ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, MI

Four family members killed in Christmas Eve crash in Ohio, including Brighton resident

By Patricia Alvord, Livingston Daily
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
 4 days ago

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio — A Christmas Eve crash on Interstate 75 in Ohio reportedly killed several people with area ties.

According to troopers at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post, a three-vehicle crash occurred about 8:30 a.m. Saturday on southbound I-75 near milepost 97 in Franklin Township.

OSHP reported that a Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by 29-year-old Dayren Rocubert was traveling north on I-75 while a 2023 GMC Terrain and a 2020 Ford F-150 were traveling south. The OSHP said the tractor-trailer went through a cable barrier and the median and struck the other vehicles.

According to the OSHP press release, 32-year-old Lauren M. Hahn, of Westland, and her passenger in the GMC Terrain, 63-year-old Kimberly A. Siegrist, of Brighton, both died. In addition, 33-year-old Karen M. Boehne and 32-year-old Jeremy D. R. Boehne, of Farmington, both in the Ford F-150 were killed.

Hahn, Siegrist and Jeremy Boehne all died at the scene. The OSHP said Karen Boehne was transported to Miami Valley Hospital where she died.

The truck driver was not severely injured.

Hahn, Jeremy and Karen Boehne were Hartland High School graduates and grew up in Livingston County, according a family member.

A visitation for Hahn, Siegrist, Karen and Jeremy Boehne, will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Road in Farmington Hills. The viewing will continue from 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, until the funeral service at 5 p.m. for Jeremy and Karen Boehne. Hahn and Siegrist's funeral service will be at 7 p.m. at the same location.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Four family members killed in Christmas Eve crash in Ohio, including Brighton resident

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Teen girl found dead in Mt. Vernon

Teen girl found dead in Mt. Vernon. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WUPf2J. Teen girl found dead in Mt. Vernon. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WUPf2J. Nearly $5,000 offered for tips on Columbus missing …. Nearly $5,000 offered for tips on Columbus missing persons case. Storm Team 4: Morning Forecast for Sunday, Jan. 1, …. Storm...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Truck driver charged in deaths of Livingston County woman, her daughters, son-in-law and unborn grandchild

A Florida man has been charged with five counts of vehicular homicide following a crash that killed a Livingston County woman and several other members of her family. 29-year-old Dayren Rocubert was driving the tractor trailer that cross over the median on I-75 in Shelby County, north of Dayton, on Christmas Eve. The truck struck two vehicles with family members traveling together for the holidays.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WCPO

Endangered Missing Adult Alert canceled for 92-year-old Ohio man

CANTON, Ohio — The Missing Adult Alert issued by the Stark County Sheriff's Office statewide for John Gabl, a 92-year-old man from Canton, Ohio has been canceled. At approximately 10:46 a.m. Saturday Gabl was found safe by law enforcement, authorities report. Gabl drove away from his home in at...
CANTON, OH
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Services set for four family members killed in Ohio crash

Funeral services are set for New Year’s Day for four family members, all with Livingston County connections, who were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 63-year-old Kimberly A. Siegrist of Brighton, her daughters; 32-year-old Lauren M. Hahn of Westland...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
NBC4 Columbus

Celebration held for return of Ky’air, Kason Thomas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s an extra special New Year’s Eve for one central Ohio family. The family of five-month-old twins Kason and Ky’air Thomas held a celebration Saturday after the boys were the subject of a statewide Amber Alert just days before Christmas. “Ky’air, I’m like ‘Ky’air is here,’ because I can’t describe how […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thegardeningdad.com

10 BEST Herbs to Plant in March in Ohio (2023 Guide)

What are the best herbs to Plant in March in Ohio?. Finding the best herbs to plant in March in Ohio was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
OHIO STATE
WLNS

Mid-Michigan family in hospital after Ohio crash

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mark and Lisa Taylor and their family, own a restaurant called Fidler’s on the Grand in Lansing. They are now in Ohio hospitals with injuries. The family was injured in the 46-vehicle crash that happened in Sandusky County, Ohio, and resulted in four deaths. Among those killed was 19-year-old Emma Smith […]
LANSING, MI
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

livingstondaily.com is the home page of Howell, Brighton and Livingston County, Michigan with in depth and updated Howell, Brighton and Livingston County local news.

 http://livingstondaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy