of the eponymous store.

Miami, get happy. Because this is Florida’s first Ralph’s, with outposts in New York City, London, Munich, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Beijing.

The cozy, Americana-themed shop — with checkered black and white floors, banquette seating, and a life-sized Teddy bear inspired by the brand’s logo — serves USDA organic special blend coffee, espresso and teas, along with specialty drinks (recommended: matcha lemonade) and a selection of sweets. You can’t go wrong with either a croissant, cruller or giant chocolate chip cookie before you head back out to the mall with your credit card.

The java here is a bit of a big deal: The Central and South America-sourced beans are roasted and packaged in the U.S. by hot Philly brand La Colombe.

The prize beans are also available for purchase and make at home, as are adorbs stuffed Teddy bears and other RL merch like cups, saucers and jam pots.

Lauren said he decided to open the first cafe in 2014 on NYC’s bustling Fifth Avenue to help ease the stress for shoppers.

“The smell of freshly brewed coffee evokes so many memories for me,” said the iconic designer of his aromatic, evocative oases . “Mostly of time spent with friends and family, the people I love. I wanted to develop these coffee blends in that spirit, and create a place where people could come together and take a break from their busy days.”

Ralph’s Cafe

Aventura Mall, Suite 147

19501 Biscayne Blvd.

AventuraMall.com/Dining , 305-935-1110