Nacogdoches, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Classic Rock Q107

Rumor Confirmed: Michaels Coming To Lufkin, Texas

A little over a week ago we posted a very credible rumor. There are some changes going on at 4505 South Medford Drive, Suite 203 in Lufkin. That's where Best Buy used to be. Locally they finally succumbed to the ever-changing world of online buying, much like Circuit City did years ago across the loop.
LUFKIN, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Lufkin Mall Is Now Under New Ownership

The Lufkin Mall has been open to East Texas shoppers since 1980. Since its grand opening almost 42 years ago, the 300,000-square-foot shopping center has been owned by many companies. Once again the Lufkin Mall has changed hands. Hopefully this will mean some improvements are on the way. The new...
LUFKIN, TX
Classic Rock Q107

New Playground Equipment For This Nacogdoches, Texas Park

The City of Nacogdoches boasts a total of 22 parks covering a total of 389 acres. That doesn't even include all of the green spaces that SFA maintains. It is a lot to maintain, and the parks are all so different. They range in size from just the 0.7 acre Dog Park Nacogdoches on Pearl Street next to Banita Creek Park to the 100 acre SportsPlex on FM 3314.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Garrison man charged for fentanyl possession, distribution

Officers with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Department have arrested a Nacogdoches County man in a multi-agency investigation. Michael Donaye Garrett, 48 of Garrison, Texas is facing multiple felonies. Earlier this week, Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigators filed a second-degree felony charge for possession of a controlled substance against Garrett.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Surge in Deadly Virus Causes Closure of Lufkin Animal Shelter

The City of Lufkin Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter located at 1901 Hill Street in Lufkin (near Morris Frank Park) is temporarily closed until further notice. Officials at the shelter are trying their best to keep the dog population there protected from cases of Canine Distemper Virus (CDV). There has been a significant rise in Lufkin, Angelina County, and through Deep East Texas of this often fatal disease.
LUFKIN, TX
Classic Rock Q107

The Last 13 Sears Hometown Stores In Texas To Close

After learning that the Sears Hometown Store in Nacogdoches was closing down, I was interested to find out how many of these stores were left around the state of Texas. The stores have little in common with the Sears stores of old that sold everything from clothes to guns via mail order to rural communities around the state. According to The Wall Street Journal, these were spun off from Sears Holdings in 2012.
TEXAS STATE
Classic Rock Q107

Lufkin Police Investigate Christmas Morning Shooting at Nightclub

Apparently, the Christmas phrase 'Peace on Earth and Good Will Towards Men' didn't ring true at a Lufkin nightclub during the early hours of Christmas morning. According to a release from the Lufkin Police Department, authorities are investigating an early morning incident in which two people were taken to a local hospital following a report of shots fired at a nightclub on East Denman Avenue.
LUFKIN, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Lufkin Youth Passes Away in Overnight Homicide, Suspect Arrested

The Christmas holiday is supposed to be a joyous and festive occasion. However, that has not been the case over the past several days for the Lufkin Police Department. According to a Lufkin Police release, department officials arrested a juvenile murder suspect Monday morning at Pinewood Park Apartments, located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Dunbar Primary School.
LUFKIN, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Lufkin, TX
Q107 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

