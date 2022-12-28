Demetrius Lake is the first American player in Ukraine since the war began. We spoke with him about his experience there

Demetrius Lake scored more points than Magic Johnson during his career at Lansing Everett, making him the 39th Michigan player to surpass 2,000 points in high school.

Despite going undrafted in 2021, Lake is now playing professional basketball and providing for his family in Ukraine, a country looking for a sense of normalcy while fighting Russian occupation. In a recent interview with HoopsHype , the 24-year-old point guard discussed his journey abroad playing with the Cherkasy Monkeys and the challenges of living in a nation hit by the war.

Tell us about the process that took you to play in Ukraine.

Demetrius Lake: It took a while to think about it. I spoke with my family about it, obviously, I have a three-year-old son as well back home. I had to make the right decision. I always wanted to be an inspiring professional athlete in the game of basketball. So once I thought about it, it was really an easy decision for me, I came to the conclusion that I actually wanted to do it, to come here to Ukraine, you know, it was a culture change, my rookie year as well. It was just the right fit for me. Obviously, I knew about the war that was going on, and all those things as well. But it was really a no-brainer, I put some thought into it, I slept on it, prayed on it as well, and talk to my family.

So when me coming in here, my agent Raivis Usackis didn’t leave anything out. Everything was clean-cut about what was going on here, how I was going to be treated, what team I was going to, and everything. And once I got here, everything was exactly like how he told me it was going to be. My teammates, my coaches, from the front office to the therapists, to doctors, everybody here in Ukraine has been treating me great. The hospitality has been very warm, and very loving. They make sure that I’m comfortable. They make sure that I’m safe and secure here. They made sure that I have everything that I have in order to perform at a high level.

Some teams are missing in the Ukranian Super League and this year it's a multiple bubble format without fans. Can you tell us about your experience so far?

DL: All games are in Kyiv in a bubble format. There has been also another bubble format played in Western Ukraine. I had no concerns. I’m a brave individual, have always been a fighter, and always wanted what was best for myself at the end of the day. I knew coming here was what was best, despite the war that is going on here with the Ukrainians and Russians. I support the people of Ukraine, I support Ukraine with everything that’s going on. It’s really a fight that I’m fighting for them on the court, so they can get back to where the league once was with having other foreigners coming here and wanting to play without having any worry.

Games are streamed on YouTube and Ukrainian television as well. That’s what I’m here to do, I’m here to do my job and also to put on a show for the people of Ukraine and the people back home supporting me with my decision and the ones that love watching me play basketball since I was in grade school coming up until now.

What's your daily routine in Ukraine?

DL: I wake up every morning, have breakfast, stretch, go to the gym, before practice, and come back home. I hang out and get some rest. Before I go to practice for a few hours with the team, the coaches, and the front office watching. And then afterward I stay in the gym and work on my individual game. This is a job opportunity for me to perform at a high level. I’m just really working on my game every single day, no matter if it’s mentally or physically and emotionally as well. Every aspect of the game. I know that a lot of people wouldn’t be able to do what I’m doing right now, with the war situation going on, because people’s thoughts will be all like ‘this and that about the war’, or ‘I’m scared, I want to go back home’. But that’s not what it is for me. As I said, I’m a fighter, and I’m working on my game every single day in every aspect of the game of basketball.

What has been the reaction from teammates and opponents?

DL: When I got here, my teammates welcomed me with open arms. They were actually happy, they were very happy to see a foreigner come in and play for the team. They make sure that I’m good every single day, and they help me with the offense, coaches, and everybody on the team. When we’re not practicing some guys take me out to see the city, see different sites, eat different foods, different restaurants and do different things. And for the other guys in the league, they get curious I spoke to him during the game and stuff like that, but I just tell him I’m here for a job, I’m here to feed my family, my son, and to show him how to be brave and how to go into situations that may seem hard and difficult with patience, with resiliency, and how to be a warrior at the end of the day for something that you love so much.

How different has been Euro ball compared to what you were used to in the USA?

DL: Obviously it was new to me, it’s my rookie season, and coming in here I had to get adjusted to it quickly. And that’s exactly what I did after the first few days. I noticed the game of basketball is played very differently from how it is in America. I was so used to playing the American way but I had to take a step back and analyze my game myself, mentally and emotionally, and I had to look at my teammates, talk to my teammates and talk to my coach about how the game was actually played here. And then once I did that, I got adjusted quickly and adapted quickly. The game has slowed down for me and it’s been a wonderful thing for me. When I had my first game, my debut, I had 29 points and 12 rebounds.

That just goes to show that I’m a professional athlete, I was meant to be at this level and to perform at a high level no matter what league it is, in the Ukrainian basketball league is the Super League of Ukraine. It’s no pushover League, it’s not weak. There are very good teams in this league and I’m putting up numbers against great teams in this league, teams that play together on both ends of the floor, that play defense. So it’s been great for me to perform at a high level and with the help of my teammates as well, showing me the rules within the European game.

What has been the main difference for you?

DL: It was definitely the physicality. I was getting beat up! [laughs] My opponents would definitely beat me up, being very physical with me, I’m 5-11, and I weigh between 165 and 170. I still have to gain weight and what I’m doing now is being in the weight room, being more physical, but not so physical to the point where it’s taken away my positive attributes for the team, and seeing team wins come along.

You're a Chicago Bulls fan. How do you see your favorite team this season with all the trade rumors going on?

DL: They’re on the verge of figuring it out. We have great players in Alex Caruso, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Lonzo Ball. We have great pieces, especially with Nikola Vucevic and the young guys as well, and a great coach in Billy Donovan. We’re just almost there, a few pieces away, and I’m hoping we’ll figure it out so we can get back into competing in the playoffs and fighting for championships. I’m a big Michael Jordan fan, I’m a big, big Derrick Rose fan.

Rose was unbelievable in his early Bulls days, that MVP season he had was remarkable.

DL: He was very incredible. He’s my favorite point guard. During that time I had everything: I had his jersey, shoes, everything. Rose is an individual I really look up to, especially with the injuries and how he prevailed through the injuries, changed his game, and still be relevant in today’s game.

After taking up this brave challenge, I guess you'll be looking for new opportunities in the USA next summer.

DL: Oh, yes, of course. Playing in this league, I want to show what I can do at a high level and my ultimate goal is to get back home and play in the United States. Before taking this opportunity I went to the Grand Rapids Gold G League tryouts, I went to the Windy City Bulls tryouts, and also flew down to Orlando for the Lakeland Magic tryouts. I performed very well at those tryouts but didn’t have an agent at the time. But now that I’m here in Ukraine, I can show my film, my stats, full game highlights, everything and my agent can be an advocate for me if the opportunity was to present itself in the NBA, or the NBA G League, and that’s also really where I want to get back to so I can show showcase my skills at that high level back home.

My agent is a well-known guy. He has a lot of connections over here in Europe, we get to talk about opportunities in America. Right now I’m just focusing on the game of basketball here in Ukraine. But once the season is over I obviously will have a sit-down with him, we will talk about future opportunities, back home or playing again overseas. But the ultimate goal is to get back home, so my family can come to games, my son can come and watch me as well, and be at the place where I’ve always dreamed of playing, in the NBA or the G League. The Super League ends and I believe around April or May, so around summertime, I’ll be putting a lot of hard work in the gym, gaining weight, working on my scoring ability and all-around game.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Demetrius Lake is the first American player in Ukraine since the war began. We spoke with him about his experience there