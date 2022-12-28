SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio — A Christmas Eve crash on Interstate 75 in Ohio reportedly killed several people with area ties.

According to troopers at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post, a three-vehicle crash occurred about 8:30 a.m. Saturday on southbound I-75 near milepost 97 in Franklin Township.

OSHP reported that a Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by 29-year-old Dayren Rocubert was traveling north on I-75 while a 2023 GMC Terrain and a 2020 Ford F-150 were traveling south. The OSHP said the tractor-trailer went through a cable barrier and the median and struck the other vehicles.

According to the OSHP press release, 32-year-old Lauren M. Hahn, of Westland, and her passenger in the GMC Terrain, 63-year-old Kimberly A. Siegrist, of Brighton, both died. In addition, 33-year-old Karen M. Boehne and 32-year-old Jeremy D. R. Boehne, of Farmington, both in the Ford F-150 were killed.

Hahn, Siegrist and Jeremy Boehne all died at the scene. The OSHP said Karen Boehne was transported to Miami Valley Hospital where she died.

The truck driver was not severely injured.

Hahn, Jeremy and Karen Boehne were Hartland High School graduates and grew up in Livingston County, according a family member.

A visitation for Hahn, Siegrist, Karen and Jeremy Boehne, will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Road in Farmington Hills. The viewing will continue from 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, until the funeral service at 5 p.m. for Jeremy and Karen Boehne. Hahn and Siegrist's funeral service will be at 7 p.m. at the same location.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Four family members killed in Christmas Eve crash in Ohio, including Brighton resident