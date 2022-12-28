Read full article on original website
Related
WKRC
Man killed in East Price Hill shooting identified, suspect charged
EAST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning. It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Purcell Avenue in East Price Hill. Police say 40-year-old Corey Williams died from injuries. A second shooting victim, 29-year-old Christopher Harris, brought himself to Mercy Health West Hospital...
WKRC
1 killed in I-71 crash
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One person was killed in a crash early Sunday morning on I-71, police have confirmed. It happened just after midnight on I-71 northbound at the Norwood/Ridge Avenue exit. It is not clear whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.
WKRC
Missing 10-month-old found safe, returned to grandparents
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Police say that a missing baby has been safely returned to her grandparents who have custody. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says it arranged for 10-month-old Valerie Williams to be returned to her home at 10:30 Friday night. Valerie was checked out by Colerain Township...
WKRC
Westwood father accused of fracturing newborn's arm
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Westwood father faces serious charges after police say he broke his newborn's arm. Edgar Bush, 43, was changing his eight-day-old son's clothes on Thursday when he forcefully pulled the baby's arm out of the clothing, fracturing his arm. Bush is charged with felonious assault and child...
WKRC
Police: Man injured in Monroe Township after 'domestic situation' leads to shooting
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – A man was shot and injured in Monroe Township Friday. The Clermont County Sheriff's Office says there was a shooting at a home on Smith Road. According to police, a caller told dispatchers that his aunt shot his uncle in the leg and fled the scene in a vehicle.
WKRC
4 injured, including firefighter, in Westwood apartment fire
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Three civilians and a firefighter were injured after a fire at an apartment building in Westwood. The fire happened at Harrison Avenue near Werk Road. Cincinnati Fire and EMS said the fire was under control at 9 p.m. None of the people inside the building were...
WKRC
A Home for Hope: Dog that was shot multiple times, lost eye gets loving home in Tri-State
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) — Left with one eye and bullet fragments all over her body, there is no telling what Hope has been through. “I can’t even imagine,” said DiMuzio. “They shot her from the front. They had to be looking at her face.”. The...
WKRC
Gun stolen from CPD car break-ins recovered, suspect arrested
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man is accused of breaking into a Cincinnati police car and taking a loaded AR-15. Daveno Brown faces theft, receiving stolen property and a gun charge for the Thursday theft. Cincinnati Police said two locked cars were broken into at the Central Business Section parking garage.
WKRC
Brent Spence companion bridge project will impact the region from Louisville to Dayton
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The construction timeline to create the Brent Spence companion bridge could start as soon as November 2023. With Thursday's announcement and if everything goes according to plan, that means the Tri-State could have a new bridge by the end of 2029 and with it, an even more attractive region for businesses.
WKRC
Driver injured after hitting parked semi-trailer in the West End
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver was hurt after he slammed into a parked semi-trailer early Saturday morning. Cincinnati firefighters said they were called to Bank Street near Linn Street at about 2:30 a.m. One man was trapped in the car. Firefighters were able to quickly get him out....
WKRC
Person injured, car impaled by guard rail in I-75 SB crash
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A person was injured after they were trapped in their car after an accident near Paddock Road on I-75 SB. Police say when they arrived, they found a car impaled on a guard rail with one person trapped inside Friday morning. The roof was removed to save...
WKRC
1 dead, 1 injured in boat fire at Northern Kentucky marina
DAYTON, Ky. (WKRC) – One man is dead and another man is in the hospital after the boat they were on caught fire Friday morning. It happened just after 11:15 a.m. at the Manhattan Harbour Marina in Dayton, Kentucky. Tim Gottschalk said he and his wife were walking to...
WKRC
Flooding won't stop Fitton Center from holding NYE fundraiser
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - The New Year's Eve Party at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts will go on as planned, after flooding last week put the party in jeopardy. Fitton Center staff said the freezing temperatures likely caused one of the fire suppression heads inside the Fitton Center to burst, leaving about four inches of water sitting in the center's foyer.
WKRC
Countdown is on to 2023 and legal sports betting in Ohio
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The countdown is on to 2023 and legalized sports betting in Ohio. The Hard Rock Casino is one of three locations in Cincinnati opening sportsbooks this weekend for in-person sports betting. Set up today began at 4 o’clock Saturday morning inside the sportsbook and for the New...
WKRC
2 new airlines coming to CVG in 2023
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There are two new airlines taking flight out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in 2023. Breeze Airways is starting service to San Francisco and Charleston, S.C. on Feb. 8. Initially, Breeze will fly on Wednesdays and Saturdays with plans to expand. When the deal was announced in October, CVG had no direct connection to the Bay Area.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Lox, Luco and George are available after the holiday weekend
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Puppies Lox and Luco, along with senior cat George, need a forever home. While Lox and Luco were low-key on Good Morning Cincinnati, the two play like puppies once they get going. The are no fees to adopt 11-year-old George, who is a "couch potato", for local...
WKRC
When the first Greater Cincinnati Shake Shack location is expected to open
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A Michigan-based commercial real estate developer is working on bringing the region’s first Shake Shack to Liberty Township. Liberty Retail Management LLC, an affiliate of Bingham Farms, Mich.-based Alrig USA, confirmed with Local 12 that a development in front of the $350 million Liberty Center would include the restaurant. Mike Schuchman with Alrig USA said he anticipates that it will be completed “sometime in the Spring... maybe sooner.”
WKRC
2023 opens with above-normal temperatures, potential for severe storms in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - While the new year opened a bit on the gloomy side, temperatures are warmer than normal -- perhaps welcome news coming off a frigid finish to 2022. In fact, the New Year's Day high is 57-degrees. That's 17-degrees above average and 40-degrees warmer than Christmas just a week ago!
WKRC
Tri-State mourns the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Tri-State is marking the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr will celebrate Mass for the peaceful repose of the soul of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 5:15 p.m.
WKRC
Adopt a Pet: Snow Globe has big personality, is affectionate
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society showed off one of its Huskies waiting to be adopted. Snow Globe is affectionate and charismatic. He has a big personality and loves making new friends and playing. If you're interested in adopting, reach out to Cincinnati Animal CARE. Give them a...
Comments / 0