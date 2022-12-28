ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Hill, MO

Dogs rescued from Pleasant Hill property moved to St. Louis shelter

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago



PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — Dozens of dogs rescued from a rural property in Pleasant Hill last week are now in St. Louis.

Members of the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force transported 29 of the 30 rescued dogs across the state to a larger shelter on Tuesday. The Humane Society says it has resources at the larger shelter that will be needed to rehabilitate as many of the rescued dogs as possible.

Harrisonville and Raymore Animal Control served a warrant at the property Dec. 22, following months of reports of possible neglect and endangerment of the animals. Wind chills dropped to 30 degrees below zero as rescue teams removed the dogs.

Belton family forced out of home after water break, electrical fire

Animal advocates have called it a dog hoarding situation and it has even caught the attention of PETA .

In recent months, animal advocates have said the dogs have been chained to cars at the property with no water or electricity. They have also been worried about people using a nearby trail where there have been 11 dog bites in the past five years.

After keeping the dogs at a Kansas City-area shelter for several days, the Cass County Sheriff asked the Humane Society for help to transfer 29 of the 30 dogs, according to a post on the group’s Facebook page.

One person dies in crash on I-29 in Platte County

“While our ACT team was not on-site for the rescue, from the news and images we’ve seen of these animals and the property they were kept on, it was clear this was not a safe environment. We’re grateful for the efforts of Cass County law enforcement and the concerned citizens who advocated for the rescue of these animals,” Kathy Warnick, Humane Society of Missouri President, said. “Now that the dogs are in our care and keeping, we can focus on supporting their recovery.”

A court hearing involving the rescued dogs is scheduled for Jan. 12, in Cass County, according to the Humane Society. At that point, the organization hopes to take full custody of the dogs.

If the court grants custody to the Humane Society, the organization will work with the dogs as the animals recuperate. Once that happens, the Humane Society plans to place the dogs up for adoption.

To report an animal in danger or suffering from neglect or abuse, call the police and the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Hotline at (314) 647-4400.

