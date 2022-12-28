Read full article on original website
It’s Illegal To Shoot Fireworks In These Two East Texas Towns
It's always strange to see fireworks stands opening up on the edge of town. Little shacks open up just outside the city limits, but why?. It seems like there should be a big fireworks store in the middle of town. They could just open up in the old mall like Spirit Halloween and make good money.
Rumor Confirmed: Michaels Coming To Lufkin, Texas
A little over a week ago we posted a very credible rumor. There are some changes going on at 4505 South Medford Drive, Suite 203 in Lufkin. That's where Best Buy used to be. Locally they finally succumbed to the ever-changing world of online buying, much like Circuit City did years ago across the loop.
Don’t Throw Away Your Christmas Tree In Lufkin, Texas
Christmas has come and gone, and it's once again time to somehow dispose of that cripspity, crunchity tree you bought just last month. If you were thinking about just leaning that evergreen monolith over the curb, there is a way for it to continue to bring joy. You can give...
Lufkin Mall Is Now Under New Ownership
The Lufkin Mall has been open to East Texas shoppers since 1980. Since its grand opening almost 42 years ago, the 300,000-square-foot shopping center has been owned by many companies. Once again the Lufkin Mall has changed hands. Hopefully this will mean some improvements are on the way. The new...
Lufkin, Nacogdoches in the Bull’s Eye for 2 Severe Weather Events
It didn't take long for the humidity and above-normal temperatures to filter back into the Pineywoods. Wasn't it just a couple of days ago that we were experiencing wind chills below zero?. Anyone who has lived in East Texas for a while knows that when the warmer temps come in...
Texas Convicted Murderer Caught After 338 Days As A Fugitive
After almost a year on the run convicted murderer, Matthew Edgar, has been arrested. The U.S. Marshals Service finally caught him around 8:30 pm on December 29, 2022 according to the Sabine County Sheriff's Office. Once captured he was taken to the Sabine County Jail. A few details about the...
New Playground Equipment For This Nacogdoches, Texas Park
The City of Nacogdoches boasts a total of 22 parks covering a total of 389 acres. That doesn't even include all of the green spaces that SFA maintains. It is a lot to maintain, and the parks are all so different. They range in size from just the 0.7 acre Dog Park Nacogdoches on Pearl Street next to Banita Creek Park to the 100 acre SportsPlex on FM 3314.
Fashion by Factory Connection Ribbon Cutting Soon In Nacogdoches, Texas
Suite 109 in the corner of the Marketplace II Shopping Center at 4919 North Street in Nacogdoches has recently gone through some changes. The former location of It's Fashion has recently changed into Fashion by FC. The FC in the name stands for Factory Connection, and since opening in October...
Garrison man charged for fentanyl possession, distribution
Officers with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Department have arrested a Nacogdoches County man in a multi-agency investigation. Michael Donaye Garrett, 48 of Garrison, Texas is facing multiple felonies. Earlier this week, Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigators filed a second-degree felony charge for possession of a controlled substance against Garrett.
26 Places To See Christmas Lights In Lufkin, Texas
With an arctic blast headed our way, now is the time to get out and see all the Christmas lights before they are gone for good. Luckily the City of Lufkin Parks and Recreation Department has released its list of must-see homes for the 2022 Christmas season. This year they...
Surge in Deadly Virus Causes Closure of Lufkin Animal Shelter
The City of Lufkin Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter located at 1901 Hill Street in Lufkin (near Morris Frank Park) is temporarily closed until further notice. Officials at the shelter are trying their best to keep the dog population there protected from cases of Canine Distemper Virus (CDV). There has been a significant rise in Lufkin, Angelina County, and through Deep East Texas of this often fatal disease.
Angelina County Drug Free All Stars Take Part in ‘Sticker Shock’
The Angelina County Drug-Free All Stars of The Coalition, Inc. recently completed a holiday-themed Project Sticker Shock, in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation and Brookshire Brothers. Every year during the holiday season, the number of alcohol-related car accidents and fatalities rises significantly. In Texas, there is an estimated...
The Last 13 Sears Hometown Stores In Texas To Close
After learning that the Sears Hometown Store in Nacogdoches was closing down, I was interested to find out how many of these stores were left around the state of Texas. The stores have little in common with the Sears stores of old that sold everything from clothes to guns via mail order to rural communities around the state. According to The Wall Street Journal, these were spun off from Sears Holdings in 2012.
Lufkin Police Investigate Christmas Morning Shooting at Nightclub
Apparently, the Christmas phrase 'Peace on Earth and Good Will Towards Men' didn't ring true at a Lufkin nightclub during the early hours of Christmas morning. According to a release from the Lufkin Police Department, authorities are investigating an early morning incident in which two people were taken to a local hospital following a report of shots fired at a nightclub on East Denman Avenue.
Lufkin PD Releases Timeline of Events Prior to Fatal Accident
The Lufkin Police Department has issued a statement regarding the tragic two-vehicle accident that took place early Saturday morning and resulted in the deaths of three individuals. Lufkin PD has requested that the Texas Department of Public Safety perform a reconstruction of the crash that led to the deaths of...
Lufkin Youth Passes Away in Overnight Homicide, Suspect Arrested
The Christmas holiday is supposed to be a joyous and festive occasion. However, that has not been the case over the past several days for the Lufkin Police Department. According to a Lufkin Police release, department officials arrested a juvenile murder suspect Monday morning at Pinewood Park Apartments, located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Dunbar Primary School.
