2022 Pictures of the Year

Mike Hensdill has been capturing those moments in time for The Gaston Gazette and Shelby Star for more than two decades now.

And even while he works to get his camera lens close to the subject, he also tries to stay in the background to produce a photograph not only perfect in detail, but also wonderful in expression.

"I try to find a moment in time that will convey the feeling of what is happening at that moment," Hensdill said when asked his goal when out on assignment.

"I look for things, mostly people. I look for people who are at an event enjoying themselves and try to capture that expression of enjoyment in their face in a moment that no one else sees, but me. And so then I can give that moment to everyone."

While reporters try to paint a picture with their words, photographers work to tell a story with their photographs. But there are a few things that even the best photographers have to take into consideration.

"The best thing to do is to first make your image is technically correct by knowing where your light source is, whether it's the sun or whether its florescent or window lighting, you want to be in front of that or have your subject illuminated by that light source," Hensdill said.

The light source should remain behind you as you photograph the subject, otherwise the image produced will be darker as the camera will try to compensate for the light and make it neutral or the subject becomes neutral and the light source becomes blown out.

Also know the limitations of your equipment. A cellphone camera will not capture an outfielder making a catch in the outfield of a baseball game. Move closer to the fence and photograph the hitter or pitcher instead. Maybe the best image will be someone in the dugout reacting to a play on the field or someone in the stands.

"I get enjoyment in going into a situation and finding that moment, capturing that moment, and sharing that moment," Hensdill said.

And those moments, he said, are best captured when no one else is paying attention to the camera.

"I tell kids when I'm there and they look at me because sometimes I get right in their face to not look at me, to pretend I'm invisible. And it takes about a minute, but it's amazing how all of a sudden I seem to disappear."