ComicBook
Xbox has confirmed that three upcoming Bethesda games will be exclusives. Xbox has been heavily criticized for its lack of high quality exclusive games over the last decade or so. While it did really well during the Xbox 360, things slowed down quite a bit during the Xbox One era. The console released with some enjoyable launch titles like Dead Rising 3 and even Ryse: Son of Rome before introducing the world to Titanfall as an Xbox exclusive. It was a great start, but suffered when games like Halo 5 underwhelmed fans and there was a lack of exciting new IP exclusive to Xbox. The platform holder has since begun buying developers and publishers to have a wider array of great first-party games, such as the upcoming Starfield from Bethesda.
ComicBook
A new PlayStation Store sale has discounted a popular AAA PS4 game by 97%, knocking the game's price down from $59.99 to just $1.79. Of course, this is only a limited-time offer. More specifically, an offer only available until January 19. After this, it will revert to its normal price point, though you can almost always grab the game for cheaper than a full $60, both digitally and at retail. In fact, you can often find the game for a very good price at retailers like GameStop and Walmart.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers are losing access to 10 games to kick off 2023. if you're a PlayStation Plus Essential subscriber -- which is to say to say a subscriber to the standard and classic version of the subscription service -- none of these 10 games concern you because you never had access to them in the first place. If you're a PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium though, January 17 is going to be a bad day.
notebookcheck.net
It seems that Sony is moving closer to releasing a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console with a detachable disk drive, nearly three months after the rumour first emerged. For context, the rumour originated with Tom Henderson, an industry insider who correctly predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months before Sony announced the controller. While the alleged change is not the introduction of PS5 Pro or Slim models, it should mark a more significant refresh of the PS5 series than the AMD Oberon Plus revisions that arrived earlier this year. With the PlayStation 6 rumoured for 2028, the PS5 with a detachable disk drive could serve as a mid-cycle refresh too.
notebookcheck.net
The PlayStation 5 rumor mill is back in serious action, thanks to recent reported developments made in regard to a modular variant of the popular Sony console. However, it seems that is not enough for expectant fans, and now there are whispers of both the PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim consoles spreading like wildfire online. While expectations of the former may certainly be premature, especially considering the context of the source material that sparked the latest rumors, there seems to be a better likelihood for the appearance of the latter console variant at some point in 2023.
NME
Microsoft has confirmed three Xbox and PC exclusive titles are in development by Bethesda Softworks. Back in January, Microsoft acquired Activision in a deal thought to be worth £50billion ($68billion USD), with at least 16 regulatory bodies launching investigations into the proposed takeover since, in order to assess its likely impact on competition.
2022 is coming to an end and we are nothing but excited about all the new launches for Nintendo Switch games next year. There are a lot of Nintendo Switch Games to look out for in 2023, of course, but just to put it down on the table, there are other game titles that may not be included but here are 10 upcoming Nintendo Switch Games in 2023 that we are stoked for!
ComicBook
Officially, Redfall -- the upcoming first-person co-op shooter from Arkane Studios, Bethesda, and Xbox -- is slated to release via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Pass, and PC sometime in the first half of 2023. When exactly in the first six months of the year, remains a mystery. That said, if a new hint from a prominent Xbox insider is to be believed, then the game will be released towards the end of this six-month window.
ComicBook
A first-person shooter game that has flown under the radar since releasing back in 2021 is now available to download for free on the Epic Games Store. For more than a week at this point, Epic's PC marketplace has been doling out new, free titles on a daily basis. And while this promotion has already seen quite a bit of variety in terms of genre, today's offer is.
ComicBook
One of Bethesda's best games, or at least one of its highest-rated modern games, is free to download for a limited time, courtesy of Amazon Prime's Prime Gaming service. Unfortunately, while there are no strings attached to the offer, because it's through Prime Gaming it means only PC codes are being offered. While the game is available on console, there are no console codes being given out. As for the game itself, it's Dishonored 2 from Arkane Studios.
ComicBook
Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl was originally set to release this month, but the game was officially delayed back in June. The sequel is being created by Ukraine-based developer GSC Game World, and the war in the country forced a delay. The game's development stopped entirely for some time, but has since resumed. GSC Game World has confirmed that Stalker 2 is still set to release in 2023, and has released an all-new trailer to build hype for the game.
wegotthiscovered.com
In an odd turn of events, considering that Microsoft is yet to pass its acquisition of Activision Blizzard through consumer regulators and Nintendo’s hardware has recently struggled to run a Pokémon game, the tech giant has inked a deal with Nintendo to start bringing Call of Duty games to its consoles, starting with the Nintendo Switch.
Top 10 most anticipated video games coming in 2023
game-news24.com
12.30.2022 at 10.58 by Matthias Bruckle I have several new free games to play in the Epic Store: one is the celebrated Dishonored in the definitive! This also includes all the DLCs and is the principal of the game. If you want to take part, you can buy it elsewhere for free.
wegotthiscovered.com
As if Netflix wasn’t already in a predicament with Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher after season three, the latest spinoff show in Andrzej Sapkowski’s fictional universe picked the perfect time to ram home the increasingly gnawing idea that maybe the streaming juggernaut is not the best choice to spearhead Geralt’s story in live-action, after all.
ComicBook
The second lowest-rated game of 2022, and arguably the biggest flop, is none other than an Xbox exclusive that can only be played if you own an Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or an Xbox Series X. While Xbox Game Pass had another big year, Xbox had a pretty disappointing year in terms of exclusivity. Not many exclusive games were released, and a few of those that did, didn't quite hit the mark. There is no bigger example of this than CrossfireX, which according to Metacritic's "The 10 Worst Video Games of 2022" list, is the second lowest-rated game of the year, with a score of 38. The only game with a lower score this year is POSTAL 4: No Regerts, with a score of 30. That said, where there was anticipation for CrossfireX, there was none for POSTAL 4: No Regerts, so you can't really label it as the "biggest flop" of the year.
