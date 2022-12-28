ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Luka Doncic’s record 60-point triple-double stacks up against best scoring performances in Dallas Mavericks history

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s safe to say that the greatest player in Dallas Mavericks’ history is Dirk Nowitzki, but there is a young star that could cement himself next to Dirk if he continues the absolute tear he’s been on during his young career.

The poor New York Knicks were on the receiving end of Luka Doncic’s franchise-record 60 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists as he led the Mavs to a 126-121 overtime victory Tuesday night.

This was the first 60-20-10 game in NBA history.

His performance was noticed by teammates, retired NBA stars, actors, and honestly, the entire world of basketball and sports. Ben Stiller tweeted, “No comment on #Knicks collapse… All time @luka7doncic performance.”

It wasn’t all offensive though, Doncic also recorded two steals and a block in his historic late-December performance.

So, how does Doncic’s 60 point franchise record game stack up to Dallas Mavericks of the past?

  1. Luka Doncic 60 points vs. New York Knicks 12/27/2022
  2. Dirk Nowitzki 53 points vs. Houston Rockets 12/2/2004
  3. Luka Doncic 51 points vs. LA Clippers 2/10/2022
  4. Dirk Nowitzki 51 points vs. Golden State Warriors 3/23/2006
  5. Luka Doncic 50 points vs. Houston Rockets 12/23/2022
  6. Jim Jackson 50 points vs. Denver Nuggets 11/26//1994
  7. Jamal Mashburn 50 points vs. Chicago Bulls 11/12/1994
  8. Luka Doncic 49 points vs. New Orleans Pelicans 2/17/2022
  9. Mark Aguirre 49 points vs. Philadelphia 76ers 1/28/1985
  10. Josh Howard 47 points vs. Utah Jazz 12/8/2007
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates scoring the game tying basket in front of teammate Christian Wood (35) during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. The Mavericks won in overtime 126-121. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives against New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes (6) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Community Policy