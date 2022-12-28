Read full article on original website
FOUR PIRATE WRESTLERS COMPETING IN DAY 2 OF RUMBLE ON THE RED
The Crookston Pirate Wrestlers have four members competing on Day 2 of the Rumble on the Red Tournament at the FargoDome. Ethan Boll is in the championship at 220-pounds, while Gavyn Hlucny, Ethan Bowman, and Carter Coauette are all in wrestlebacks today. We will be updating the results down below.
CROOKSTON AMERICAN LEGION GRANTS SCHOLARSHIP TO CHS GRADUATE MALLORIE SUNDEE
The Crookston American Legion Auxiliary Nels T Wold Unit 20 presented a Scholarship to Mallorie Sundeen, a recent graduate of CHS by its Education Scholarship Chair Margee Keller. Mallorie is an Occupational Therapy Assistant Student at Northland Tech College, East Grand Forks, and the daughter of Jeff and Tracey Sundeen...
BULLETIN BOARD-DECEMBER 31, 2022
The Crookston Eagles will have Bar Bingo with a $400 must-go Jackpot today at 2:00 p.m. The Crookston Library will be open from 10:00 to 2:00 today. They will be closed Sunday, and Monday, January 1 and 2. Other Lake Agassiz Regional Libraries will close at 5:00 today and will be closed Monday, January 2.
Herder: NDSU vs. SDSU FCS Championship Prediction
2022 record: 92-43 2019-2021 record: 244-115 Will it be that SDSU has overtaken NDSU as the top team in the FCS, winning four straight over the Bison and ending their streak of four consecutive fall national titles? And will it be that the Bison are coming back to the FCS pack after another less-dominant regular season, nearly losing to UIW in the semifinals, and then losing their fourth game in a row to SDSU?
Mile-long crack found in ice on Rush Lake
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a safety warning for anglers looking to go out on Rush Lake. Authorities say a mile-long crack was found on the north side of the lake. Open water in the area has been blocked off with...
POLK COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT CLOSES CSAH 61 UNTIL SPRING
The Polk County Highway Department announced that they have closed the gravel highway between Fisher and Crookston (CSAH 61) and plans to keep it closed for the remainder of the winter. The Highway Department explained that it normally spends tens of thousands of dollars each year trying to keep the...
CROOKSTON JUNIOR HIGH BAND AND ORCHESTRA PERFORM HOLIDAY MUSIC AT GRAND CITIES MALL
On Wednesday, December 21, the Crookston Junior High Band and Orchestra traveled to the Grand Cities Mall in Grand Forks to play some holiday music!. Over 40 students attended this event, where the band and orchestra took turns playing music they had been working on in class the past few weeks. After performing at the mall, the students had lunch and some free time in the arcade at Pizza Ranch!
NEW PROGRAMS ARE SET TO BEGIN AT THE CROOKSTON PUBLIC LIBRARY FOR 2023
The Crookston Public Library is preparing several new programs in time for the new year with the theme of New Year’s Resolutions. While several of the library’s programs are returning for another year, like its STEMsational programs and Reading by the Red Book Club, some will see new daily activities families and children can partake in, such as Take and Make activities. “Our Youth Services Librarian, Cassidy Manninen, is working on some things, like a Take and Make activity for younger children every other week, beginning next week, January 3, because we’re closed on Monday for the New Year. Every other week throughout the winter, we’ll have a Take and Make activity, where folks can come in, whether it’s with their kids, grandkids, or daycare kids, and grab a Take and Make activity that they can do at home or if it’s a stormy day or whatever it might be,” Crookston Public Library Director Chris Boike explained. “Next week’s Take and Make activity, the first one, will be making an aquarium out of stickers, paper fish cutouts, and tissue paper waves, so she’ll have some fun things going there.”
Lakes Area may ring in New Year with another Winter Storm
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Lakes Area may ring in the New Year with another winter storm. The National Weather Service says winter impacts are possible, but uncertainty remains with the track of the system and how sever it might be. Forecasters expect the system to move into the Lakes Area January 2 and 3, with a 60% chance of 2 inches of snow or more across West Central Minnesota.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 30, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Jamison Joseph Nichols, 19, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree Burglary. Leland Lyman Jeanotte, 25, no address provided, for Theft of a Motor Vehicle. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 12/29/2022 – At 9:10 p.m., the CFD...
Warrant of arrest issued for former owner of Joe’s Diner
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A warrant of arrest was issued Friday for 21-year-old Joseph Owen Bushaw, the former owner of Joe’s Diner and The Wake ‘n Bak’n Cafe. The restaurants are now closed. Two felony-level charges are listed for Bushaw in Grand Forks County:...
Census of Agriculture data important for farmers to complete
WILLMAR, Minn. – State Statistician Dan Lofthus is asking farmers to please fill out their Census of Agriculture 2022 form. He attended the 2022 Minnesota Cattle Industry Convention tradeshow and shared this message. Lofthus is the only National Ag Statistics Service (NASS) employee in Minnesota of his type, so he handles community relations.
