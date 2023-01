The Auburn football program said good bye to Bryan Harsin and hello to Hugh Freeze in 2022, welcoming an almost completely new coaching staff to the Plains. Freeze retained several key staffers, all three of whom played for the Tigers in college: Zac Etheridge (secondary), Trovon Reed (director of football and recruiting relations), and Cadillac Williams (associate head coach and running backs).

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO