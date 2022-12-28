Teen injured, rushed to hospital after two-vehicle wreck on Capital Circle NE

A teen was seriously injured Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in east Tallahassee.

The wreck occurred at Capital Circle Northeast and East Park Avenue at approximately 10:15 a.m., according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

The 16-year-old boy was immediately rushed to the hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening, injuries Hill said. No other injuries were reported.

The intersection was closed for about two hours as detectives worked the scene.

CO RRECTION: An earlier version of this story identified the victim as a man. The victim is a 16-year-old boy.

